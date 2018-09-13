Menu
Alex Wong/Getty

The big surge in immigration is from Asia, not Latin America.

A Brookings Institution analysis of new data from the Census Bureau shows that the percentage of American residents born outside the country is now 13.7%, which is higher than any point since 1910. Further, there has been a shift in this population since 2010, with most new immigrants now coming from Asia rather than, as in previous decades, from Latin America.

William Frey, who conducted the study for the Brookings Institution, told The New York Times that the findings were a surprise. “This is quite different from what we had thought,” Frey notes. “We think of immigrants as being low-skilled workers from Latin America, but for recent arrivals that’s much less the case. People from Asia have overtaken people from Latin America.”

The new wave of immigrants is more widely dispersed than earlier waves, with states like Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky seeing a double-digit increase in the percentage of the foreign born population. Moreover, as the Times notes, the new wave of immigrants tends to be better educated than the native born population:

In Ohio, for example, 43 percent of the foreign-born population is college educated, compared with just 27 percent of American-born Ohioans. About 43 percent of the foreign-born population is from Asia, far more than the 20 percent from Latin America.

The same can be true in states with large immigrant populations. About 15 percent of the population of Maryland last year was foreign-born. Of those people, 42 percent had college degrees, compared with 39 percent of American-born Marylanders.

All of this suggests that the current political battle on immigration as led by President Donald Trump, which focused on issues like the Mexican border wall and family separation at the border, is out of touch with the actual nature of current immigration.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Breitbart’s Google conspiracy video is a dud.

For most of 2018, many Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have pushed the idea that the world’s largest tech companies are not only biased against them, but have intentionally rigged their platforms to limit Republicans’ reach. On Wednesday, the right-wing website Breitbart posted a video of an all-staff meeting at Google held days after Trump won the presidency. That video, Breitbart says, is evidence of this conspiracy and “reveals an atmosphere of panic and dismay amongst the tech giant’s leadership, coupled with a determination to thwart both the Trump agenda and the broader populist movement emerging around the globe.”

“As an immigrant and a refugee, I certainly find this election deeply offensive and I know many of you do too,” founder Sergey Brin said in the meeting. “I think it’s a very stressful time. It conflicts with many of our values. It’s a good time to reflect on that.” CEO Sundar Pichai notes that the company is “thoughtfully engaging” with Trump’s transition team and states that the company is working to combat misinformation and “filter bubbles.”

This is being presented as a bombshell, but there’s little new information here. Google’s executives, including Brin and Pichai, have been outspoken about the Trump administration, particularly the ban on travelers from several Muslim-majority countries. This kind of all-staff meeting, in which companies attempted to reckon with a shocking election result, happened in companies across the country in the days and weeks after the election. There is nothing in this video, moreover, that suggests that Google is engineering a conspiracy to thwart Trump or his administration. Instead, they highlight AI initiatives that would aim to curb “fake news,” while insisting that they plan on working with, not against, the administration. (Google gave nearly $300,000 to Trump’s inaugural committee in the following weeks.)

Google released a statement highlighting their commitment to the free exchange of ideas. “For over 20 years, everyone at Google has been able to freely express their opinions at these meetings,” it reads. “Nothing was said at that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products. To the contrary, our products are built for everyone, and we design them with extraordinary care to be a trustworthy source of information for everyone, without regard to political viewpoint.”

This is true, but it’s really beside the point. Breitbart’s hit job is meant to reinforce the narrative that the company’s products are biased against the political right, even though there’s no evidence that they are.

Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Trump denies that Hurricane Maria killed thousands of people.

The president tweeted that falsehood on Thursday morning, as Hurricane Florence barreled toward the Carolina coast.

A study conducted by George Washington University last month found that 2,975 people in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands died as a result of last year’s massive storm. In the wake of that study, Puerto Rico’s government raised its official Hurricane Maria death toll to the same number; the territory’s official death count was previously only 64. Another study, published in May by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, put the death toll closer to 5,000.

Trump insists these numbers are fake and that the peer-reviewed research is politically motivated. On Thursday, he said the numbers were concocted “by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible.” It’s not the first time Trump has denied the severity of disaster in Puerto Rico. For over a year, he’s insisted that the federal government’s response has been getting “great marks.” That’s true: It’s been getting great marks from the president himself, and almost no one else.

John Moore/Getty

The Trump administration is detaining a record number of child migrants.

The New York Times is reporting that the humanitarian crisis on the border goes well beyond the family separation policy. “Population levels at federally contracted shelters for migrant children have quietly shot up more than fivefold since last summer, according to data obtained by The New York Times, reaching a total of 12,800 this month,” the newspaper reports.

Most of those being held crossed the border by themselves and normally would be reunited with family already in America. But because increased bureaucracy and tighter rules are scaring away relatives, they are being detained for longer periods. A bottleneck in the system has caused the numbers being detained to skyrocket.

According to the newspaper, “The separated children injected a new degree of chaos into the facilities, according to several shelter operators, who spoke anonymously because they are barred by the government from speaking to the news media. The children were younger and more traumatized than those the shelters were used to dealing with, and they arrived without a plan for when they could be released or to whom.”

The shelter system is currently at 90 percent capacity. To deal with the burgeoning numbers, the administration is building a “tent city” in Tornillo, Texas, that could house as many as 3,800 children. Any surge in the number of border crossings could easily overwhelm the system and create chaos.

It’s unclear whether the Trump administration has any solution to the problem they’ve created. As Times observes, “the longer children are detained, the more anxious and depressed they are likely to become, according to [Mark Greenberg], who oversaw the program under Mr. Obama. When that happens, children may try to harm themselves or escape, and can become violent with the staff and with one another, he said.” There is evidence this is already happening.

Lior Mizrahi/Getty

The spokesperson for Israel’s prime minister is being accused of sexual harassment and assault.

The Times of Israel is reporting that David Keyes, a foreign media spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is being accused of sexual misconduct by a dozen women. The allegations range from aggressive creepiness to forced sex. The story is rooted in an article that The Daily Caller published about the experience of Julia Salazar, who is currently running to be a State Senator in New York.

In 2016, Salazar posted a Facebook page describing being sexually assaulted by an unnamed man. She quickly deleted the post, although it did lead to news reports about the incident that didn’t name her. The Daily Caller’s recent report, however, named both Salazar and Keyes. Following that, Wall Street Journal reporter Shayndi Raice tweeted about her own encounter with Keyes, whom she describes as “a predator.”

Aside from Salazar and Raice, the other ten women are anonymous. The stories they tell, including another account of assault, are disturbing. “It was a physical effort to get out of his embrace,” One woman told the Times of Israel. “He kept trying, he kept going even after I said no.”

According to The Times of Israel, when Salazar’s Facebook post came out in 2016, “The Prime Minister’s Office at the time denied the charges on Keyes’s behalf, with sources telling reporters about Salazar’s past engagement with leftist groups in an apparent effort to diminish her credibility.” Because of this defense of Keyes, the scandal goes beyond him and also implicates Netanyahu’s office.

Keyes denies the accusations. “All of the accusations are deeply misleading and many of them are categorically false,” he told The Times of Israel.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

Congressman Steve King keeps retweeting racists with minimal GOP pushback.

On Wednesday, the Iowa congressman tweeted:

It was a curious move on King’s part to retweet Lana Lokteff while making the argument that the words “Nazis” and “racists” are overused. Lokteff is a promoter of Holocaust denial and white nationalism. She once said a country “can never, ever, ever be too white. It’s never white enough.”

This is not the first time King has retweeted a racist. On previous occasions, Paul Ryan and other Republican leaders have refused to explicitly condemn King by name for this. As Vox noted in June, “More recently, King—who has a long history of making racist comments—was back in the news for retweeting a neo-Nazi, a move that prompted nary an eyebrow raise from Ryan and several other members of the GOP establishment.” Instead, Ryan’s office offed a vague statement that “Nazis have no place in our politics.” It’s unlikely this time will be different.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The growing inequality of the Trump era.

New poverty and health insurance numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday show modest decreases in the overall poverty rate, but other markers of economic inequality remained unchanged or have worsened. While median household incomes slightly increased from 2016 to 2017, growth wasn’t equally shared across all income brackets, as an analyst with the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute explained on Twitter:

In a press release, EPI further noted that progress in closing the racial wealth gap had stalled.

According to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, the rate of uninsured Americans remained at a historic low from 2016 to 2017, but last year was the first since the passage of the Affordable Care Act that didn’t show major gains in insurance coverage rates. The CBPP attributes this to the Trump administration’s attacks on the ACA. “Last year’s sabotage efforts likely prevented additional coverage gains by creating barriers to obtaining available and affordable coverage,” it noted in its analysis of the Census figures. Some populations even saw a decline in coverage last year: 14 percent of Americans aged 19 to 64 were uninsured, up from 13.1 percent in 2016.

Ethan Miller/Getty

The notorious Trump Tower meeting was trailed by suspicious Russian money transfers.

BuzzFeed, in a wide-ranging exposé, reports that banking documents show that Russian oligarch Aras Agalarov shifted millions in funds across the globe in irregular ways in the aftermath of two pivotal events: (1) the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting where members of the Trump campaign met with Russians in the hopes of getting damaging information on Hillary Clinton and (2) the weeks following Trump’s surprise election win in November 2016. There was further odd financial activities in the weeks following The New York Times report of meeting in July 2017 involving the music publicist Rob Goldstone, who helped initiate the Trump Tower meeting.

Donald Trump Jr. also helped arrange the Trump Tower meeting. In a statement on July 10, 2017, Alan Futerfas, attorney for Donald Trump Jr., declared, “The meeting lasted about 20-30 minutes, and nothing came of it.” This continues to be the position of the Trump administration and its allies. While the BuzzFeed report is not conclusive, it does raise the possibility that something very concrete did emerge from the meeting.

According to BuzzFeed, “The documents show Aras Agalarov, a billionaire real estate developer close to both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, at the center of this vast network and how he used accounts overseas to filter money to himself, his son, and at least two people who attended the Trump Tower meeting.”

On June 20th, 2016, Paul Manfort took over as chief of the Trump campaign. That was also the day Agalarov moved $19.5 million to his New York account.

There was another wave of money transfers in the weeks after the election.“The Agalarov family started sending what would amount to $1.2 million from their bank in Russia to an account in New Jersey controlled by the billionaire’s son, pop singer Emin Agalarov, and two of his friends,” BuzzFeed reports. “The account had been virtually dormant since the summer of 2015, according to records reviewed by BuzzFeed News, and bankers found it strange that activity in Emin Agalarov’s checking account surged after Trump’s victory.” These funds ended up under the control of Irakly “Ike” Kaveladze, described by BuzzFeed as “a longtime business associate of the Agalarovs and their representative at the Trump Tower meeting.”

A third wave of suspicious money transfers happened after the news of the Trump Tower meeting hit the headlines. Then at the center of an international news story, Rob Goldstone said he was taking a year off to live in Bangkok. According to BuzzFeed, “bank officials questioned his financial behavior there, particularly a series of 37 ATM withdrawals totaling about $8,400. The last of those withdrawals was made in November 2017. His business partner, David Tominello, appears to have traveled to Bangkok as well, making 51 withdrawals during the same period for about $7,600. Bankers noted that the withdrawals came shortly after news broke about Goldstone’s role in the Trump Tower meeting.” Goldstone and Tominello, whose business Oui 2 was funded by Kaveladze, also started using a home equity line of credit to meet payroll. This suggests that their normal source of income was disrupted.

Mark Wilson/Getty

“I can beat Trump,” Jamie Dimon says.

Speaking at a corporate event in New York on Wednesday, the CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase offered an equivocal answer on the question of whether he would run for president. “I think I could beat Trump,” Dimon boasted. He then qualified the comment with a proviso: “I can’t beat the liberal side of the Democratic Party.”

As Dimon acknowledges, wealthy bankers are not usually good candidates for high political office, but the election of President Donald Trump has changed the scope of what is politically possible. “I’ve said this before Trump was elected,” he noted. “You’re not going to get a wealthy New Yorker elected president. Boy I was dead wrong.”

Dimon stacked himself up against Trump and notes he has both strengths and weakness. “And by the way, this wealthy New Yorker [pointing to himself] actually earned his money,” Dimon said. “It wasn’t a gift from daddy. And I grew up in a poorer part of Queens than he did, but I am a banker. I am part of the elite ... I don’t think the American public looks at Trump as part of the elite. They look at him as the upstart who punched the elite in the nose every day.”

What’s missing from Dimon’s analysis is any awareness that politicians need a mass constituency. Donald Trump became president because he was able to mobilize large blocks within the Republican Party, notably white evangelicals and nativists. Dimon’s problem isn’t just that he’d be opposed by the liberal wing of the Democratic Party, it’s that there is no clear constituency for him. People might be willing to vote for a “wealthy New Yorker” if they like his or her politics, but surely not simply because he or she is a wealthy New Yorker.

Update: Dimon later regretted his comments, issuing a statement that read, “I should not have said it. I’m not running for president. Proves I wouldn’t make a good politician. I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems.”

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal just realized that America’s campaign-finance laws allow bribery.

A coalition of Maine-based activists and groups is raising money online to donate to Republican Senator Susan Collins’s future opponent if she votes to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Donors have pledged more than $1 million as of Tuesday. (If Collins votes against Kavanaugh, the money is returned to its contributors.)

Collins, considered a key vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, isn’t thrilled by the pressure campaign. “I consider this quid pro quo fundraising to be the equivalent of an attempt to bribe me to vote against Judge Kavanaugh,” she told Newsmax on Monday. The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board agreed.

We’re all for citizens exercising their free-speech rights, including campaign donations, for or against political candidates,” the newspaper wrote in today’s edition. “But federal law defines the crime of bribery as ‘corruptly’ offering ‘anything of value’ to a public official, including a Member of Congress, with the intent to ‘influence any official act.’ The crowdfunders in this case are offering something of value—withholding funds from her opponent—in return for a Supreme Court confirmation vote.”

But this is exactly how the nation’s swampy campaign-finance system works. Look no further than how Republican donors handled last year’s tax bill: by withholding contributions before Congress took up the measure, then opening their checkbooks almost immediately after it became law. Politico reported:

Within days of the tax bill passing the Senate, several other GOP donors started cutting checks too. Marlene Ricketts (whose family owns the Chicago Cubs), Metro Bank founder Vernon Hill and coal magnate Joseph Craft each gave $50,000 to $100,000 to House Republicans’ committees after not making large donations to federal candidates for the first 11 months of the year.

The dynamic was obvious even before some lawmakers openly admitted it. “My donors are basically saying, ‘Get it done or don’t ever call me again,’” New York Representative Chris Collins told reporters last year. (Federal prosecutors charged Collins with insider trading last month.) Whatever the Maine organizers’ actual legal liability in this case, their real crime seems to be taking the current system to its logical conclusion.

Michael Reynolds - Pool/Gett

The Trump administration diverted FEMA funds to ICE.

On Tuesday night, Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley appeared on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show and presented documents showing that nearly $10 million in funds allocated to FEMA had been transferred to ICE.  According to Merkley, money that should be going to “response and recovery” was being shifted because the Trump administration was “working hard to find funds for additional detention camps.”

Merkley’s accusation is in least part true. There is no question that funds have been moved away from FEMA as well as also other agencies under the aegis of the Department of Homeland Security and given to ICE.

But Homeland Security press secretary Tyler Houlton disputed that any money spent on disaster relief is affected by the transfer. “Under no circumstances was any disaster relief funding transferred from @fema to immigration enforcement efforts,” Houlton tweeted. 