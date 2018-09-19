Trump sympathizes with Brett Kavanaugh but not Christine Blasey Ford.

In a press gaggle on Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump made his feelings about the the accusations against Kavanaugh abundantly clear. “I would let the senators take their course,” the president said. “They have already postponed a major hearing. And really they’re hurting somebody’s life very badly. It is very unfair. As you know, Justice Kavanaugh has been treated very, very tough. And his family, I think it is a very unfair thing what’s going on.”

In contrast to how he talked about Kavanaugh, Trump did not mention the accuser by name, but simply by an abstract pronoun. “I really want to see her,” he said. “I really would want to see what she has to say. But I want to give it all the time they need.”

Trump also added, ”If she shows up and makes a credible showing, that will be very interesting, and we’ll have to make a decision. But I can only say this. He is such an outstanding man. Very hard for me to imagine that anything happened.”

Trump continued to reject calls for an FBI investigation into the allegations.

In the same press conference, Trump also fielded questions about an interview with The Hill where he disparaged Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In The Hill interview, Trump said, “I don’t have an attorney general. It’s very sad.” The president expressed unhappiness at Sessions not just for recusing himself in the Russia investigation, a longstanding criticism, but also for his handling of border issues and conduct during his own nomination hearings.

“And then he went through the nominating process and he did very poorly,” the president said. “I mean, he was mixed up and confused, and people that worked with him for, you know, a long time in the Senate were not nice to him, but he was giving very confusing answers. Answers that should have been easily answered. And that was a rough time for him.”