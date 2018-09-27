Fox News anchor admits that Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony is credible and affecting.

Remarks by Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor, illustrate the political problem Republicans will have if they try to challenge the testimony of one of Brett Kananaugh’s accusers in today’s hearings. Wallace described Ford as being “extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible.” He also said the hearings were “a disaster for the Republicans.”
Even more tellingly, Wallace told a story about how Ford’s story has led two of his daughters to speak about sexual misconduct they themselves experienced in high school. “Over the course of this week, like I think a lot of American families, my family —a lot of it on email—has been discussing this and disagreeing and arguing about it,” Wallace remarked. “And two of my daughters have told me stories that I had never heard before about things that happened to them in high school.”
Another Fox News stalwart, Brit Hume, was more ambiguous. He acknowledged that Ford was a “very sympathetic witness” but also said her testimony “remains uncorroborated.”
As writer David Dayen observes, Fox News shouldn’t be given too much credit since their coverage still seems designed to give cover to the Republican Party:
Still, President Donald Trump and many Republican politicians will likely be watching Fox News, so Wallace’s comments could have a real impact in shaping how the hearings are interpreted.