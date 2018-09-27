Kavanaugh’s angry testimony resonated with his Republican supporters.
Testifying before the Senate Judiciary committee, Brett Kavanaugh took an emotional approach, combining indignation, rage, and tears while defending himself from allegations of sexual misconduct. While many unsympathetic to Kavanaugh found the tone off-putting, his performance won plaudits from conservatives and right-wingers, who see him as an injured party.
The most prominent voice making this argument was National Review editor Richard Lowry:
Writer Mollie Hemingway agreed:
One of President Donald Trump’s sons also agreed:
Perhaps most importantly, Trump himself reportedly liked the fighting-mad Kavanaugh:
Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday was poised but emotional, her cracked voice bringing tears to politicians in the audience and women round the country. Not to be outdone, the Supreme Court nominee she has accused of sexually assaulting her in high school was both furious and weepy in defending himself against the allegations. As he choked up during his opening statement, so did Republican senators John Cornyn and Lindsey Graham, according to an NBC reporter.
In contrast, Cornyn and Graham spared no tears for Blasey, who just minutes earlier had exhaustively detailed her account of sexual assault during cross-examination by a prosecutor handpicked by Senate Republicans. And as journalist Camille Dodero argued, Blasey likely would have been viewed as less credible if she had cried to the extent that Kavanaugh did.
Kavanaugh’s tears did not strengthen the credibility of his own statement, and appears to have had a mixed response in the White House.
Earlier today, there was reporting that Kavanaugh, who has been credibly accused of sexual assault, was furious about the allegations that have been levied against him by Christine Blasey Ford and others. Axios reported on Thursday morning that Kavanaugh was “hopping mad,” and that he would hit back when it was his turn to testify.
Kavanaugh’s indignant rage was on full display in his opening statement, in which he breathlessly accused “the left” of orchestrating a smear campaign and exacting “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.” He said, “My family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed.” Openly furious and frequently dissolving into tears, he painted himself as a victim of a massive political conspiracy, which he claimed was proof that the country is coming apart at the seams.
Kavanaugh vowed not to withdraw his nomination in the face of these attacks. He said he believed Ford had been assaulted by “someone,” but not him, consistently advancing the theory that this was all a case of “mistaken identity.”
Between his anger and his naked partisanship, it was one of the most surreal moments in Supreme Court history. There were clear precedents, including Clarence Thomas’s outrage during his own nomination process at being accused of sexual harassment by Anita Hill. And Kavanaugh was practically goaded to anger by Donald Trump, who has suggested that Kavanaugh defend himself more aggressively. So Kavanaugh has apparently decided to shout his way through this, hoping to drown out Ford’s highly credible testimony from earlier in the day.
There seems to be no Republican consensus on how to respond to Ford’s testimony.
After a morning where Christine Blasey Ford by a general consensus, shared even by Fox News anchors, gave credible testimony supporting her allegation of sexual assault, Republican politicians were left with the quandary of how this should affect their support of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Three Republican governors of states that are either heavily Democratic (Massachusetts, Maryland) or heavily contested by the two parties (Ohio) came out in favor of delaying the nomination:
Conversely, South Carolina Lyndsey Graham held fast to his strong support for Kavanaugh. “Hiring a lawyer and taking a polygraph makes me more suspicious,” Graham told reporters. He added that Ford “can’t say how she got (to the party) and how she left.”
Trying to rally wavering Republicans, Graham argued that defending Kavanaugh was crucial to saving the nomination process. “Let me put it this way to my Republican colleagues: If this becomes the new standard where you have an accusation for weeks, you drop it right before the hearing you withhold from the committee a chance to do this in a professional timely fashion when they say they’re going to do this is, to delay the vote, get the Senate back in 2018 so they can fill the seat, I don’t want to publicly reward that kind of behavior,” Graham argued. “I think we’ve been very fair. And to my Republican colleagues: If you can ignore everything in this record, an allegation that’s 35 years old, that’s uncertain in time place date and no corroboration—if that’s enough for you, God help us all as Republicans, because this happens to us, but this never happens to them. Let me tell my Democratic friends: If this is the new norm, you better watch out for your nominees.”
Graham also added bizarrely that “Dr. Ford is just as much a victim as Brett Kavanaugh.”
Texas Senator John Cornynsaid, “I found no reason to find her not credible.”
The most inappropriate reaction came from Utah Senator Orrin Hatch:
The GOP’s strategy for the Ford hearing isn’t working.
Republicans have defended their decision to outsource their questions to a prosecutor (or “female assistant” in Mitch McConnell’s phrasing) as an effort to depoliticize Christine Blasey Ford’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. “The whole purpose is to create an environment where it is what Dr. Ford has asked for—it be professional and not be a circus,” Committee Chair Chuck Grassley said. “That’s what we’re up to.” In their telling, the Democrats—and Ford—are turning Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination into a political circus. The decision to hire Maricopa County prosecutor Rachel Mitchell was an effort to transcend the sideshow.
It’s now clear that Mitchell is there for two reasons. First and foremost, she’s a human shield. All eleven Republicans on the committee are white men. Mitchell’s presence keeps their fingerprints off attempts to undermine Ford. Judging by Grassley’s own comments—in which he has appeared to be more troubled by the fact that Ford did not come forward sooner than by her testimony about a harrowing alleged sexual assault—Republicans have good reason to believe they are better off not speaking directly to Ford.
Second, she’s there to poke at Ford’s credibility by nitpicking. She has focused on details of her story that are, notably, unrelated to her recollection of the alleged sexual assault itself. She has questioned her memory of being at a country club before the party where the alleged sexual assault took place. She has asked whether or not she drove herself there. She has questioned whether Ford really has a fear of flying by pointing out she flew to Washington for this hearing. She’s focused on inconsistencies within Ford’s testimony, rather than on what the hearing is about: the allegation that Kavanaugh committed sexual assault while in high school.
Fox News anchor admits that Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony is credible and affecting.
Remarks by Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor, illustrate the political problem Republicans will have if they try to challenge the testimony of one of Brett Kananaugh’s accusers in today’s hearings. Wallace described Ford as being “extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible.” He also said the hearings were “a disaster for the Republicans.”
Even more tellingly, Wallace told a story about how Ford’s story has led two of his daughters to speak about sexual misconduct they themselves experienced in high school. “Over the course of this week, like I think a lot of American families, my family —a lot of it on email—has been discussing this and disagreeing and arguing about it,” Wallace remarked. “And two of my daughters have told me stories that I had never heard before about things that happened to them in high school.”
The first few rounds of questioning for Christine Blasey Ford can be described in one word: whiplash. Each senator gets only five minutes to ask questions, and the result is a surreal, veering experience between sympathetic Democrats and Rachel Mitchell, the Republicans’ genial but prosecutorial outside counsel.
Democratic senators are using their time to personally question Blasey about her experience, leaning on her experience as a clinical psychologist at one point to describe how memories are formed and stored. “So what you’re saying is this could not be a case of mistaken identity?” asked California Senator Dianne Feinstein. “Absolutely not,” Blasey replied.
The Republican perspective is represented by Mitchell, an experienced sex-crimes prosecutor from Arizona. Mitchell’s demeanor does not convey outright hostility, but her role is clearly intended to discredit Blasey by poking small holes in her account of that night. The optics are bizarre: Republican senators look on stoically as Blasey shares her story and their hired gun tries to disprove it.
The exception to this silence is Iowa’s Chuck Grassley, whose demeanor isn’t helping. His frequent interruptions of his Democratic colleagues to reiterate partisan divides between them added another layer of tension to the entire spectacle. If Republicans hoped this would help their case, it has not yet done so.
Christine Blasey Ford: “Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter.”
The most powerful moment thus far of Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee came when she was asked by Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy to describe her strongest memory from the night that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her. Her answer was both moving and horrifying.
“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter,” Ford says, her voice cracking. “The uproarious laughter between the two. They’re having fun at my expense.”
“You’ve never forgotten them laughing at you,” Leahy says.
“They were laughing with each other,” Ford replies.
“And you were the object of the laughter?” Leahy asks.
“I was underneath one of them, while the two laughed,” Ford says.
The exchange underscored how the alleged assault was both traumatizing and humiliating. It also girded Ford’s credibility, which Republicans have gone to great length to attack, showing the extent to which the incident is imprinted on her memory.
Christine Blasey Ford rejects mistaken identity theory.
One of the major lines of defense deployed by the advocates of Brett Kavanaugh is the idea that this is a case of mistaken identity. In her testimony before the Senate, Christine Blasey Ford rejected this as forthrightly as possible.
Senator Dianne Feinstein asked Ford how she was “so sure” it was Brett Kavanaugh who covered her mouth in the alleged attack. “The same way I’m sure I’m talking to you now,” Ford responded. “Just basic memory functions and also just the level of norepinephrine and the epinephrine in the brain that as you know encodes that neurotransmitter that codes memories into the hippocampus and so the trauma-related experience is locked there whereas other details kind of drift.”
Refining the question, Feinstein asked if “this could not be a case of mistaken identity?” Ford responded, “absolutely not.”
Christine Blasey Ford’s gut-wrenching testimony was a huge blow to Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.
Republicans stacked the deck against Ford in the lead-up to her testimony about an alleged sexual assault committed by Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee when the two were in high school. They limited questioning to five minutes per senator. Given that all eleven Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are white men, they brought in a woman, Maricopa County prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, to cross-examine Ford and keep their hands clean. They refused to subpoena a key witness, Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge, who allegedly committed the assault with Kavanaugh. They did not ask the FBI to investigate.
Ford released her opening statement, in which she details her allegation against Kavanaugh and discusses the profound impact the assault has had on her life, last night. The alleged assault, she wrote, “drastically altered” her life. For “a very long time,” she continues, she was “too afraid and ashamed to tell anyone these details.” And the details are harrowing, with Ford describing the deep dread she felt when Kavanaugh allegedly put his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming: “This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life.”
But Ford’s delivery, in person, was even more powerful. With her voice cracking, many in the room were in tears. Her use of first names made it personal. It destroyed any claim that she could have fabricated the incident.
Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the committee, used his opening remarks to attack Ford’s credibility and suggest that the allegations being brought against Kavanaugh were little more than an eleventh-hour political stunt—a Hail Mary to prevent an inevitable, deserved nomination. Kavanaugh has responded to the allegations in a similar fashion, presenting himself as a choir boy wronged by a partisan mob. But after her searing opening statement, there can be little doubt about Ford’s credibility now.
Are Republicans muddying the waters by dumping anonymous allegations against Kavanaugh?
On Wednesday night, the eve of the hearings where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and one of his accusers Christine Blasey Ford are to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, a torrent of additional allegations against the jurist started appearing in the press and on social media. Unlike the claims of Ford and two other women, these new allegations were anonymous and at times improbable.
As Politico writer Elana Schor explained, these new allegations came from documents released by Republican staffers in the Senate Judiciary Committee. They grew out of a process whereby the committee was investigating all leads sent to it, even unlikely ones. A senior Democratic aide complained to Schor that the GOP was “now releasing anonymous allegations in an effort to make all allegations look frivolous.”
Schor’s Twitter thread on the subject is worth reading:
Whatever the motives for the information dump, it was an irresponsible move that will only sow confusion. It illustrates the fact that in a judicial nomination, reports of criminal activity should be handed over to law enforcement agencies like the FBI, rather than kept in partisan hands.