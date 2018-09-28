Jeff Flake was cornered by sexual assault survivors after announcing he’ll back Brett Kavanaugh.

After a morning where Christine Blasey Ford by a general consensus, shared even by Fox News anchors, gave credible testimony supporting her allegation of sexual assault, Republican politicians were left with the quandary of how this should affect their support of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Three Republican governors of states that are either heavily Democratic (Massachusetts, Maryland) or heavily contested by the two parties (Ohio) came out in favor of delaying the nomination:

Republican governors Charlie Baker (MA), Larry Hogan (MD) and John Kasich (OH) call on the Senate to delay the Kavanaugh nomination and investigate the three allegations.https://t.co/rTVh4XdBWf — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 27, 2018

Conversely, South Carolina Lyndsey Graham held fast to his strong support for Kavanaugh. “Hiring a lawyer and taking a polygraph makes me more suspicious,” Graham told reporters. He added that Ford “can’t say how she got (to the party) and how she left.”

Trying to rally wavering Republicans, Graham argued that defending Kavanaugh was crucial to saving the nomination process. “Let me put it this way to my Republican colleagues: If this becomes the new standard where you have an accusation for weeks, you drop it right before the hearing you withhold from the committee a chance to do this in a professional timely fashion when they say they’re going to do this is, to delay the vote, get the Senate back in 2018 so they can fill the seat, I don’t want to publicly reward that kind of behavior,” Graham argued. “I think we’ve been very fair. And to my Republican colleagues: If you can ignore everything in this record, an allegation that’s 35 years old, that’s uncertain in time place date and no corroboration—if that’s enough for you, God help us all as Republicans, because this happens to us, but this never happens to them. Let me tell my Democratic friends: If this is the new norm, you better watch out for your nominees.”

Graham also added bizarrely that “Dr. Ford is just as much a victim as Brett Kavanaugh.”

Lindsey Graham is having a meltdown on national TV pic.twitter.com/xApZ4Gpa1L — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 27, 2018

Texas Senator John Cornyn said, “I found no reason to find her not credible.”



The most inappropriate reaction came from Utah Senator Orrin Hatch: