Menu
Magazine

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty

Trump regales a crowd with the story of how he and Kim Jong Un “fell in love.”

Addressing a rally in West Virginia, President Donald Trump spoke in the most extravagant terms yet about the personal relationship he’s nurtured with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. “I was really being tough, and so was he,” he began “We were going back and forth. Then we fell in love. OK? No, really. He wrote me beautiful letters. And they’re great letters. We fell in love.” 

Trump tried to pre-emptively rebut what he anticipated would be critics of these remarks by noting, “But they’ll say ‘Donald Trump says they fell in love, how horrible.’” Trump made a non-sequitur in defense of his “love” comments by saying that if he were more presidential he would get far smaller crowds at his events.  

Trump also lashed out in defiance of those who would find his words about Kim strange. “I like him, he likes me!” The President yelled. “I guess that’s ok! Am I allowed to say that? Am I allowed to say that?”

Trump is, of course, allowed to say what he wants. But North Korea remains a brutal dictatorship which recently tortured an American citizen, returning him to the United States with severe brain damage that quickly led to his death. While Trump has a habit of praising dictators, his effusions for Kim are unusually florid.

Trump acts as if his brand of hyperbolic personal diplomacy can overcome negotiating barriers. To his credit, he has made more strides towards normalization of relations with North Korea than any previous president. Still, that normalization has come without any settlement of the key divide over denuclearization, which North Korea emphatically does not want till normalization is near complete. 

The United States, on the other hand, remains firmly behind denuclearization as a top priority. The danger of Trump’s language of love is that if it fails to deliver results, it could quickly revert to the older words of hate Trump used to spew out before Kim wrote him “beautiful letters.” 

September 28, 2018

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty

What the hell just happened on Capitol Hill?

The Senate Judiciary Committee was on track to barrel through the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when, at the last moment, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake upset the applecart...or did he? On the way to the committee meeting, and after he had announced he would be voting “yes” to advance the nomination out of committee, Flake was cornered in an elevator by two sexual assault survivors. As senators were exchanging remarks ahead of the vote, Flake abruptly went over to friend Delaware Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat, and the two men absented themselves.

The committee hastily reconvened and Senator Chuck Grassley offered the floor to Flake, who announced he now felt he could only offer his vote in exchange for a one-week delay while the FBI reopens its background investigation into Kavanaugh in light of the sexual assault allegations against him. Amid much cross-chatter from Senators confused by the turn of events, the committee agreed on a verbal, non-binding compromise whereby the committee would support the delay, but the only vote taken was the one to advance the nomination out of committee.

Much remains murky about how this agreement would play out. Since the vote to advance the nominee has already been made, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn’t technically need to honor the deal: He can call a cloture vote on Saturday to end debate and have a final vote on Tuesday. But McConnell might not want to alienate Flake and lose a vote in what is likely to be a close decision.

Further, if the FBI investigation goes through—which would likely require authorization from Trump, as the Senate does not control the executive branch—it could help Kananaugh’s nomination. If the FBI finds no wrong-doing or comes to an ambiguous conclusion (as seems entirely plausible for a one-week investigation of a three-decades old case) this might give coverage to those Republicans who are reportedly undecided, like Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Maine Senator Susan Collins. Murkowski has already said she supports the FBI investigation.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The institutions that helped form Kavanaugh are advocating caution.

During the course of his tempestuous Supreme Court nomination process, Brett Kavanaugh has called attention to various elite institutions that have either nurtured him or given their support to him: the Jesuit-run Georgetown Preparatory School, Yale University, and the American Bar Association. Now, leading figures from the Jesuits, Yale Law School, and the ABA are all urging that Kavanaugh’s nomination be opposed or slowed down.

On Thursday, America, the journal of the Jesuits in America, published an editorial taking back their previous endorsement of Kavanaugh’s nomination. “While we previously endorsed the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh on the basis of his legal credentials and his reputation as a committed textualist, it is now clear that the nomination should be withdrawn,” America’s editors wrote.

The same day, Robert Carlson, president of the ABA wrote a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee arguing a vote on Kavanaugh should be delayed until the FBI has investigated allegations against him of sexual assault. “The basic principles that underscore the Senate’s constitutional duty of advice and consent on federal judicial nominees require nothing less than a careful examination of the accusations and facts by the FBI,” the letter argued.

On Friday, Dean Heather Gerken of the Yale Law School echoed the ABA’s position:

The moves of the Jesuits, the ABA, and Yale Law School show that among elite institutions, the Kavanaugh nomination is creating a real dilemma. These institutions would normally be eager to align themselves with a powerful figure who has a good chance of becoming a Supreme Court Justice. None of these institutions have taken the position that Kavanaugh is definitely guilty. But they have expressed concern that confirming a candidate who has credible, uninvestigated allegations of sexual assault might undermine the legitimacy of the courts.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What will Joe Manchin and Heidi Heitkamp do about Brett Kavanaugh?

With Republicans Jeff Flake and Bob Corker coming out in favor of Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination and Democrat Joe Donnelly coming out against, four key undecided votes remain: Republicans Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski and Democrats Joe Manchin and Heidi Heitkamp. For Kavanaugh to be confirmed, Republicans need only one of these senators on board.

With Collins and Murkowski, who typically drag their feet on divisive votes, we have been here before. The three Democratic swing voters—Donnelly, Manchin, and Heitkamp—all voted for Gorsuch and all are in tight re-election races. On Thursday, Politico’s Burgess Everett reported that Donnelly, Manchin, Collins, and Murkowski were expected to vote the same way. But Donnelly came out against Kavanaugh’s nomination alone on Friday in a statement expressing his “deep reservations” about confirming him to a lifetime appointment.

It’s hard to determine what Donnelly’s decision says about the fate of Kavanaugh’s nomination, other than that it’s clear proof that Collins, Murkowski, and Manchin are all very much undecided.

Heitkamp has expressed support for Christine Blasey Ford and concern about Kavanaugh’s reputation for partisanship even before he ranted and raved about the “left” and the “Clintons” engineering a conspiracy to tarnish his name. Manchin meanwhile said that Kavanaugh had the “right to clear himself” of the allegations.

Manchin and Heitkamp are both concerned about being too closely identified with the Democratic establishment. They are also worried that denying Kavanaugh could excite Republicans in their home states and bring a flood of money to their opponents. If Collins and Murkowski swing no, it seems unlikely that either would cast the deciding vote for Kavanaugh. But if they swing yes and seal the deal, they very well could jump on the bandwagon.

Sean Gallup/Getty

The Trump administration believes catastrophic global warming is real—and also that we shouldn’t try to stop it.

The Washington Post is reporting that an environmental impact statement issued by the Trump administration projects that human activity will cause global temperatures will rise by 7 degrees Fahrenheit (or 4 degrees Celsius) at the end of the century. It also argues that this justifies relaxing fuel efficiency standards, since doing so would only augment environmental catastrophe slightly. 

As the newspaper notes, the projected rise in temperature  “would be catastrophic, according to scientists. Many coral reefs would dissolve in increasingly acidic oceans. Parts of Manhattan and Miami would be underwater without costly coastal defenses. Extreme heat waves would routinely smother large parts of the globe.” 

Turning environmental logic on its head, the report concludes that this impending catastrophe is an argument for allowing more carbon emissions into the atmosphere “But the administration did not offer this dire forecast as part of an argument to combat climate change,” the Post notes. “Just the opposite: The analysis assumes the planet’s fate is already sealed.”

The report was issued by the  National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Although it argues the proposed deregulation would have a minor overall impact on a global scale, what it calls for would be a massive erosion of efforts on the part of the United States to curb carbon emissions. 

The inventory of changes listed by The Washington Post makes for startling reading:

If enacted, the administration’s proposals would give new life to aging coal plants; allow oil and gas operations to release more methane into the atmosphere; and prevent new curbs on greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air-conditioning units. The vehicle rule alone would put 8 billion additional tons of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere this century, more than a year’s worth of total U.S. emissions, according to the government’s own analysis.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Jeff Flake was cornered by sexual assault survivors after announcing he’ll back Brett Kavanaugh.

The Arizona senator, who has marketed himself as a key Republican critic of President Donald Trump and is scheduled to appear in New Hampshire this October ahead of his planned retirement, revealed on Friday morning how he’ll vote on the Supreme Court nominee. “I wish that I could express the confidence that some of my colleagues have conveyed about what either did or did not happen in the early 1980s, but I left the hearing yesterday with as much doubt as certainty,” Flake, who was considered one of just a few wavering Republicans, said in a statement.

Shortly afterward, several sexual assault survivors confronted Flake in a Senate elevator:

But Flake’s decision is relatively consistent with his record. FiveThirtyEight’s congressional tracker reports that Flake votes along with the president’s agenda 83.6 percent of the time. His vote for Kavanaugh at this afternoon’s Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, after which the nominee will advance to the full Senate next week, will just be one more sign that he supports Trump’s agenda more often than he doesn’t.

Alex Wong/Getty

Senate Republicans, pumped up by Kavanaugh’s testimony, hurry to vote.

In the wake of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s angry testimony claiming a Democratic conspiracy is trying to thwart his confirmation, Senate Republicans are bulldozing their way towards a final vote.

As Politico reports:

Senate Republicans are racing to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, betting that the Supreme Court nominee was persuasive enough in his denial that he sexually assaulted a high school acquaintance to counter the powerful testimony of his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is planning to vote on Friday morning to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate floor. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) then plans a Saturday procedural vote to formally move to the nomination, with a potential confirmation vote as early as Tuesday.

This rush to vote is risky. For all the drama of the day’s hearing, with Kavanaugh offering starkly different testimony than his accuser Ford, it’s not clear that the fundamental dynamics have changed. The few swing votes among Republicans who might vote against Kavanaugh have not come out in favor of him.

Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine are, Politico observes, “still undecided.” They had a private meeting with two other wavering Senators: Jeff Flake of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia (the sole Democrat of the group). “Manchin said no one in the room gave anything away on how they will come down,” Politico notes. “Then, in the full GOP conference meeting, Murkowski, Collins and Flake offered their colleagues no signal of where they would land, according to an attendee.”

The Republican theory seems to be that a quick vote will bring Flake, Murkowski and Collins on board (and might even draw in Manchin). That gamble could work, since Republicans have gone along with party-line votes before. But it’s a genuine risk.

September 27, 2018

Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

Lindsey Graham embodies Republicans’ desperation to save Kavanaugh.

Brett Kavanaugh’s portion of today’s historic hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee is not going well. He has spent much of the hearing either raving mad or choking back tears. His performance has been disqualifying: His opening statement and answers to questions have been overtly partisan in a way that no other judicial nominee has ever been.

He has also repeatedly struggled under questioning from Democrats about why he isn’t pushing for an FBI investigation and why his friend Mark Judge, who Christine Blasey Ford said was present when Kavanaugh assaulted her, is not testifying. Wary of the optics—eleven white men grilling a victim of sexual assault and defending a privileged white man—Republicans have largely kept their hands clean, outsourcing their questions to Maricopa County sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell. But as Kavanaugh’s hearings have dragged on, Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn have stepped in to defend the Supreme Court nominee and attack their Democratic colleagues.

Graham, in particular, echoed Kavanaugh’s own defense. He ranted about the attack on the judge’s character, saying that the Democrats’ treatment of him is the “most despicable thing” he has seen in politics.

Cornyn, meanwhile, drew attention to the other allegations levied against Kavanaugh—by “Stormy Daniels’ lawyer”—as a way of casting the hearings as a partisan witch hunt.

Given the cheering from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, it’s likely that Graham and Cornyn were engaged in a coordinated effort to distract from the questions being levied by Democrats. But their decision to spend their allotted five minutes by grandstanding only underlines how little they care about investigating the claims against Kavanaugh.

ANDREW HARNIK/AFP/Getty

Kavanaugh’s angry testimony resonated with his Republican supporters.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary committee, Brett Kavanaugh took an emotional approach, combining indignation, rage, and tears while defending himself from allegations of sexual misconduct. While many unsympathetic to Kavanaugh found the tone off-putting, his performance won plaudits from conservatives and right-wingers, who see him as an injured party.

The most prominent voice making this argument was National Review editor Richard Lowry:

Writer Mollie Hemingway agreed:

One of President Donald Trump’s sons also agreed:

Perhaps most importantly, Trump himself reportedly liked the fighting-mad Kavanaugh:

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh plays the victim.

Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday was poised but emotional, her cracked voice bringing tears to politicians in the audience and women round the country. Not to be outdone, the Supreme Court nominee she has accused of sexually assaulting her in high school was both furious and weepy in defending himself against the allegations. As he choked up during his opening statement, so did Republican senators John Cornyn and Lindsey Graham, according to an NBC reporter.

In contrast, Cornyn and Graham spared no tears for Blasey, who just minutes earlier had exhaustively detailed her account of sexual assault during cross-examination by a prosecutor handpicked by Senate Republicans. And as journalist Camille Dodero argued, Blasey likely would have been viewed as less credible if she had cried to the extent that Kavanaugh did.

Kavanaugh’s tears did not strengthen the credibility of his own statement, and appears to have had a mixed response in the White House.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh’s strategy is to be mad as hell.

Earlier today, there was reporting that Kavanaugh, who has been credibly accused of sexual assault, was furious about the allegations that have been levied against him by Christine Blasey Ford and others. Axios reported on Thursday morning that Kavanaugh was “hopping mad,” and that he would hit back when it was his turn to testify.

Kavanaugh’s indignant rage was on full display in his opening statement, in which he breathlessly accused “the left” of orchestrating a smear campaign and exacting “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.” He said, “My family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed.” Openly furious and frequently dissolving into tears, he painted himself as a victim of a massive political conspiracy, which he claimed was proof that the country is coming apart at the seams.

Kavanaugh vowed not to withdraw his nomination in the face of these attacks. He said he believed Ford had been assaulted by “someone,” but not him, consistently advancing the theory that this was all a case of “mistaken identity.”

Between his anger and his naked partisanship, it was one of the most surreal moments in Supreme Court history. There were clear precedents, including Clarence Thomas’s outrage during his own nomination process at being accused of sexual harassment by Anita Hill. And Kavanaugh was practically goaded to anger by Donald Trump, who has suggested that Kavanaugh defend himself more aggressively. So Kavanaugh has apparently decided to shout his way through this, hoping to drown out Ford’s highly credible testimony from earlier in the day.