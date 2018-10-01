Menu
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

Scientist at a top European lab suspended for remarks against women.

On Monday, CERN, Europe’s leading center for theoretical physics research, announced it was suspending senior scientist Alessandro Strumia after he gave a talk saying that men were the true victims of gender discrimination in the sciences. Strumia, who also teaches at the Univesity of Pisa, made those remarks on a Friday panel on high-energy physics and gender. Strumia is a major figure at CERN and has responsibility for hiring decisions.

“Physics is not sexist against women,” Strumia maintained. According to BuzzFeed, Strumia also criticized “what he claimed is discrimination against men in hiring to senior positions, citing his own failure to win a job at Italy’s prestigious National Institute for Nuclear Physics. His presentation included a slide comparing citations of his papers to those from two named women who were hired.”

Marika Taylor, a theoretical physicist affiliated with the University of Southhampton, helped organize the talk but denounced Strumia on Twitter for his “personal attacks, mistruths, false facts and blatant unprofessional conduct.”

Alex Wong/Getty

A draft report exonerates a Democratic representative—but is it enough?

The Associated Press is reporting that they’ve obtained a draft copy of a report from a hired investigator concluding that allegations of assault leveled against congressman Keith Ellison can not be verified. These accusations were made last fall by Karen Monahan. The investigation was undertaken by attorney Susan Ellingstad at the behest of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

Ellingstad’s report makes much of the fact that a video documenting an abusive incident which Monahan claims exists has not been produced. “An allegation standing alone is not necessarily sufficient to conclude that conduct occurred, particularly where the accusing party declines to produce supporting evidence that she herself asserts exists,” the report concludes. “She has thus repeatedly placed the existence of the video front and center to her allegations, but then has refused to disclose it.”

While the argument about the non-appearance of the video is persuasive, it’s less clear that Ellingstad’s conclusions should be taken as the last word. A report instigated by an interested party always engenders suspicion. Ellingstad’s investigation parallels the report supposedly exonerating Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, written up by a prosecutor selected by Republican legislators.

Republican senatorial candidate Karin Housley argues that the accusation against Ellison should be investigated by Minnesota’s attorney general’s office. This would be the best way, she argues, to have “an impartial investigation into the serious allegations.” It’s hard to dispute her contention.

Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty

The ACLU attacks Kavanaugh with ad campaign linking him to Cosby and Clinton.

The American Civil Liberties Union is throwing itself into the campaign to halt Brett Kananaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation. Kavanaugh will join a small group of Supreme Court nominees that the ACLU has taken a stand against (the other three were William H. Rehnquist, Robert Bork, and Samuel Alito). Unlike the other judges that the ACLU opposed, the objection to Kavanaugh is his behavior rather than his judicial philosophy.

Susan Herman, the ACLU president, said, “We oppose him in light of the credible allegations of sexual assault against him.” In support of this position, the civil rights group has prepared an ad linking him to other famous men who have faced similar allegations.

As Politico reports, “The ad runs footage of former President Bill Clinton, Bill Cosby and Kavanaugh denying allegations against them and will launch on cable and broadcast TV, including during the Denver Broncos game on Monday evening. The ad also shows photos of Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose, all of whom were fired after sexual misconduct allegations.”

The foregrounding of former President Bill Clinton in the ad might help blunt the accusation that the non-partisan group is throwing itself in a highly partisan battle. The ACLU’s advocacy on this matter is risky, because during the Trump presidency the group has already been accused of becoming a liberal political organization, rather than one that protects liberties across the political spectrum. In hearings last Thursday, Kavanaugh claimed that opposition to his nomination was fueled by a desire for “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.”

Andrew Harnik - Pool/Getty I

The White House is going all-in on Kavanaugh.

After a roller-coaster week of dramatic hearings and a last-minute push for an FBI investigation, the White House seems to be sticking with Brett Kananaugh as their Supreme Court nominee, unwilling to accept an alternative.

As Axios reports, “For the White House, it’s Brett Kavanaugh or bust. They have no Plan B and there’s not even discussion of one, according to five sources with direct knowledge of the sensitive internal White House talks.” One senior source told the news outlet that Kavanuagh is “too big to fail now.”

Whether the president is as set on Kavanaugh as his White House is remains up for interpretation. In a press conference on Monday morning, Trump said merely: “My White House will do whatever the senators want.”

The White House’s all-or-nothing gambit is aimed at wavering Senate Republicans. The message is that either they support Kavanaugh or the Republicans could lose a Supreme Court seat. The desperation of this message is echoed by multiple reports over the weekend that the White House was limiting the scope of the FBI investigation, including offering an extremely circumscribed list of who could be interviewed. Democrats denounced this move as a “farce.”

Bolstering the do-or-die strategy was a report issued by Rachel Mitchell, the outside counsel the Senate Republicans hired to interrogate one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, Christine Blasey Ford. Mitchell’s report, addressed to Senate Republicans, said that a reasonable prosecutor would not bring charges against Kananaugh. Leftists are unlikely to find the report convincing, both because of Mitchell’s link to the Senate Republicans, and also because the question here is not actually whether the assault allegations are prosecutable, so much as whether Kavanaugh should be given a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.

The White House’s Kavanaugh-or-no-one strategy is risky, given polls showing that in the wake of the hearings substantially more Americans (42 percent) believe the accusations than disbelieve them (31 percent). Yet it may be a different figure, from a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll last week, that the White House is looking at: According to the survey, 54 percent of Republicans thought Kavanaugh should be confirmed even if the allegations were true.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Meet the new NAFTA, almost the same as the old NAFTA but with a different name.

On Sunday night, senior officials in the Canadian government confirmed that their government had reached a tentative deal with the United States for a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Astonishingly, the new trade agreement is only a minor shift from the status quo and from previous agreements.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smiled as he said it was a “good day for Canada.”

The major victory for the Trump administration is that the Canadian market will be opened up for more American dairy products. But, as The New York Times notes, this opening “is similar to what the United States would have gained through the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade treaty that President Trump withdrew from last year.” Under the new agreement, the United States would now have access to 3.6% of Canada’s dairy market (TPP would’ve opened up 3.25% of the dairy market). In other words, the most significant concession Canada made was only slightly larger than what it had already been prepared to make. Aside from dairy products, the United States gained a concession on copyright, which will now be extended in Canada to 70 years after the original copyright holders death (currently it is 50 years).

In exchange for easier access to the Canadian dairy market, the United States has reportedly agreed to Canadian demands that it be allowed to keep in place protection of cultural industries and maintaining the existing tariff settlement system. As requested by the Canadian government, the new agreement would phase out Chapter 11, a section of NAFTA that allows investors to sue governments. President Trump has reportedly promised he won’t be putting tariffs on automobiles and automotive parts manufactured in Canada. While steel and aluminum tariffs will remain in place for now, the Canadian government expects them to be lowered in short order.

The changes are mostly cosmetic in nature in terms of the impact on Canadian/American trade. There is one other significant development in the realm of marketing. The trade deal will be renamed: NAFTA will now become USMCA (US-Mexico-Canada Agreement).

September 30, 2018

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty

Trump regales a crowd with the story of how he and Kim Jong Un “fell in love.”

Addressing a rally in West Virginia, President Donald Trump spoke in the most extravagant terms yet about the personal relationship he’s nurtured with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. “I was really being tough, and so was he,” he began “We were going back and forth. Then we fell in love. OK? No, really. He wrote me beautiful letters. And they’re great letters. We fell in love.” 

Trump tried to pre-emptively rebut what he anticipated would be critics of these remarks by noting, “But they’ll say ‘Donald Trump says they fell in love, how horrible.’” Trump made a non-sequitur in defense of his “love” comments by saying that if he were more presidential he would get far smaller crowds at his events.  

Trump also lashed out in defiance of those who would find his words about Kim strange. “I like him, he likes me!” Trump yelled. “I guess that’s ok! Am I allowed to say that? Am I allowed to say that?”

Trump is, of course, allowed to say what he wants. But North Korea remains a brutal dictatorship which recently tortured an American citizen, returning him to the United States with severe brain damage that quickly led to his death. While Trump has a habit of praising dictators, his effusions for Kim are unusually florid.

Trump acts as if his brand of hyperbolic personal diplomacy can overcome negotiating barriers. To his credit, he has made more strides towards normalization of relations with North Korea than any previous president. Still, that normalization has come without any settlement of the key divide over denuclearization, which North Korea emphatically does not want till normalization is near complete. 

The United States, on the other hand, remains firmly behind denuclearization as a top priority. The danger of Trump’s language of love is that if it fails to deliver results, it could quickly revert to the older words of hate Trump used to spew out before Kim wrote him “beautiful letters.” 

September 28, 2018

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty

What the hell just happened on Capitol Hill?

The Senate Judiciary Committee was on track to barrel through the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when, at the last moment, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake upset the applecart...or did he? On the way to the committee meeting, and after he had announced he would be voting “yes” to advance the nomination out of committee, Flake was cornered in an elevator by two sexual assault survivors. As senators were exchanging remarks ahead of the vote, Flake abruptly went over to friend Delaware Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat, and the two men absented themselves.

The committee hastily reconvened and Senator Chuck Grassley offered the floor to Flake, who announced he now felt he could only offer his vote in exchange for a one-week delay while the FBI reopens its background investigation into Kavanaugh in light of the sexual assault allegations against him. Amid much cross-chatter from Senators confused by the turn of events, the committee agreed on a verbal, non-binding compromise whereby the committee would support the delay, but the only vote taken was the one to advance the nomination out of committee.

Much remains murky about how this agreement would play out. Since the vote to advance the nominee has already been made, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn’t technically need to honor the deal: He can call a cloture vote on Saturday to end debate and have a final vote on Tuesday. But McConnell might not want to alienate Flake and lose a vote in what is likely to be a close decision.

Further, if the FBI investigation goes through—which would likely require authorization from Trump, as the Senate does not control the executive branch—it could help Kananaugh’s nomination. If the FBI finds no wrong-doing or comes to an ambiguous conclusion (as seems entirely plausible for a one-week investigation of a three-decades old case) this might give coverage to those Republicans who are reportedly undecided, like Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Maine Senator Susan Collins. Murkowski has already said she supports the FBI investigation.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The institutions that helped form Kavanaugh are advocating caution.

During the course of his tempestuous Supreme Court nomination process, Brett Kavanaugh has called attention to various elite institutions that have either nurtured him or given their support to him: the Jesuit-run Georgetown Preparatory School, Yale University, and the American Bar Association. Now, leading figures from the Jesuits, Yale Law School, and the ABA are all urging that Kavanaugh’s nomination be opposed or slowed down.

On Thursday, America, the journal of the Jesuits in America, published an editorial taking back their previous endorsement of Kavanaugh’s nomination. “While we previously endorsed the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh on the basis of his legal credentials and his reputation as a committed textualist, it is now clear that the nomination should be withdrawn,” America’s editors wrote.

The same day, Robert Carlson, president of the ABA wrote a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee arguing a vote on Kavanaugh should be delayed until the FBI has investigated allegations against him of sexual assault. “The basic principles that underscore the Senate’s constitutional duty of advice and consent on federal judicial nominees require nothing less than a careful examination of the accusations and facts by the FBI,” the letter argued.

On Friday, Dean Heather Gerken of the Yale Law School echoed the ABA’s position:

The moves of the Jesuits, the ABA, and Yale Law School show that among elite institutions, the Kavanaugh nomination is creating a real dilemma. These institutions would normally be eager to align themselves with a powerful figure who has a good chance of becoming a Supreme Court Justice. None of these institutions have taken the position that Kavanaugh is definitely guilty. But they have expressed concern that confirming a candidate who has credible, uninvestigated allegations of sexual assault might undermine the legitimacy of the courts.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What will Joe Manchin and Heidi Heitkamp do about Brett Kavanaugh?

With Republicans Jeff Flake and Bob Corker coming out in favor of Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination and Democrat Joe Donnelly coming out against, four key undecided votes remain: Republicans Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski and Democrats Joe Manchin and Heidi Heitkamp. For Kavanaugh to be confirmed, Republicans need only one of these senators on board.

With Collins and Murkowski, who typically drag their feet on divisive votes, we have been here before. The three Democratic swing voters—Donnelly, Manchin, and Heitkamp—all voted for Gorsuch and all are in tight re-election races. On Thursday, Politico’s Burgess Everett reported that Donnelly, Manchin, Collins, and Murkowski were expected to vote the same way. But Donnelly came out against Kavanaugh’s nomination alone on Friday in a statement expressing his “deep reservations” about confirming him to a lifetime appointment.

It’s hard to determine what Donnelly’s decision says about the fate of Kavanaugh’s nomination, other than that it’s clear proof that Collins, Murkowski, and Manchin are all very much undecided.

Heitkamp has expressed support for Christine Blasey Ford and concern about Kavanaugh’s reputation for partisanship even before he ranted and raved about the “left” and the “Clintons” engineering a conspiracy to tarnish his name. Manchin meanwhile said that Kavanaugh had the “right to clear himself” of the allegations.

Manchin and Heitkamp are both concerned about being too closely identified with the Democratic establishment. They are also worried that denying Kavanaugh could excite Republicans in their home states and bring a flood of money to their opponents. If Collins and Murkowski swing no, it seems unlikely that either would cast the deciding vote for Kavanaugh. But if they swing yes and seal the deal, they very well could jump on the bandwagon.

Sean Gallup/Getty

The Trump administration believes catastrophic global warming is real—and also that we shouldn’t try to stop it.

The Washington Post is reporting that an environmental impact statement issued by the Trump administration projects that human activity will cause global temperatures will rise by 7 degrees Fahrenheit (or 4 degrees Celsius) at the end of the century. It also argues that this justifies relaxing fuel efficiency standards, since doing so would only augment environmental catastrophe slightly. 

As the newspaper notes, the projected rise in temperature  “would be catastrophic, according to scientists. Many coral reefs would dissolve in increasingly acidic oceans. Parts of Manhattan and Miami would be underwater without costly coastal defenses. Extreme heat waves would routinely smother large parts of the globe.” 

Turning environmental logic on its head, the report concludes that this impending catastrophe is an argument for allowing more carbon emissions into the atmosphere “But the administration did not offer this dire forecast as part of an argument to combat climate change,” the Post notes. “Just the opposite: The analysis assumes the planet’s fate is already sealed.”

The report was issued by the  National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Although it argues the proposed deregulation would have a minor overall impact on a global scale, what it calls for would be a massive erosion of efforts on the part of the United States to curb carbon emissions. 

The inventory of changes listed by The Washington Post makes for startling reading:

If enacted, the administration’s proposals would give new life to aging coal plants; allow oil and gas operations to release more methane into the atmosphere; and prevent new curbs on greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air-conditioning units. The vehicle rule alone would put 8 billion additional tons of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere this century, more than a year’s worth of total U.S. emissions, according to the government’s own analysis.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Jeff Flake was cornered by sexual assault survivors after announcing he’ll back Brett Kavanaugh.

The Arizona senator, who has marketed himself as a key Republican critic of President Donald Trump and is scheduled to appear in New Hampshire this October ahead of his planned retirement, revealed on Friday morning how he’ll vote on the Supreme Court nominee. “I wish that I could express the confidence that some of my colleagues have conveyed about what either did or did not happen in the early 1980s, but I left the hearing yesterday with as much doubt as certainty,” Flake, who was considered one of just a few wavering Republicans, said in a statement.

Shortly afterward, several sexual assault survivors confronted Flake in a Senate elevator:

But Flake’s decision is relatively consistent with his record. FiveThirtyEight’s congressional tracker reports that Flake votes along with the president’s agenda 83.6 percent of the time. His vote for Kavanaugh at this afternoon’s Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, after which the nominee will advance to the full Senate next week, will just be one more sign that he supports Trump’s agenda more often than he doesn’t.