Trump, unrestrained, mocks Christine Blasey Ford.

Speaking at a rally in Southaven, Mississippi, President Donald Trump launched into a tirade denigrating Ford, one of the women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. He parodied her testimony at the Senate hearing, saying:
“I had one beer.” Well do you think it was… “Nope. It was one beer.” Oh good. How did you get home? “I don’t remember.” How did you get there? “I don’t remember.” Where is the place? “I don’t remember.” How many years ago was it? “I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.” What neighborhood was it in? “I don’t know.” Where’s the house? “I don’t know. Upstairs. Downstairs. I don’t know. But I had one beer that’s the only thing I remember.”
Trump concluded by lamenting that “a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered.” Trump went on to call Democrats who opposed Kavanaugh “evil people.”
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that the “restrained” Trump we’ve seen since Ford’s allegations came to light is no more.
Unrestrained Trump is likely to shape the midterm elections, especially if the president decides to make the Kavanaugh fight central to his efforts to rile up the Republican base.