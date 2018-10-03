Menu
Magazine

LAURA BUCKMAN/AFP/Getty

Neoconservative group planned to smear Beto O’Rourke with a fake Iranian endorsement.

The Daily Beast is reporting that Voicebunny, a company that specializes in hiring voice actors, had been hired to produce an ad in which an actor pretending to be President Hassan Rouhani endorses O’Rourke’s Senate bid. Voicebunny eventually rejected the project because it was “fake news.” Evidence suggests that the ad was originally commissioned by Secure America Now, a hawkish dark money group funded in part by Robert Mercer, a long time political ally of Ted Cruz, who is defending his seat against O’Rourke. Mercer is also one of the major supporters of President Donald Trump.

The script called for an actor who sounds “Middle Eastern and stern” to say: “Hello, I am Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Today, it is my pleasure to endorse Beto O’Rourke for U.S. Senate. As a Congressman, Beto was a strong supporter of President Obama’s Iran Deal—which gave billions of dollars to my country of Iran.”

Secure America Now has a history of deception. As The Daily Beast notes previously “Secure America Now worked with Facebook and Google to place anti-refugee ads in swing states including Nevada and North Carolina. These included fake tourism videos showing France and Germany under Sharia law and ads linking Democratic Senate candidates like Catherine Cortez Masto with terrorists.”

Peter Kramer/Getty

Report: Trump is a fraud. Trump: That’s old news.

That’s the implicit takeaway from The New York Times14,000-word investigation on how the president got rich. The opus makes clear (a) that Trump didn’t earn his wealth, but inherited it from his father with the help of legally dubious tax schemes and (b) that his father repeatedly bailed him out. The article suggests that the president’s notorious reluctance to release his tax returns is not just a matter of wanting to avoid political embarrassment but could also stem from a fear that he could still be liable for civil fines on tax fraud. In short, Trump’s entire self-presentation as a largely self-made business genius is one big con.

Trump has received at least $413 million from his father’s business empire, which he continues to profit from. As the Times piece reports:

Much of this money came to Mr. Trump because he helped his parents dodge taxes. He and his siblings set up a sham corporation to disguise millions of dollars in gifts from their parents, records and interviews show. Records indicate that Mr. Trump helped his father take improper tax deductions worth millions more. He also helped formulate a strategy to undervalue his parents’ real estate holdings by hundreds of millions of dollars on tax returns, sharply reducing the tax bill when those properties were transferred to him and his siblings.

In the article, Trump’s attorney is quoted as threatening a defamation suit against the Times if they publish. But the president’s own response on Twitter strikes a different note. It’s difficult to make out the full intent of Trump’s tweet on the matter, but Maggie Haberman, veteran Times reporter, suggests that the president is saying his electoral victory renders the issues in the article moot.

Characterizing the article as being an “old, boring and often told hit piece” in no way invalidates it. The statement issued by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders took a similar line by suggesting that the Times should focus on the good news of the economy. While the origins of Trump’s fortune might be old news, it hardly seems irrelevant for judging Trump. Indeed, it goes to the heart of the story he offered voters as a candidate.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

Trump, unrestrained, mocks Christine Blasey Ford.

Speaking at a rally in Southaven, Mississippi, President Donald Trump launched into a tirade denigrating Ford, one of the women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. He parodied her testimony at the Senate hearing, saying:

“I had one beer.” Well do you think it was… “Nope. It was one beer.” Oh good. How did you get home? “I don’t remember.” How did you get there? “I don’t remember.” Where is the place? “I don’t remember.” How many years ago was it? “I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.” What neighborhood was it in? “I don’t know.” Where’s the house? “I don’t know. Upstairs. Downstairs. I don’t know. But I had one beer that’s the only thing I remember.”

Trump concluded by lamenting that “a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered.” Trump went on to call Democrats who opposed Kavanaugh “evil people.”

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that the “restrained” Trump we’ve seen since Ford’s allegations came to light is no more.

Unrestrained Trump is likely to shape the midterm elections, especially if the president decides to make the Kavanaugh fight central to his efforts to rile up the Republican base.

October 02, 2018

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The Trump administration contemplated ending visas to Chinese students.

The Financial Times is reporting that the most extreme anti-immigrant faction in the White House, led by presidential advisor Stephen Miller, tried to leverage concern over espionage to completely eliminate student visas from China. Miller’s position was successfully opposed by Terry Branstad, the American ambassador to China.

According to The Financial Times,

The debate about Chinese students intensified after the White House in December released its national security strategy, which said it would “review visa procedures to reduce economic theft by non-traditional intelligence collectors” and consider restrictions on foreign students in science-related fields.

While the debate was largely focused on spying, Mr Miller argued his plan would also hurt elite universities whose staff and students have been highly critical of Mr Trump, according to the three people with knowledge of the debate.

Branstad was successfully able to push back against Miller’s argument by pointing out that many non-elite universities also relied heavily on Chinese students. While the concern about the growing clout of the Chinese government in American universities is a legitimate one, this is not an issue that involves the vast majority Chinese students, who are on visas for legitimate scholarly purposes.

Miller’s attempt to curtail the access of student visas fits in with his larger nativism, and calls to mind a similar argument made by his ally Steve Bannon, a former White House advisor. In an conversation with then candidate Donald Trump in November 2015, Bannon expressed concern that because of student visas “two-thirds or three-quarters of the CEOs in Silicon Valley are from South Asia or from Asia.” Bannon felt this was undermining America as a “civic society.” (Leaving aside the political argument, Bannon grossly overstated the percentage of Asian CEOs in Silicon Valley).

Edward Linsmier/Getty Images

Another good reason to move Election Day: hurricanes.

America’s longstanding practice of holding elections on the first Tuesday after November 1 has faced mounting criticism in recent years, due mostly to its outdated rationale and negative impact on low-income people. But there might be another reason to change the date—and it’s playing out in North Carolina.

As the Raleigh-based News & Observer reports, thousands of state residents have been displaced by Hurricane Florence and the catastrophic flooding in its wake. For those people, it may now be much harder to meet their voter registration deadline, vote in person, or meet absentee ballot requirements in time for the election. The NAACP is thus asking the state to extend the voter registration deadline from October 12 to October 17.

This is “the second election cycle in a row in which a hurricane has had the potential to disrupt voting in the state,” the News & Observer noted. After Hurricane Matthew displaced thousands of North Carolinians in 2016, Democrats had to file an emergency lawsuit to get the voter registration deadline extended for affected counties.

There’s no way to weatherproof elections, but holding them in early November is tempting fate, at least on the Eastern Seaboard. Peak hurricane season falls between early August and mid-October, so there’s the chance that, as in the Carolinas this year, coastal Atlantic communities will be recovering from a powerful hurricane. Hurricane season is also growing longer according to some analyses, and the rainstorms within them growing stronger.

Holding elections on Tuesdays makes little sense. Holding them in early November might be increasingly unwise, too.

Paul Morigi/Getty

NATO ambassador threatens preemptive attack on Russia.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Kay Bailey Hutchison, the United States’ envoy to NATO, declared that Washington was prepared to launch an attack on Russian military installations in response to treaty violations. These threatening words were a response to the fact that since 2013 Russia has been constructing land-based missiles with a range of up to 5,500 kilometers, in violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty of 1987. The danger is that these missiles could allow Russia to launch a devastating surprise attack on Europe. 

“At that point, we would be looking at the capability to take out a (Russian) missile that could hit any of our countries,”  Hutchison said. “Counter measures [by the United States] would be to take out the missiles that are in development by Russia in violation of the treaty.” She underscored the point: “They are on notice.”

A preemptive attack on the world’s second largest nuclear power would, of course, be incredibly reckless. It’s not clear whether Hutchison’s words were sincere or bluster. 

This belligerent language, however, is characteristic of the “dual-track presidency” or the Trump era. President Donald Trump has often suggested that he wants warmer relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Large parts of the permanent government, especially in the Pentagon, disagree with this agenda and in response have continued to either be hostile to Russia or even (to compensate for the president’s pro-Putin rhetoric) have adopted an even more aggressive anti-Russia posture. Hutchison’s threats are an example of this new militancy. 

The danger of a “dual-track” policy is that it sows confusion and sends mixed messages, which amplify the chances of unintended consequences. 

October 01, 2018

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

New report contradicts claim Brett Kavanaugh made under oath.

At the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing last Thursday, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was asked by Senator Orrin Hatch when he became aware of allegations of sexual assault made against him by his former Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez. He answered that it was after the publication of a New Yorker article about those allegations. The exchange ran as follows:

HATCH: When did you first hear of Ms. Ramirez’s allegations against you?

KAVANAUGH: In the last — in the period since then, the New Yorker story.

On Monday afternoon, NBC News reported they had acquired text messages from two friends of Kavanaugh, Kerry Berchem and Karen Yarasavage, indicating that the jurist and his legal team were working to refute the Ramirez allegations before The New Yorker article was published.

According to NBC News:

The texts between Berchem and Karen Yarasavage, both friends of Kavanaugh, suggest that the nominee was personally talking with former classmates about Ramirez’s story in advance of the New Yorker article that made her allegation public. In one message, Yarasavage said Kavanaugh asked her to go on the record in his defense. Two other messages show communication between Kavanaugh’s team and former classmates in advance of the story.

If accurate, NBC News report bolsters an argument gaining steam among Kavanaugh’s critics: that his nomination should be rejected because he plays too loose with the truth.

Alex Wong/Getty

A draft report exonerates a Democratic representative—but is it enough?

The Associated Press is reporting that they’ve obtained a draft copy of a report from a hired investigator concluding that allegations of assault leveled against congressman Keith Ellison can not be verified. These accusations were made last fall by Karen Monahan. The investigation was undertaken by attorney Susan Ellingstad at the behest of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

Ellingstad’s report makes much of the fact that a video documenting an abusive incident which Monahan claims exists has not been produced. “An allegation standing alone is not necessarily sufficient to conclude that conduct occurred, particularly where the accusing party declines to produce supporting evidence that she herself asserts exists,” the report concludes. “She has thus repeatedly placed the existence of the video front and center to her allegations, but then has refused to disclose it.”

While the argument about the non-appearance of the video is persuasive, it’s less clear that Ellingstad’s conclusions should be taken as the last word. A report instigated by an interested party always engenders suspicion. Ellingstad’s investigation parallels the report supposedly exonerating Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, written up by a prosecutor selected by Republican legislators.

Republican senatorial candidate Karin Housley argues that the accusation against Ellison should be investigated by Minnesota’s attorney general’s office. This would be the best way, she argues, to have “an impartial investigation into the serious allegations.” This is hard to dispute.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

Scientist at a top European lab suspended for remarks against women.

On Monday, CERN, Europe’s leading center for theoretical physics research, announced it was suspending senior scientist Alessandro Strumia after he gave a talk saying that men were the true victims of gender discrimination in the sciences. Strumia, who also teaches at the Univesity of Pisa, made those remarks on a Friday panel on high-energy physics and gender. Strumia is a major figure at CERN and has responsibility for hiring decisions.

“Physics is not sexist against women,” Strumia maintained. According to BuzzFeed, Strumia also criticized “what he claimed is discrimination against men in hiring to senior positions, citing his own failure to win a job at Italy’s prestigious National Institute for Nuclear Physics. His presentation included a slide comparing citations of his papers to those from two named women who were hired.”

Marika Taylor, a theoretical physicist affiliated with the University of Southhampton, helped organize the talk but denounced Strumia on Twitter for his “personal attacks, mistruths, false facts and blatant unprofessional conduct.”

Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty

The ACLU attacks Kavanaugh with ad campaign linking him to Cosby and Clinton.

The American Civil Liberties Union is throwing itself into the campaign to halt Brett Kananaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation. Kavanaugh will join a small group of Supreme Court nominees that the ACLU has taken a stand against (the other three were William H. Rehnquist, Robert Bork, and Samuel Alito). Unlike the other judges that the ACLU opposed, the objection to Kavanaugh is his behavior rather than his judicial philosophy.

Susan Herman, the ACLU president, said, “We oppose him in light of the credible allegations of sexual assault against him.” In support of this position, the civil rights group has prepared an ad linking him to other famous men who have faced similar allegations.

As Politico reports, “The ad runs footage of former President Bill Clinton, Bill Cosby and Kavanaugh denying allegations against them and will launch on cable and broadcast TV, including during the Denver Broncos game on Monday evening. The ad also shows photos of Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose, all of whom were fired after sexual misconduct allegations.”

The foregrounding of former President Bill Clinton in the ad might help blunt the accusation that the non-partisan group is throwing itself in a highly partisan battle. The ACLU’s advocacy on this matter is risky, because during the Trump presidency the group has already been accused of becoming a liberal political organization, rather than one that protects liberties across the political spectrum. In hearings last Thursday, Kavanaugh claimed that opposition to his nomination was fueled by a desire for “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.”

Andrew Harnik - Pool/Getty I

The White House is going all-in on Kavanaugh.

After a roller-coaster week of dramatic hearings and a last-minute push for an FBI investigation, the White House seems to be sticking with Brett Kananaugh as their Supreme Court nominee, unwilling to accept an alternative.

As Axios reports, “For the White House, it’s Brett Kavanaugh or bust. They have no Plan B and there’s not even discussion of one, according to five sources with direct knowledge of the sensitive internal White House talks.” One senior source told the news outlet that Kavanuagh is “too big to fail now.”

Whether the president is as set on Kavanaugh as his White House is remains up for interpretation. In a press conference on Monday morning, Trump said merely: “My White House will do whatever the senators want.”

The White House’s all-or-nothing gambit is aimed at wavering Senate Republicans. The message is that either they support Kavanaugh or the Republicans could lose a Supreme Court seat. The desperation of this message is echoed by multiple reports over the weekend that the White House was limiting the scope of the FBI investigation, including offering an extremely circumscribed list of who could be interviewed. Democrats denounced this move as a “farce.”

Bolstering the do-or-die strategy was a report issued by Rachel Mitchell, the outside counsel the Senate Republicans hired to interrogate one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, Christine Blasey Ford. Mitchell’s report, addressed to Senate Republicans, said that a reasonable prosecutor would not bring charges against Kananaugh. Leftists are unlikely to find the report convincing, both because of Mitchell’s link to the Senate Republicans, and also because the question here is not actually whether the assault allegations are prosecutable, so much as whether Kavanaugh should be given a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.

The White House’s Kavanaugh-or-no-one strategy is risky, given polls showing that in the wake of the hearings substantially more Americans (42 percent) believe the accusations than disbelieve them (31 percent). Yet it may be a different figure, from a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll last week, that the White House is looking at: According to the survey, 54 percent of Republicans thought Kavanaugh should be confirmed even if the allegations were true.