Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty

Putin denies poisoning man he calls “a traitor to the motherland.”

At a Moscow conference on energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin adamantly rejected allegations that his government instigated the nerve agent attack in Salisbury, England, on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. The Skripals survived, but the attack also killed an English woman,  Dawn Sturgess, who has no connection to Russia. 

Still, Putin wasted little time expressing sympathy for those hurt by the attack. “I see that some of your colleagues are pushing the theory that Mr Skripal was almost some kind of human rights activist,” Putin said. “He was simply a spy. A traitor to the motherland. There is such a concept—a traitor to the motherland. He was one of those.” Putin also described Skripal as a “scumbag.”

About Sturgess’s death, Putin said, “You want to tell me that we also poisoned some homeless person? What is this nonsense?” 

Putin’s comments seemed designed to provoke British sensibilities. British police offer a very different account of the killing and poisoning.  “Two Russian nationals have been named and charged over the novichok poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, Wiltshire,” The Guardian reported in September. “Police said the two men were travelling on authentic Russian passports under the names of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov and arrived in the UK on an Aeroflot flight days before the attack. The Crown Prosecution Service said there was enough evidence to charge them.” Both suspects are allegedly Russian intelligence agents.

RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty

Private companies want to militarize American schools.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press posted an in-depth examination of the inroads security companies have made in selling expensive equipment to local education boards in the wake of rising anxiety about school shootings. The February 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead, has made the cause of school safety more urgent.

The pitch security companies are making is that schools are soft targets, which need to be hardened in the way airports have been during the war on terrorism. Among the high-end products being hawked are bullet-resistant doors and “smoke cannons that spew haze from ceilings to confuse a shoot.”

Because only one state has set guidelines about minimum school security, the industry is taking the lead in defining norms, with a tendency to favor high-end products. As AP reports, “According to a nonprofit group formed by a major lock manufacturer, for example, upgrading an elementary school with basic security equipment costs at least $94,000 and a high school at least $170,000. If all the nation’s public schools were to follow those guidelines, the cost would total at least $11 billion, according to industry calculations.”

Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, a former presidential candidate better known as Joe the Plumber, is selling a line of cheaper secure doors and is critical of the tendency of the industry to inflate costs. “There’s going to be a lot of money to be made here,” Wurzelbacher said. “I think there’s a lot of people who are offering school systems an illusion of security, as opposed to real security.”

There is scant evidence that school shootings are on the rise in the United States (although they are more common there than elsewhere in the world). Nor is it the case that turning schools into fortresses would necessarily make such shootings significantly less common or deadly. “Hardening advocates acknowledge that mass upgrades would not eliminate shootings,” AP notes. “Many shooters are students whose familiarity with a school’s layout and security could help them outsmart even elaborate safeguards.”

LAURA BUCKMAN/AFP/Getty

Neoconservative group planned to smear Beto O’Rourke with a fake Iranian endorsement.

The Daily Beast is reporting that Voicebunny, a company that specializes in hiring voice actors, had been hired to produce an ad in which an actor pretending to be President Hassan Rouhani endorses O’Rourke’s Senate bid. Voicebunny eventually rejected the project because it was “fake news.” Evidence suggests that the ad was originally commissioned by Secure America Now, a hawkish dark money group funded in part by Robert Mercer, a long time political ally of Ted Cruz, who is defending his seat against O’Rourke. Mercer is also one of the major supporters of President Donald Trump.

The script called for an actor who sounds “Middle Eastern and stern” to say: “Hello, I am Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Today, it is my pleasure to endorse Beto O’Rourke for U.S. Senate. As a Congressman, Beto was a strong supporter of President Obama’s Iran Deal—which gave billions of dollars to my country of Iran.”

Secure America Now has a history of deception. As The Daily Beast notes previously “Secure America Now worked with Facebook and Google to place anti-refugee ads in swing states including Nevada and North Carolina. These included fake tourism videos showing France and Germany under Sharia law and ads linking Democratic Senate candidates like Catherine Cortez Masto with terrorists.”

Peter Kramer/Getty

Report: Trump is a fraud. Trump: That’s old news.

That’s the implicit takeaway from The New York Times14,000-word investigation on how the president got rich. The opus makes clear (a) that Trump didn’t earn his wealth, but inherited it from his father with the help of legally dubious tax schemes and (b) that his father repeatedly bailed him out. The article suggests that the president’s notorious reluctance to release his tax returns is not just a matter of wanting to avoid political embarrassment but could also stem from a fear that he could still be liable for civil fines on tax fraud. In short, Trump’s entire self-presentation as a largely self-made business genius is one big con.

Trump has received at least $413 million from his father’s business empire, which he continues to profit from. As the Times piece reports:

Much of this money came to Mr. Trump because he helped his parents dodge taxes. He and his siblings set up a sham corporation to disguise millions of dollars in gifts from their parents, records and interviews show. Records indicate that Mr. Trump helped his father take improper tax deductions worth millions more. He also helped formulate a strategy to undervalue his parents’ real estate holdings by hundreds of millions of dollars on tax returns, sharply reducing the tax bill when those properties were transferred to him and his siblings.

In the article, Trump’s attorney is quoted as threatening a defamation suit against the Times if they publish. But the president’s own response on Twitter strikes a different note. It’s difficult to make out the full intent of Trump’s tweet on the matter, but Maggie Haberman, veteran Times reporter, suggests that the president is saying his electoral victory renders the issues in the article moot.

Characterizing the article as being an “old, boring and often told hit piece” in no way invalidates it. The statement issued by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders took a similar line by suggesting that the Times should focus on the good news of the economy. While the origins of Trump’s fortune might be old news, it hardly seems irrelevant for judging Trump. Indeed, it goes to the heart of the story he offered voters as a candidate.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

Trump, unrestrained, mocks Christine Blasey Ford.

Speaking at a rally in Southaven, Mississippi, President Donald Trump launched into a tirade denigrating Ford, one of the women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. He parodied her testimony at the Senate hearing, saying:

“I had one beer.” Well do you think it was… “Nope. It was one beer.” Oh good. How did you get home? “I don’t remember.” How did you get there? “I don’t remember.” Where is the place? “I don’t remember.” How many years ago was it? “I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.” What neighborhood was it in? “I don’t know.” Where’s the house? “I don’t know. Upstairs. Downstairs. I don’t know. But I had one beer that’s the only thing I remember.”

Trump concluded by lamenting that “a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered.” Trump went on to call Democrats who opposed Kavanaugh “evil people.”

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that the “restrained” Trump we’ve seen since Ford’s allegations came to light is no more.

Unrestrained Trump is likely to shape the midterm elections, especially if the president decides to make the Kavanaugh fight central to his efforts to rile up the Republican base.

October 02, 2018

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The Trump administration contemplated ending visas to Chinese students.

The Financial Times is reporting that the most extreme anti-immigrant faction in the White House, led by presidential advisor Stephen Miller, tried to leverage concern over espionage to completely eliminate student visas from China. Miller’s position was successfully opposed by Terry Branstad, the American ambassador to China.

According to The Financial Times,

The debate about Chinese students intensified after the White House in December released its national security strategy, which said it would “review visa procedures to reduce economic theft by non-traditional intelligence collectors” and consider restrictions on foreign students in science-related fields.

While the debate was largely focused on spying, Mr Miller argued his plan would also hurt elite universities whose staff and students have been highly critical of Mr Trump, according to the three people with knowledge of the debate.

Branstad was successfully able to push back against Miller’s argument by pointing out that many non-elite universities also relied heavily on Chinese students. While the concern about the growing clout of the Chinese government in American universities is a legitimate one, this is not an issue that involves the vast majority Chinese students, who are on visas for legitimate scholarly purposes.

Miller’s attempt to curtail the access of student visas fits in with his larger nativism, and calls to mind a similar argument made by his ally Steve Bannon, a former White House advisor. In an conversation with then candidate Donald Trump in November 2015, Bannon expressed concern that because of student visas “two-thirds or three-quarters of the CEOs in Silicon Valley are from South Asia or from Asia.” Bannon felt this was undermining America as a “civic society.” (Leaving aside the political argument, Bannon grossly overstated the percentage of Asian CEOs in Silicon Valley).

Edward Linsmier/Getty Images

Another good reason to move Election Day: hurricanes.

America’s longstanding practice of holding elections on the first Tuesday after November 1 has faced mounting criticism in recent years, due mostly to its outdated rationale and negative impact on low-income people. But there might be another reason to change the date—and it’s playing out in North Carolina.

As the Raleigh-based News & Observer reports, thousands of state residents have been displaced by Hurricane Florence and the catastrophic flooding in its wake. For those people, it may now be much harder to meet their voter registration deadline, vote in person, or meet absentee ballot requirements in time for the election. The NAACP is thus asking the state to extend the voter registration deadline from October 12 to October 17.

This is “the second election cycle in a row in which a hurricane has had the potential to disrupt voting in the state,” the News & Observer noted. After Hurricane Matthew displaced thousands of North Carolinians in 2016, Democrats had to file an emergency lawsuit to get the voter registration deadline extended for affected counties.

There’s no way to weatherproof elections, but holding them in early November is tempting fate, at least on the Eastern Seaboard. Peak hurricane season falls between early August and mid-October, so there’s the chance that, as in the Carolinas this year, coastal Atlantic communities will be recovering from a powerful hurricane. Hurricane season is also growing longer according to some analyses, and the rainstorms within them growing stronger.

Holding elections on Tuesdays makes little sense. Holding them in early November might be increasingly unwise, too.

Paul Morigi/Getty

NATO ambassador threatens preemptive attack on Russia.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Kay Bailey Hutchison, the United States’ envoy to NATO, declared that Washington was prepared to launch an attack on Russian military installations in response to treaty violations. These threatening words were a response to the fact that since 2013 Russia has been constructing land-based missiles with a range of up to 5,500 kilometers, in violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty of 1987. The danger is that these missiles could allow Russia to launch a devastating surprise attack on Europe. 

“At that point, we would be looking at the capability to take out a (Russian) missile that could hit any of our countries,”  Hutchison said. “Counter measures [by the United States] would be to take out the missiles that are in development by Russia in violation of the treaty.” She underscored the point: “They are on notice.”

A preemptive attack on the world’s second largest nuclear power would, of course, be incredibly reckless. It’s not clear whether Hutchison’s words were sincere or bluster. 

This belligerent language, however, is characteristic of the “dual-track presidency” or the Trump era. President Donald Trump has often suggested that he wants warmer relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Large parts of the permanent government, especially in the Pentagon, disagree with this agenda and in response have continued to either be hostile to Russia or even (to compensate for the president’s pro-Putin rhetoric) have adopted an even more aggressive anti-Russia posture. Hutchison’s threats are an example of this new militancy. 

The danger of a “dual-track” policy is that it sows confusion and sends mixed messages, which amplify the chances of unintended consequences. 

October 01, 2018

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

New report contradicts claim Brett Kavanaugh made under oath.

At the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing last Thursday, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was asked by Senator Orrin Hatch when he became aware of allegations of sexual assault made against him by his former Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez. He answered that it was after the publication of a New Yorker article about those allegations. The exchange ran as follows:

HATCH: When did you first hear of Ms. Ramirez’s allegations against you?

KAVANAUGH: In the last — in the period since then, the New Yorker story.

On Monday afternoon, NBC News reported they had acquired text messages from two friends of Kavanaugh, Kerry Berchem and Karen Yarasavage, indicating that the jurist and his legal team were working to refute the Ramirez allegations before The New Yorker article was published.

According to NBC News:

The texts between Berchem and Karen Yarasavage, both friends of Kavanaugh, suggest that the nominee was personally talking with former classmates about Ramirez’s story in advance of the New Yorker article that made her allegation public. In one message, Yarasavage said Kavanaugh asked her to go on the record in his defense. Two other messages show communication between Kavanaugh’s team and former classmates in advance of the story.

If accurate, NBC News report bolsters an argument gaining steam among Kavanaugh’s critics: that his nomination should be rejected because he plays too loose with the truth.

Alex Wong/Getty

A draft report exonerates a Democratic representative—but is it enough?

The Associated Press is reporting that they’ve obtained a draft copy of a report from a hired investigator concluding that allegations of assault leveled against congressman Keith Ellison can not be verified. These accusations were made last fall by Karen Monahan. The investigation was undertaken by attorney Susan Ellingstad at the behest of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

Ellingstad’s report makes much of the fact that a video documenting an abusive incident which Monahan claims exists has not been produced. “An allegation standing alone is not necessarily sufficient to conclude that conduct occurred, particularly where the accusing party declines to produce supporting evidence that she herself asserts exists,” the report concludes. “She has thus repeatedly placed the existence of the video front and center to her allegations, but then has refused to disclose it.”

While the argument about the non-appearance of the video is persuasive, it’s less clear that Ellingstad’s conclusions should be taken as the last word. A report instigated by an interested party always engenders suspicion. Ellingstad’s investigation parallels the report supposedly exonerating Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, written up by a prosecutor selected by Republican legislators.

Republican senatorial candidate Karin Housley argues that the accusation against Ellison should be investigated by Minnesota’s attorney general’s office. This would be the best way, she argues, to have “an impartial investigation into the serious allegations.” This is hard to dispute.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

Scientist at a top European lab suspended for remarks against women.

On Monday, CERN, Europe’s leading center for theoretical physics research, announced it was suspending senior scientist Alessandro Strumia after he gave a talk saying that men were the true victims of gender discrimination in the sciences. Strumia, who also teaches at the Univesity of Pisa, made those remarks on a Friday panel on high-energy physics and gender. Strumia is a major figure at CERN and has responsibility for hiring decisions.

“Physics is not sexist against women,” Strumia maintained. According to BuzzFeed, Strumia also criticized “what he claimed is discrimination against men in hiring to senior positions, citing his own failure to win a job at Italy’s prestigious National Institute for Nuclear Physics. His presentation included a slide comparing citations of his papers to those from two named women who were hired.”

Marika Taylor, a theoretical physicist affiliated with the University of Southhampton, helped organize the talk but denounced Strumia on Twitter for his “personal attacks, mistruths, false facts and blatant unprofessional conduct.”