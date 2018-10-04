Menu
Magazine

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty

Major hacking stories about Russia and China confirm that this is the age of cyber-war.

On Thursday morning, the Department of Justice announced it was charging seven Russian intelligence agents, all of whom belong to the spy agency GRU, with hacking, a legal move that came hot on the heels of British and Dutch officials accusing GRU agents of hacking into investigators looking into chemical weapons attacks in Syria and the 2014 downing of an airliner over Eastern Ukraine. 

The same morning, Bloomberg published a blockbuster report alleging that Chinese spies had pulled off a far-reaching hard-ware hack using microchips planted on the motherboards made by a company called Supermicro, which ended up being used by more than thirty firms. Bloomberg describes the hack as “the most significant supply chain attack known to have been carried out against American companies.”

Taken together, the three news stories illustrate that cyber-war is now a major battlefront of great power conflict. 

In a press statement the Department of Justice claimed that “beginning in or around December 2014 and continuing until at least May 2018, the conspiracy conducted persistent and sophisticated computer intrusions affecting U.S. persons, corporate entities, international organizations, and their respective employees located around the world, based on their strategic interest to the Russian government.”

Three of the seven Russian intelligence agents charged by the Department of Justice  were also charged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for alleged hacking as part of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

At a NATO meeting in Brussels, British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson condemned alleged Russian cyber attacks on Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which Dutch officials claimed took place in April and were disrupted. Holland has expelled four Russian intelligence officers allegedly involved in the attack.  

“This is not the actions of a great power,” Williamson said. “This is the actions of a pariah state, and we will continue working with allies to isolate them; make them understand they cannot continue to conduct themselves in such a way.”

The Bloomberg story, which details the discovery by Amazon of a hacking chip in servers made by startup called Elemental Technologies which used the services of Supermicro, shows that Russia is not the cyber-war threat. As Bloomberg reports, when Amazon investigated servers sold to them by Elemental, they made a startling discovery: “Nested on the servers’ motherboards, the testers found a tiny microchip, not much bigger than a grain of rice, that wasn’t part of the boards’ original design. Amazon reported the discovery to U.S. authorities, sending a shudder through the intelligence community. Elemental’s servers could be found in Department of Defense data centers, the CIA’s drone operations, and the onboard networks of Navy warships. And Elemental was just one of hundreds of Supermicro customers.”

Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty

Kavanaugh witnesses who were ignored by the FBI are turning to the media.

The FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh seems to have been highly circumscribed, with many potential witnesses going uninterviewed. On Wednesday, NBC News reported that more than 40 witnesses who wanted to talk to the FBI weren’t able to.

The same day, The New Yorker, which broke the story of Deborah Ramirez’s allegation that Kavanaugh at a Yale party pushed his genitals into her face which led to non-consensual touching, also recorded that they were in contact with witnesses that the FBI had not responded to. “Several people interested in speaking to the F.B.I. expressed exasperation in interviews with The New Yorker at what they perceived to be a lack of interest in their accounts,” the magazine noted.

Ramirez herself felt that a disservice was done to her story by the agency’s unwillingness to talk to potentially corroborating witnesses. “I am very alarmed, first, that I was denied an FBI investigation for five days, and then, when one was granted, that it was given on a short timeline and that the people who were key to corroborating my story have not been contacted,” Ramirez told The New Yorker. “I feel like I’m being silenced.”

Among those who tried to talk to the FBI and failed was Kenneth G. Appold, a professor at Princeton Theological Seminary, who claims he heard about Kavanaugh’s alleged behavior toward Ramirez within a day of it happening.

As The New Yorker notes, Appold was not alone:

In addition to Appold, several other former Yale classmates said that they had reached out to the F.B.I. about Kavanaugh but had not received a response. Stephen Kantrowitz, a former Yale classmate, said in a text message that, “No one who lived in Lawrance Hall (so far as I know) has been contacted by the FBI What a charade.”

October 03, 2018

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty

Putin denies poisoning man he calls “a traitor to the motherland.”

At a Moscow conference on energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin adamantly rejected allegations that his government instigated the nerve agent attack in Salisbury, England, on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. The Skripals survived, but the attack also killed an English woman,  Dawn Sturgess, who has no connection to Russia. 

Still, Putin wasted little time expressing sympathy for those hurt by the attack. “I see that some of your colleagues are pushing the theory that Mr Skripal was almost some kind of human rights activist,” Putin said. “He was simply a spy. A traitor to the motherland. There is such a concept—a traitor to the motherland. He was one of those.” Putin also described Skripal as a “scumbag.”

About Sturgess’s death, Putin said, “You want to tell me that we also poisoned some homeless person? What is this nonsense?” 

Putin’s comments seemed designed to provoke British sensibilities. British police offer a very different account of the killing and poisoning.  “Two Russian nationals have been named and charged over the novichok poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, Wiltshire,” The Guardian reported in September. “Police said the two men were travelling on authentic Russian passports under the names of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov and arrived in the UK on an Aeroflot flight days before the attack. The Crown Prosecution Service said there was enough evidence to charge them.” Both suspects are allegedly Russian intelligence agents.

RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty

Private companies want to militarize American schools.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press posted an in-depth examination of the inroads security companies have made in selling expensive equipment to local education boards in the wake of rising anxiety about school shootings. The February 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead, has made the cause of school safety more urgent.

The pitch security companies are making is that schools are soft targets, which need to be hardened in the way airports have been during the war on terrorism. Among the high-end products being hawked are bullet-resistant doors and “smoke cannons that spew haze from ceilings to confuse a shoot.”

Because only one state has set guidelines about minimum school security, the industry is taking the lead in defining norms, with a tendency to favor high-end products. As AP reports, “According to a nonprofit group formed by a major lock manufacturer, for example, upgrading an elementary school with basic security equipment costs at least $94,000 and a high school at least $170,000. If all the nation’s public schools were to follow those guidelines, the cost would total at least $11 billion, according to industry calculations.”

Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, a former presidential candidate better known as Joe the Plumber, is selling a line of cheaper secure doors and is critical of the tendency of the industry to inflate costs. “There’s going to be a lot of money to be made here,” Wurzelbacher said. “I think there’s a lot of people who are offering school systems an illusion of security, as opposed to real security.”

There is scant evidence that school shootings are on the rise in the United States (although they are more common there than elsewhere in the world). Nor is it the case that turning schools into fortresses would necessarily make such shootings significantly less common or deadly. “Hardening advocates acknowledge that mass upgrades would not eliminate shootings,” AP notes. “Many shooters are students whose familiarity with a school’s layout and security could help them outsmart even elaborate safeguards.”

LAURA BUCKMAN/AFP/Getty

Neoconservative group planned to smear Beto O’Rourke with a fake Iranian endorsement.

The Daily Beast is reporting that Voicebunny, a company that specializes in hiring voice actors, had been hired to produce an ad in which an actor pretending to be President Hassan Rouhani endorses O’Rourke’s Senate bid. Voicebunny eventually rejected the project because it was “fake news.” Evidence suggests that the ad was originally commissioned by Secure America Now, a hawkish dark money group funded in part by Robert Mercer, a long time political ally of Ted Cruz, who is defending his seat against O’Rourke. Mercer is also one of the major supporters of President Donald Trump.

The script called for an actor who sounds “Middle Eastern and stern” to say: “Hello, I am Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Today, it is my pleasure to endorse Beto O’Rourke for U.S. Senate. As a Congressman, Beto was a strong supporter of President Obama’s Iran Deal—which gave billions of dollars to my country of Iran.”

Secure America Now has a history of deception. As The Daily Beast notes previously “Secure America Now worked with Facebook and Google to place anti-refugee ads in swing states including Nevada and North Carolina. These included fake tourism videos showing France and Germany under Sharia law and ads linking Democratic Senate candidates like Catherine Cortez Masto with terrorists.”

Peter Kramer/Getty

Report: Trump is a fraud. Trump: That’s old news.

That’s the implicit takeaway from The New York Times14,000-word investigation on how the president got rich. The opus makes clear (a) that Trump didn’t earn his wealth, but inherited it from his father with the help of legally dubious tax schemes and (b) that his father repeatedly bailed him out. The article suggests that the president’s notorious reluctance to release his tax returns is not just a matter of wanting to avoid political embarrassment but could also stem from a fear that he could still be liable for civil fines on tax fraud. In short, Trump’s entire self-presentation as a largely self-made business genius is one big con.

Trump has received at least $413 million from his father’s business empire, which he continues to profit from. As the Times piece reports:

Much of this money came to Mr. Trump because he helped his parents dodge taxes. He and his siblings set up a sham corporation to disguise millions of dollars in gifts from their parents, records and interviews show. Records indicate that Mr. Trump helped his father take improper tax deductions worth millions more. He also helped formulate a strategy to undervalue his parents’ real estate holdings by hundreds of millions of dollars on tax returns, sharply reducing the tax bill when those properties were transferred to him and his siblings.

In the article, Trump’s attorney is quoted as threatening a defamation suit against the Times if they publish. But the president’s own response on Twitter strikes a different note. It’s difficult to make out the full intent of Trump’s tweet on the matter, but Maggie Haberman, veteran Times reporter, suggests that the president is saying his electoral victory renders the issues in the article moot.

Characterizing the article as being an “old, boring and often told hit piece” in no way invalidates it. The statement issued by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders took a similar line by suggesting that the Times should focus on the good news of the economy. While the origins of Trump’s fortune might be old news, it hardly seems irrelevant for judging Trump. Indeed, it goes to the heart of the story he offered voters as a candidate.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

Trump, unrestrained, mocks Christine Blasey Ford.

Speaking at a rally in Southaven, Mississippi, President Donald Trump launched into a tirade denigrating Ford, one of the women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. He parodied her testimony at the Senate hearing, saying:

“I had one beer.” Well do you think it was… “Nope. It was one beer.” Oh good. How did you get home? “I don’t remember.” How did you get there? “I don’t remember.” Where is the place? “I don’t remember.” How many years ago was it? “I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.” What neighborhood was it in? “I don’t know.” Where’s the house? “I don’t know. Upstairs. Downstairs. I don’t know. But I had one beer that’s the only thing I remember.”

Trump concluded by lamenting that “a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered.” Trump went on to call Democrats who opposed Kavanaugh “evil people.”

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that the “restrained” Trump we’ve seen since Ford’s allegations came to light is no more.

Unrestrained Trump is likely to shape the midterm elections, especially if the president decides to make the Kavanaugh fight central to his efforts to rile up the Republican base.

October 02, 2018

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The Trump administration contemplated ending visas to Chinese students.

The Financial Times is reporting that the most extreme anti-immigrant faction in the White House, led by presidential advisor Stephen Miller, tried to leverage concern over espionage to completely eliminate student visas from China. Miller’s position was successfully opposed by Terry Branstad, the American ambassador to China.

According to The Financial Times,

The debate about Chinese students intensified after the White House in December released its national security strategy, which said it would “review visa procedures to reduce economic theft by non-traditional intelligence collectors” and consider restrictions on foreign students in science-related fields.

While the debate was largely focused on spying, Mr Miller argued his plan would also hurt elite universities whose staff and students have been highly critical of Mr Trump, according to the three people with knowledge of the debate.

Branstad was successfully able to push back against Miller’s argument by pointing out that many non-elite universities also relied heavily on Chinese students. While the concern about the growing clout of the Chinese government in American universities is a legitimate one, this is not an issue that involves the vast majority Chinese students, who are on visas for legitimate scholarly purposes.

Miller’s attempt to curtail the access of student visas fits in with his larger nativism, and calls to mind a similar argument made by his ally Steve Bannon, a former White House advisor. In an conversation with then candidate Donald Trump in November 2015, Bannon expressed concern that because of student visas “two-thirds or three-quarters of the CEOs in Silicon Valley are from South Asia or from Asia.” Bannon felt this was undermining America as a “civic society.” (Leaving aside the political argument, Bannon grossly overstated the percentage of Asian CEOs in Silicon Valley).

Edward Linsmier/Getty Images

Another good reason to move Election Day: hurricanes.

America’s longstanding practice of holding elections on the first Tuesday after November 1 has faced mounting criticism in recent years, due mostly to its outdated rationale and negative impact on low-income people. But there might be another reason to change the date—and it’s playing out in North Carolina.

As the Raleigh-based News & Observer reports, thousands of state residents have been displaced by Hurricane Florence and the catastrophic flooding in its wake. For those people, it may now be much harder to meet their voter registration deadline, vote in person, or meet absentee ballot requirements in time for the election. The NAACP is thus asking the state to extend the voter registration deadline from October 12 to October 17.

This is “the second election cycle in a row in which a hurricane has had the potential to disrupt voting in the state,” the News & Observer noted. After Hurricane Matthew displaced thousands of North Carolinians in 2016, Democrats had to file an emergency lawsuit to get the voter registration deadline extended for affected counties.

There’s no way to weatherproof elections, but holding them in early November is tempting fate, at least on the Eastern Seaboard. Peak hurricane season falls between early August and mid-October, so there’s the chance that, as in the Carolinas this year, coastal Atlantic communities will be recovering from a powerful hurricane. Hurricane season is also growing longer according to some analyses, and the rainstorms within them growing stronger.

Holding elections on Tuesdays makes little sense. Holding them in early November might be increasingly unwise, too.

Paul Morigi/Getty

NATO ambassador threatens preemptive attack on Russia.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Kay Bailey Hutchison, the United States’ envoy to NATO, declared that Washington was prepared to launch an attack on Russian military installations in response to treaty violations. These threatening words were a response to the fact that since 2013 Russia has been constructing land-based missiles with a range of up to 5,500 kilometers, in violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty of 1987. The danger is that these missiles could allow Russia to launch a devastating surprise attack on Europe. 

“At that point, we would be looking at the capability to take out a (Russian) missile that could hit any of our countries,”  Hutchison said. “Counter measures [by the United States] would be to take out the missiles that are in development by Russia in violation of the treaty.” She underscored the point: “They are on notice.”

A preemptive attack on the world’s second largest nuclear power would, of course, be incredibly reckless. It’s not clear whether Hutchison’s words were sincere or bluster. 

This belligerent language, however, is characteristic of the “dual-track presidency” or the Trump era. President Donald Trump has often suggested that he wants warmer relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Large parts of the permanent government, especially in the Pentagon, disagree with this agenda and in response have continued to either be hostile to Russia or even (to compensate for the president’s pro-Putin rhetoric) have adopted an even more aggressive anti-Russia posture. Hutchison’s threats are an example of this new militancy. 

The danger of a “dual-track” policy is that it sows confusion and sends mixed messages, which amplify the chances of unintended consequences. 

October 01, 2018

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

New report contradicts claim Brett Kavanaugh made under oath.

At the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing last Thursday, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was asked by Senator Orrin Hatch when he became aware of allegations of sexual assault made against him by his former Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez. He answered that it was after the publication of a New Yorker article about those allegations. The exchange ran as follows:

HATCH: When did you first hear of Ms. Ramirez’s allegations against you?

KAVANAUGH: In the last — in the period since then, the New Yorker story.

On Monday afternoon, NBC News reported they had acquired text messages from two friends of Kavanaugh, Kerry Berchem and Karen Yarasavage, indicating that the jurist and his legal team were working to refute the Ramirez allegations before The New Yorker article was published.

According to NBC News:

The texts between Berchem and Karen Yarasavage, both friends of Kavanaugh, suggest that the nominee was personally talking with former classmates about Ramirez’s story in advance of the New Yorker article that made her allegation public. In one message, Yarasavage said Kavanaugh asked her to go on the record in his defense. Two other messages show communication between Kavanaugh’s team and former classmates in advance of the story.

If accurate, NBC News report bolsters an argument gaining steam among Kavanaugh’s critics: that his nomination should be rejected because he plays too loose with the truth.