Turkish authorities are doubling down on the Jamal Khashoggi murder-dismemberment theory.

While Saudi Arabia continues to deny that it had any role in the disappearance of regime critic and Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish media outlets on Wednesday reportedly ran CCTV footage purporting to show a team of Saudi intelligence officers entering the country the day of Khashoggi’s disappearance. Turkish authorities say that the team came into the country, killed Khashoggi, and then removed his body.

A senior Turkish official has also told The New York Times that Turkish authorities believe Khashoggi “was assassinated in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on orders from the highest levels of the royal court.” As the Times report notes, whatever the truth of the matter, this is likely to “increase the pressure on both sides of the dispute.”

The paper has also published a timeline of the events surrounding Khashoggi’s disappearance, which involves two charter flights arriving with Saudi officials, and multiple movements between the consulate and the Saudi consul’s residence.

Writing in The Washington Post Tuesday, Robert Kagan argued that the apparent murder in Istanbul is another sign of the decline of U.S. influence and the crumbling of the liberal order: