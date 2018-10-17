Report: Audio exists of Khashoggi being murdered, contradicting Trump’s “rogue killers” theory.

Middle East Eye is reporting that they’ve spoken to a Turkish source who claims to have listened to the full audio recording of Jamal Khashoggi’s alleged murder. The source provided details which contradict the exculpatory “rogue killers” theory being floated by President Donald Trump and the Saudi government which posits an interrogation that went awry.

According to the source, Khashoggi was in the consul-general’s office when he was yanked into an adjacent study, where he was placed on a table. “The consul himself was taken out of the room. There was no attempt to interrogate him. They had come to kill him,” the source said.



The source claims the killing was done by Salah Muhammad al-Tubaigy, a high official in the Saudi security forces. Tubaigy allegedly put on ear-phones while he dismembered Khashoggi (who was still alive while being cut up). The source claims that Tubaigy can be heard encouraging the others in the room to also wear headphones.

Khashoggi was screaming while this took place and only went quiet after being injected with an unknown substance. The whole operation took seven minutes.

Khashoggi disappeared inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd and has not been seen since. His death is unconfirmed.