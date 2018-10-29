Menu
Report: The vast majority of Trump’s day is “unstructured” TV watching, tweeting and phone chats.

Politico is reporting that they’ve received schedules showing that far more of the president’s day is spent in “Executive Time” (a euphemism for activities such as television viewing, tweeting and phoning friends) than in carrying out the normal presidential duties of reading briefings and attending policy meetings.

According to Politico:

President Donald Trump had about three times as much free time planned for last Tuesday as work time, according to his private schedule. The president was slated for more than nine hours of “Executive Time,” a euphemism for the unstructured time Trump spends tweeting, phoning friends and watching television. Official meetings, policy briefings and public appearances — typically the daily work of being president — consumed barely more than three hours of his day.

Based on Trump’s schedule for the week of Monday October 22 to Friday October 26, Trump spent only slightly over two hours of his work week reading briefing papers, a task that would consume the working day of most previous modern presidents.

Some of Trump’s staff defend the “Executive Time” as a period where the president discusses ideas with those he trusts most and monitors the media to keep abreast of developments. One staffer described Trump as a “workaholic.”

In Bob Woodward’s book Fear, released earlier this year, it’s suggested that “Executive Time” came about for medical reasons. According to Woodward, in 2017, Ronny Jackson, then working as White House physician, warned the Chief of Staff John Kelly that Trump was over-exerting himself.

“The president has been under a lot of stress recently,” Jackson is reported as saying, “We may need to figure out some way to dial things back, or to ease up on his schedule.”

According to Woodward, “Kelly’s solution was to give the president more ‘Executive Time.’” Woodward also depicts former White House advisor Steve Bannon as musing about Trump, “many times he watched six to eight hours of television a day. Think what your brain would be like if you did that? Bannon asked.”

Shepard Smith’s voice-of-reason schtick is wearing thin.

The Fox News anchor did something extraordinary on Monday for his channel: He told the truth about a migrant caravan from Central America that’s headed for the U.S. border. Smith’s colleagues and the Trump administration have fear-mongered about the caravan in an apparent bid to gin up nativist anger among the Republican base ahead of the midterm elections. “There is no invasion,” Smith told viewers. “No one is coming to get you. There is nothing at all to worry about.”

Smith’s remarks immediately won praise among Trump’s critics.

Smith does this with some regularity. In January, he refuted Trump’s assertion that the Russia scandal is a “Democrat hoax.” The next month, he reported that Trump had never condemned Russian electoral interference. Just last week, he offered a defense of mainstream journalists, many of whom are often denigrated by his coworkers. Smith implicitly criticize his colleagues so often that Sean Hannity said the anchor is “clueless about what we do today.”

It’s tempting to cast Smith as a lone voice of reason in the right-wing media wilderness. But his efforts to enlighten Fox viewers don’t appear to have any practical effect; the rest of the network’s programming drowns out whatever message he means to convey. If anything, he provides a measure of institutional cover, giving Fox the appearance of being a responsible media outlet.

To the extent that Fox News produces legitimate journalism, the practical impact is meager compared to the network’s far more prominent opinion programming. Fox’ talking heads always trended conservative, to liberals’ consternation. But in the Trump era, the lineup has taken an increasingly toxic turn: Hannity regularly dabbles in conspiracy theories about the supposed deep state, while Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson have espoused white-nationalist talking points. Maybe the boldest act of journalism truth-telling would be for Smith to tell his viewers he’s quitting.

Mike Pence got a rabbi who is really a Christian to pray for synagogue dead.

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence led a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan where prayers were said by Rabbi Loren Jacobs, who is affiliated with the Messianic synagogue Shema Yisrael. “God of Abraham, God of Isaac, God of Jacob, God and Father of my Lord and Savior Yeshua, Jesus the Messiah, and my God and Father too,” Rabbi Jacobs intoned. During the prayer, he also condemned the “hate-inspired shooting in synagogue in Pittsburgh.”

A rabbi referring to Jesus as the Messiah is, of course, an unusual event but Jacobs is no ordinary rabbi. He is, in fact, a Christian. Shema Yisrael is a synagogue devoted to Messianic Judaism, which is to say, towards a faith that mixes Jewish cultural practices with a variation of Christian theology.

The website of Shema Yisrael is very clear on this point:

In one sense, Messianic Judaism and Christianity are the same thing. There is only one faith. Messianic Jews and Christians share the same core beliefs. Messianic Judaism is the same faith but it is expressed within the Jewish heritage.

Saturday’s synagogue shooting, which left 11 dead, is believed to be the worst anti-Semitic motivated killing ever on American soil. To mourn that event with a rabbi who is not really a rabbi, speaking for a group that is actually Christian, is deeply disrespectful.

Pence’s decision was widely criticized:

Kellyanne Conway links synagogue massacre to “anti-religiosity” of “late-night comedians.”

Appearing on Fox and Friends on Monday morning, presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway made a strange comment about the Saturday shootings in a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 dead. “The anti-religiosity in this country that is somehow in vogue and funny,” she said. “To make fun of anybody of faith. To constantly be making fun of people who express religion, the late night comedians, the unfunny people on TV shows. It’s always anti-religious. And remember, these people were gunned down in their place of worship. As were the people in South Carolina several years ago.”

The element of truth here is that there has been a pattern in the last few years of racists targeting ethnic and racial minorities in places of worship: in 2015, a racist killed six Sikhs at a temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. In 2016, a racist killed nine African-Americans in a church in Charleston, South Carolina. In 2016, a racist killed six Muslims in a Mosque in Quebec City, Canada. Last week, an alleged gunman tried to enter a black church in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. When he failed to do so, he allegedly entered a nearby supermarket and killed two African Americans.

The Pittsburgh massacre fits this pattern. The alleged shooter subscribed to racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. The commonality of these killings and attempted killings is racism and anti-Semitism, not anti-religiosity. The various gunmen picked their targets because that was where a large number of ethnic and racial minorities congregate, not because of any militant secularism or love of anti-pious jokes on late-night television. Bringing up the spurious issue of “anti-religiosity” falls into the familiar Trump administration pattern of muddying the waters to deny the existence of racism.

Angela Merkel prepares to exit politics.

In a surprise move on Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced she would step down as head of the Christian Democratic Union later this year, and retire from public life after serving out her term as chancellor, which is set to expire in 2021. Merkel has been a dominant figure in German political life, and indeed European politics, for nearly two decades.

She became head of Christian Democratic Union in 2000 and chancellor in 2005. During this period, she’s been one of the pillars of centrist politics on the continent, a stalwart supporter of the European Union and NATO. Her imminent departure comes at a period when both the center right and the center left in Europe are eroding in the face of more strident political movements. She was more centrist than many in her party liked, especially on the issue of accepting refugees, which became one of her signature positions. The victory of Brexit in England has cast a shadow over the project of European unification.

Merkel currently presides over a troubled coalition government, with her center right Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union working in coalition with the center left Social Democratic Party. This tenuous alliance has caused the centrist parties to suffer in recent regional elections in Bavaria and Hesse, which have seen the rise of both the Greens on the left and the far right Alternative for Germany.

It’s not clear that the existing coalition government can survive. Merkel’s move might trigger the break-down of the coalition and early elections. If so, her departure will come sooner.

During the rise of President Donald Trump, Merkel has been a steady advocate for NATO even in the face of an American president who mocked the alliance. In a post-Merkel Germany, that alliance, like so many other building blocks of European stability, could start to crumble.

Lou Dobbs is too extreme even for Fox Business News.

On Saturday night, Fox Business ran a repeat of an episode of Lou Dobbs Tonight where a guest claimed that asylum seekers heading towards the United States were financed by the “Soros-occupied State Department.” These remarks echo conspiracy theory that immigration from non-white majority countries is being promoted by prominent Jewish Americans such as George Soros. In its most extreme racist form, the theory is that figures like Soros are encouraging immigration as a pathway to destroying white America. The very phrase “Soros-occupied State Department” calls to mind the anti-Semitic trope of a “Zionist-occupied government.”

The claim was uttered by Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch in a segment that originally aired on Thursday but they gained new overtones when rerun because of the Saturday morning attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh which left eleven dead.  The alleged shooter, currently under arrest, seems to have been influenced by Soros conspiracy theories. 

After receiving criticism by other news outlets, Fox Business apologized for the segment. ”We condemn the rhetoric by the guest on Lou Dobbs Tonight,” said Gary Schreier, senior vice president for programming. “This episode was a repeat which has now been pulled from all future airings.”

This apology doesn’t deal with the fact that the host of the show, Lou Dobbs, egged on the conspiracy theory. In fact, Dobbs has a long history of promoting conspiracy theories. As CNN reports, “In the past, Dobbs has referred to Soros as an ‘evil SOB’ and ‘insidious.’ Dobbs has also peddled various conspiracy theories about Soros.” 

CNN goes on to note:

On Thursday, [Dobbs] sent multiple conspiratorial tweets about the bombs mailed to high-profile Democrats, Soros, and the New York offices of CNN.

Dobbs asserted, without evidence, that such reports were “fake news.” He called the explosive devices, which the FBI said appeared to be pipe bombs, “fake bombs” in a now-deleted tweet. In a follow-up tweet, which he also deleted, Dobbs said the “fake news has just successfully changed the narrative” with coverage of the mail bombs. Dobbs never apologized.

Fox Business knows it has a Dobbs problem. As one employee of the network told CNN, “It’s people like Dobbs who really ruin it for all the hard working journalists at Fox.”

Brazil’s next president is a far-right extremist.

With 97 percent of votes counted on Sunday evening, Jair Bolsonaro is the projected winner of Brazil’s presidential runoff, capturing 55 percent of the vote.

Bolsonaro campaigned on a law-and-order platform combined with pro-business promises of economic rejuvenation. His opponent, Fernando Haddad of the left-wing Workers Party, was a last-minute stand-in for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was barred from running because he is currently serving a twelve-year sentence for corruption charges.

Bolsonaro is also, however, a fan of Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship, with a startling variety of misogynist and homophobic remarks in his history. Many have compared him to President Trump, although Trump has never come close to Bolsonaro’s consistent praise of violence. As The New Republic has previously detailed:

While casting his vote in favor of Rousseff’s impeachment in 2016, Bolsonaro dedicated it to the memory of Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra, a notorious torturer who died the year before without ever having to answer for crimes he committed as an agent of the dictatorship. In twenty-seven years in Congress, Bolsonaro has faulted the dictatorship for not killing enough people during its two decades in power, suggesting there should have been at least 30,000 casualties instead of several hundred. He has argued that parents can and should beat homosexuality out of their children at an early age. He told a female member of Congress that he would never rape her because she did not deserve it. As a presidential candidate, he has called for widespread chemical castration of accused sexual offenders and argued that the discourse of human rights has done a “disservice” to Brazil. He has also declared that he will not accept the results of the election unless he wins, setting the stage for a potential constitutional crisis.

Economic stagnation and the Workers Party’s corruption scandals seem to have played into voters’ enthusiasm for a new sort of candidate. In the final weeks, there were also accusations that private companies had illegally spent millions of dollars in pro-Bolsonaro social media outreach.

The international implications of the victory are potentially massive, and not just because Brazil is the most populous country and largest economy in South America. Bolsonaro has also pledged to withdraw Brazil from the Paris climate agreement and accelerate development in the Amazon rainforest—one of the world’s biggest carbon-absorbing resources.

A man has been arrested in the massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Pittsburgh Police say they have captured a suspect, Robert Bower, 46, in the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday morning. The shootings occurred during Shabbat service, normally the busiest time of the week at the house of worship. Bower reportedly shouted, “All Jews must die.” The number of casualties is unclear, but most news sources say at least four are dead.

Bower’s social media profile seems to show he was obsessed with anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that Jewish groups were working to inundate America with immigrants who were killing white people.

President Donald Trump tweeted:

Given Trump’s own history of helping to mainstream white nationalism, many commentators were not impressed by his words:

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has another conflict of interest that needs investigating.

Forbes is reporting that new documents show that Ross met with Chevron executive John Watson in March 2017, when his wife owned a stake in Chevron, to discuss matters directly related to the oil company’s interests, including “oil and gas developments, tax reform and trade issues.” The fact of the meeting has been known since a previous Forbes report in July 2017, but further investigation by the watchdog group American Oversight has uncovered the agenda of the meeting describing what was discussed. On the face of it, this seems like a conflict of interest, of the sort clearly forbidden by federal law.  

Richard Painter, former chief ethics lawyer during the George W. Bush administration, told Forbes the meeting “certainly looks terrible” and is “enough to trigger an investigation.” When the meeting was first revealed, a spokesperson for the commerce secretary said that Ross had “not taken any action with a direct and predictable effect” on his wife’s holdings. The new reporting makes this claim even more implausible. In any case, Ross should have recused himself even if the meeting only raised the possibility of having an impact on Chevron.

Whether the matter gets investigated depends on the Democrats winning at least one house of Congress in the midterms. “If Democrats win the House, Ross will be at the top of their list of investigative targets,” Axios notes. “Former HHS Secretary Tom Price and former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt departed the administration after facing months of questions over similar legal and financial issues—and that was without Democrats being in charge of Congressional committees that can launch investigations.”

Trump calls for “love” in event organized by activist who blames mail bombs on “leftists.”

On Friday morning in the White House, President Donald Trump addressed the Black Leadership Summit and spoke about the arrest of a suspect in the wave of mail bombs that have targeted prominent Democrats, critics of his administration, and CNN. “Americans must unify,” the President said, adding that the nation needs to “show the world that we are united in peace and love and harmony.”

The Black Leadership Summit is organized by Turning Point USA (TPUSA), with Candace Owens, the communications director of the group, being the most prominent leader of the initiative. Trump praised Owens as “incredible.”

On Wednesday, Owens tweeted: “Caravans, fake bomb threats—these leftists are going ALL OUT for midterms.” This tweet was later deleted. Owens is one of numerous prominent Trump supporters to float a false-flag conspiracy theory about the mail bombs, implying the they were organized by leftists to make conservatives look bad. As Vox notes, “The term ‘false flag’ is an old political concept, referring to an operation or attack that is essentially fake, staged by a group that wants a reason to retaliate against the person or people they’ll accuse of the attack.” Trump’s political messaging often portrays Republicans as a victimized group. It’s hardly surprising this would coincide with false-flag narratives.

Right Wing Watch is reporting that Bryan Sharpe, an anti-Semitic political activist who had been previously courted by TPUSA was turned away from the Black Leadership Summit because of “optics.” A video shows TPUSA official Brandon Tatum telling Sharpe that if it weren’t for media attention, he’d be welcome at TPUSA. “The media was here,” Tatum says. “CNN, everybody was here for [Donald Trump Jr.] and so that was the problem...Personally, none of us have a problem with you. We want you here. It’s the optics, the media.” The idea that a figure like Sharpe would be welcome except for “the optics” is hard to reconcile with the message of “peace and love and harmony.”

Despite the president’s theatrical tweets, authorities arrest a mail-bombing suspect.

On Friday morning, authorities in Florida announced they had arrested a suspect in connection with the wave of attempted bombings that have targeted prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump.

MSNBC identified the suspect as Florida resident Cesar Sayoc Jr.

Trump was briefed about the bombing by chief of staff. 

Earlier, at 3:14 AM eastern standard time, President Trump tweeted:

Later in the morning, the president tweeted:

Trump’s complaint that he’s being criticized for not being “presidential” seems particularly ironic. After all, it’s hard to think of a less presidential response to the current moment than Trump’s  own actions: responding to terrorist threats made against your opponents by claiming to be the true victim. 