Mike Pence’s Christian rabbi is rejected by both Christians and Jews.

NBC is reporting that Loren Jacobs, a religious figure claiming to be a rabbi who spoke at a campaign event with Vice President Mike Pence, was defrocked by the group that originally ordained him. Jacobs is a Messianic Jew, which is to say someone who claims to be Jewish but also believes that Jesus is divine. Most Jews, of whatever religious views, reject the idea that Judaism and Christianity are compatible and believe that Messianic Jews are in fact Christians.

Speaking to NBC News, Rabbi Marla Hornsten, past president of the Michigan Board of Rabbis, said, “We don’t even recognize him as a rabbi. Even to call him a rabbi is offensive.”

In a statement, the Rabbinical Assembly, which speaks for Conservative rabbis, said, “Judaism itself is a multi-denominational religion that encompasses multiple forms of expression and belief. Nonetheless, so-called ‘Messianic Judaism’ is not a Jewish movement, and the phrase ‘Jews for Jesus’ is a contradiction in terms, insofar as Judaism does not recognize Jesus of Nazareth as the Messiah.”

But even among other Messianic Jews, Jacobs is a controversial figure, says Monique Brumbach, a representative of the Union of Messianic Jewish Congregations. “Loren Jacobs was stripped of his rabbinic ordination by the UMJC in 2003, after our judicial board found him guilty of libel,” Hornsten told NBC News.

This raises the obvious question: Why was so fringe a figure allowed to share a stage with the Vice President at so sensitive a moment, just days after the most lethal anti-Semitic massacre ever perpetrated on American soil? Was this a vetting failure?

Lena Epstein, the Republican congressional candidate who is claiming responsibility for the decision, has made the strange argument that she chose Jacobs to promote the idea of national unity. To be fair, Jacobs has united both Jews and Christians against his appearance at the event.

Trump has a shoddy grasp of the Constitution.

One day after saying he could reinterpret the Fourteenth Amendment’s Citizenship Clause by executive order to eliminate birthright citizenship, the president doubled down on the issue on Twitter.

The tweet is a Russian nesting doll of falsehoods. Birthright citizenship does not cost the United States “billions of dollars,” nor is it “very unfair” to the citizens whose rights it protects. Whether it will be ended “one way or the other” is also debatable: A constitutional amendment has little hope of ratification, and the Supreme Court would likely reject an effort to re-interpret the clause more narrowly. After all, the clause effectively overturned Dred Scott v. Sandford, the worst decision in the court’s history.

The real humdinger in Trump’s tweet, however, pertains to the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction.” The Fourteenth Amendment reads, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” The president doesn’t explicitly name undocumented immigrants, but it seems he’s arguing that they are not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the U.S. As I noted in article this morning, most legal scholars argue otherwise. After all, the Justice Department regularly charges undocumented immigrants with crimes and deports them under the authority of the U.S.

Trump is free to personally disagree, of course. But if he thinks he’s right, he’d first have to grant the nation’s undocumented population something akin to diplomatic immunity—a move that he and his supporters may not be able to stomach.

Trump’s haphazard campaigning is causing trouble for Republicans in the midterms.

The New York Times reporter Peter Baker argues that Donald Trump has adopted an ad hoc and opportunistic strategy for shoring up the Republican Party during the midterms. Instead of finding a strong message and sticking to it, the president has been in an inventive mode, trying an array of ideas in the hopes that they will spark enthusiasm among the Republican base. “In the last days before a midterm congressional election that will determine the future of his presidency, Mr. Trump seems to be throwing almost anything he can think of against the wall to see what might stick, no matter how untethered from political or legal reality,” Baker notes. “Frustrated that other topics — like last week’s spate of mail bombs — came to dominate the news, the president has sought to seize back the national stage in the last stretch of the campaign.”

Over the last week, Trump has talked about a middle class tax cut, has ordered troops to the border to stop the hyped threat of asylum seekers coming in a caravan, and has promised to use his executive order to end birthright citizenship. These ideas are pouring out of the White House willy-nilly and without preparation, often taking Republicans by surprise.

As Baker notes, “Within hours of his promise to end birthright citizenship, some Republicans were denouncing the idea or distancing themselves from it.”

On Tuesday, Republican congressman Ryan Costello tweeted:

Even as Trump tries to rile up the Republican base, something he is singularly talented at, he risks dividing the party since not every Republican wants to run on the policies he’s offering. Trump’s impromptu campaigning also runs the risk of alienating those outside the Republican base.

October 30, 2018

The FBI is investigating a report of a plot to discredit Robert Mueller with sexual harassment accusations.

The Atlantic is reporting that the FBI is looking into a matter sent to them by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller about an anonymous woman who is alleging she was offered $20,000 to make a false allegation of sexual harassment against Mueller. The woman had initially spoken to at least ten reporters from a variety of news outlets, who were unable to verify her account. In a letter to a reporter, she claimed, a man “offered to pay off all of my credit card debt, plus bring me a check for $20,000 if I would do.” She added, “He knew exactly how much credit card debt I had, right down to the dollar, which sort of freaked me out.”

The woman named GOP operative John Burkman, who also hosts a talk radio show and frequently promotes conspiracy theories, as being part of the operation. Burkman has released a video on Facebook claiming that Mueller “has a whole lifetime history of harassing women,” but thus far has not included evidence.

As The Atlantic notes, the complicated narrative seems to involve a Twitter conspiracy theorist named Jacob Wohl and a company he owns:

The man said he worked for a company named Surefire Intelligence, which describes itself as “a private intel agency that designs and executes bespoke solutions for businesses and individuals who face complex business and litigation challenges.” Surefire’s domain records list an email for another pro-Trump conspiracy theorist, Jacob Wohl, who began hyping a “scandalous” Mueller story on Tuesday morning. Wohl told The Daily Beast that Burkman had hired Surefire to assist with his investigation into Mueller’s past, but denied knowing anything about the firm’s involvement in an alleged plot to fabricate allegations against Mueller when asked why his email address appeared in the domain records. He did not respond when asked by NBC why a number listed on Surefire’s website referred callers to another number that is listed in public records as belonging to Wohl’s mother.

One complicating factor is that Scott Stedman, a journalist investigating the matter, believes the woman claiming she was offered money might not be legit, either: Rather, she might be a hoax-within-a-hoax, designed to discredit reporters.

Stedman’s tweets on this matter are worth considering:

Whitey Bulger, legendary mobster who spent 16 years on the lam, has been killed in prison.

On Tuesday morning, investigative reporter Michele McPhee broke the story that the gangster Whitey Bulger had been killed at age 89 after being transferred to a West Virginia prison. Her reporting was later confirmed by other sources.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1929, Bulger was a storied figure, the subject of endless lore and myth-making because of his extremely colorful and violent life. A career criminal from his teen years, Bulger became the boss of the Winter Hill gang which dominated South Boston.

According to the FBI, he was an informant starting in 1975. This allowed Bulger to flourish despite committing murder as he supplied information on other gangster. By 1995, the FBI was believed to be so compromised by its association with Bulger that an investigation into his gambling activities was launched by other law enforcement agencies (Drug Enforcement Administration, Massachusetts State Police and the Boston Police Department) without notifying the FBI.

A retired FBI agent named James Connolly learned of a sealed indictment against Bulger. Connolly informed the mobster, who fled Boston. Connolly was later convicted of racketeering charges related to his associating with Bulger.

Bulger lived as a fugitive from 1995 until 2011, during which time he was on the FBI’s most-wanted list. After his capture he was indicted on 19 counts of murder, as well as other charges of drug dealing, money laundering, extortion and related gangster activities. Bulger himself boasted that he committed murders that he was never charged with. He claimed to have killed at least 40 people.

As Nora Caplan-Bricker noted in The New Republic in 2013, “It’s impossible to talk about Bulger without mentioning the neighborhood where he was feudal lord and patriarch for over two decades: South Boston, or ‘Southie,’ which has come to symbolize a particular variety of gritty urbanism and street smarts, largely thanks to Bulger’s legend and that of his Winter Hill Gang.” As an avatar of Southie mobster culture, Bulger inspired many TV shows and films, notably The Departed (2002) and Black Mass (2015).

Enter, stage right: President Trump, announcing the end of birthright citizenship.

On Tuesday morning, Axios posted an interview wherein the president made the headline-grabbing announcement that he believes he can end birthright citizenship with an executive order. The claim is questionable: Since birthright citizenship is enshrined in the constitution under the 14th Amendment, a unilateral presidential declaration would only trigger a court case and not settle the matter.

But Trump’s gesture has little to do with policy or legal plausibility. Rather, the push to end birthright citizenship belongs to the realm of political theater, a realm where Trump has shown real mastery. The announcement comes one week ahead of the midterm election and parallels moves by the president to hype the so-called caravan of aspiring asylum seekers heading towards the Mexican-American border. As The New York Times notes, the discussion of birthright citizenship “comes after the administration announced it was streaming more than 5,000 active-duty troops to the southern border, part of an election-season rash of executive action Mr. Trump has undertaken as he works to energize his anti-immigrant base.”

Given the fact that Trump is so obviously hyping an issue to rile up his base, some Democrats are urging that his attention-seeking behavior be ignored. Tommy Vietor of Crooked Media tweeted:

The problem, of course, is that presidential actions, even if obvious stunts likely to be overturned by the courts, are hard to ignore. Even before Trump was elected president he had the ability to dominate media conversation, a problem which is even more difficult to solve now that he occupies the White House.

Shepard Smith’s voice-of-reason schtick is wearing thin.

The Fox News anchor did something extraordinary on Monday for his channel: He told the truth about a migrant caravan from Central America that’s headed for the U.S. border. Smith’s colleagues and the Trump administration have fear-mongered about the caravan in an apparent bid to gin up nativist anger among the Republican base ahead of the midterm elections. “There is no invasion,” Smith told viewers. “No one is coming to get you. There is nothing at all to worry about.”

Smith’s remarks immediately won praise among Trump’s critics.

Smith does this with some regularity. In January, he refuted Trump’s assertion that the Russia scandal is a “Democrat hoax.” The next month, he reported that Trump had never condemned Russian electoral interference. Just last week, he offered a defense of mainstream journalists, many of whom are often denigrated by his coworkers. Smith implicitly criticize his colleagues so often that Sean Hannity said the anchor is “clueless about what we do today.”

It’s tempting to cast Smith as a lone voice of reason in the right-wing media wilderness. But his efforts to enlighten Fox viewers don’t appear to have any practical effect; the rest of the network’s programming drowns out whatever message he means to convey. If anything, he provides a measure of institutional cover, giving Fox the appearance of being a responsible media outlet.

To the extent that Fox News produces legitimate journalism, the practical impact is meager compared to the network’s far more prominent opinion programming. Fox’ talking heads always trended conservative, to liberals’ consternation. But in the Trump era, the lineup has taken an increasingly toxic turn: Hannity regularly dabbles in conspiracy theories about the supposed deep state, while Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson have espoused white-nationalist talking points. Maybe the boldest act of journalism truth-telling would be for Smith to tell his viewers he’s quitting.

October 29, 2018

Mike Pence got a rabbi who is really a Christian to pray for synagogue dead.

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence led a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan where prayers were said by Rabbi Loren Jacobs, who is affiliated with the Messianic synagogue Shema Yisrael. “God of Abraham, God of Isaac, God of Jacob, God and Father of my Lord and Savior Yeshua, Jesus the Messiah, and my God and Father too,” Rabbi Jacobs intoned. During the prayer, he also condemned the “hate-inspired shooting in synagogue in Pittsburgh.”

A rabbi referring to Jesus as the Messiah is, of course, an unusual event but Jacobs is no ordinary rabbi. He is, in fact, a Christian. Shema Yisrael is a synagogue devoted to Messianic Judaism, which is to say, towards a faith that mixes Jewish cultural practices with a variation of Christian theology.

The website of Shema Yisrael is very clear on this point:

In one sense, Messianic Judaism and Christianity are the same thing. There is only one faith. Messianic Jews and Christians share the same core beliefs. Messianic Judaism is the same faith but it is expressed within the Jewish heritage.

Saturday’s synagogue shooting, which left 11 dead, is believed to be the worst anti-Semitic motivated killing ever on American soil. To mourn that event with a rabbi who is not really a rabbi, speaking for a group that is actually Christian, is deeply disrespectful.

Pence’s decision was widely criticized:

Report: The vast majority of Trump’s day is “unstructured” TV watching, tweeting and phone chats.

Politico is reporting that they’ve received schedules showing that far more of the president’s day is spent in “Executive Time” (a euphemism for activities such as television viewing, tweeting and phoning friends) than in carrying out the normal presidential duties of reading briefings and attending policy meetings.

According to Politico:

President Donald Trump had about three times as much free time planned for last Tuesday as work time, according to his private schedule. The president was slated for more than nine hours of “Executive Time,” a euphemism for the unstructured time Trump spends tweeting, phoning friends and watching television. Official meetings, policy briefings and public appearances — typically the daily work of being president — consumed barely more than three hours of his day.

Based on Trump’s schedule for the week of Monday October 22 to Friday October 26, Trump spent only slightly over two hours of his work week reading briefing papers, a task that would consume the working day of most previous modern presidents.

Some of Trump’s staff defend the “Executive Time” as a period where the president discusses ideas with those he trusts most and monitors the media to keep abreast of developments. One staffer described Trump as a “workaholic.”

In Bob Woodward’s book Fear, released earlier this year, it’s suggested that “Executive Time” came about for medical reasons. According to Woodward, in 2017, Ronny Jackson, then working as White House physician, warned the Chief of Staff John Kelly that Trump was over-exerting himself.

“The president has been under a lot of stress recently,” Jackson is reported as saying, “We may need to figure out some way to dial things back, or to ease up on his schedule.”

According to Woodward, “Kelly’s solution was to give the president more ‘Executive Time.’” Woodward also depicts former White House advisor Steve Bannon as musing about Trump, “many times he watched six to eight hours of television a day. Think what your brain would be like if you did that? Bannon asked.”

Kellyanne Conway links synagogue massacre to “anti-religiosity” of “late-night comedians.”

Appearing on Fox and Friends on Monday morning, presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway made a strange comment about the Saturday shootings in a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 dead. “The anti-religiosity in this country that is somehow in vogue and funny,” she said. “To make fun of anybody of faith. To constantly be making fun of people who express religion, the late night comedians, the unfunny people on TV shows. It’s always anti-religious. And remember, these people were gunned down in their place of worship. As were the people in South Carolina several years ago.”

The element of truth here is that there has been a pattern in the last few years of racists targeting ethnic and racial minorities in places of worship: in 2015, a racist killed six Sikhs at a temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. In 2016, a racist killed nine African-Americans in a church in Charleston, South Carolina. In 2016, a racist killed six Muslims in a Mosque in Quebec City, Canada. Last week, an alleged gunman tried to enter a black church in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. When he failed to do so, he allegedly entered a nearby supermarket and killed two African Americans.

The Pittsburgh massacre fits this pattern. The alleged shooter subscribed to racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. The commonality of these killings and attempted killings is racism and anti-Semitism, not anti-religiosity. The various gunmen picked their targets because that was where a large number of ethnic and racial minorities congregate, not because of any militant secularism or love of anti-pious jokes on late-night television. Bringing up the spurious issue of “anti-religiosity” falls into the familiar Trump administration pattern of muddying the waters to deny the existence of racism.

Angela Merkel prepares to exit politics.

In a surprise move on Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced she would step down as head of the Christian Democratic Union later this year, and retire from public life after serving out her term as chancellor, which is set to expire in 2021. Merkel has been a dominant figure in German political life, and indeed European politics, for nearly two decades.

She became head of Christian Democratic Union in 2000 and chancellor in 2005. During this period, she’s been one of the pillars of centrist politics on the continent, a stalwart supporter of the European Union and NATO. Her imminent departure comes at a period when both the center right and the center left in Europe are eroding in the face of more strident political movements. She was more centrist than many in her party liked, especially on the issue of accepting refugees, which became one of her signature positions. The victory of Brexit in England has cast a shadow over the project of European unification.

Merkel currently presides over a troubled coalition government, with her center right Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union working in coalition with the center left Social Democratic Party. This tenuous alliance has caused the centrist parties to suffer in recent regional elections in Bavaria and Hesse, which have seen the rise of both the Greens on the left and the far right Alternative for Germany.

It’s not clear that the existing coalition government can survive. Merkel’s move might trigger the break-down of the coalition and early elections. If so, her departure will come sooner.

During the rise of President Donald Trump, Merkel has been a steady advocate for NATO even in the face of an American president who mocked the alliance. In a post-Merkel Germany, that alliance, like so many other building blocks of European stability, could start to crumble.