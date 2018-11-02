Jair Bolsonaro says he emulates Donald Trump, who is doing “a brilliant job.”
In what is reportedly his first interview with the foreign press since winning the presidential election in Brazil, Bolsonaro told the newspaper Israel Hayom that the American president as a model. “President Trump was also attacked a lot during the campaign – and he is doing a brilliant job in the U.S., so outstanding in fact that there are many things I use as examples for what I’m doing in Brazil,” Bolsonaro said.
One way the Brazilian president elect was following in Trump’s footsteps was in Middle Eastern policy. Bolsonaro told the Israeli newspaper that, “Israel is a sovereign state. If you decide on your capital city, we will act in accordance. When I was asked during the campaign if I’d do it [move the embassy] when I was president, I said yes, and that you’re the ones who decide on the capital of Israel, not other people.”
The interview gave some insight into Bolsonaro’s brand of right-wing authoritarianism, which defines itself in opposition to the media and parliamentary democracy. Bolsonaro sees his legitimacy as rooted in his military experience. “Before I entered politics, I was in the Brazilian army for 17 years, and as far as I know in Israel almost everyone has military experience,” he told the newspaper. He added that in the military, “one experiences nationalism. It shapes your values and principles, gives you responsibility, patriotism, sacrifice and meaning. All of this molds your personality.”
Nobody knows what the outcome of next Tuesday’s midterm election will be.
The conventional wisdom, based on polling, is that the midterms will result in Democrats winning the House of Representatives but Republicans holding the Senate. But can the polling be trusted? Writing for Vanity Fair, Peter Hamby argues no. He points out that polling models rely on previous elections but there’s every reason to believe that the electorate in the Trump era is unstable. In 2016, polling slightly underestimated Trump’s support. Since then, polls have consistently underestimated Democratic candidates in special elections.
Other factors feed into uncertainty. Young people, who seem to be ready to vote in much larger numbers than previous midterms, are notoriously hard to poll accurately since they don’t have landlines and are reluctant to engage with pollsters. Finally, there are many mixed signals coming from the polls. Trump’s popularity is lower than most presidents’ but it’s been rising lately (until the terrorist acts of last week). The economy is booming but the stock market is wobbly. In any case, economic factors seem to have become uncoupled from political popularity.
All of this means that anything is possible. The Republicans could hold both houses of Congress. The Democrats could win both. There could be a massive blue wave. There could be only a slight blue ripple. Everything is up for grabs.
As Hamby concludes:
You know who knows the precise composition of this year’s electorate? No one. Electorates mutate every two years. They get older, they get younger, they get browner, they get whiter, they get smaller, they get bigger. They respond to new candidates and shifting issue sets. Using past turnout patterns can be useful when modeling a universe of voters, but the polls cannot tell us with certainty what will happen on Election Day anymore. In a volatile environment where Trump has saturated every inch of our cultural fabric with politics, who the hell knows what’s going to happen? Maybe Democrats might actually win the Senate. Maybe Republicans will keep the House. Maybe Trump’s nativist final push will actually yield big returns just where he needs them. Or maybe not! Just let people vote. The only currency to cling to in the post-Trump era is that all bets are off.
On Friday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted about the the spate of good economic news:
The tweet, however, is an exception to a general principle: While Trump is not a man averse to boasting, he hasn’t made the robust job numbers the central theme of his midterm campaigning. Instead, the president’s closing message has been, as Matt Ford noted, fascism: a mix of fear-mongering about immigrants and asylum seekers and promises of authoritarian solutions (ranging from ending birthright citizenship with an executive order to ordering the army to shoot civilians at the border).
Why hasn’t Trump run on the strong economy? After all, he can credibly argue that the tax cuts he and the Republican Congress pushed through had a stimulus effect.
Part of the problem is that those tax cuts were highly regressive in nature, with most of the benefits going to the wealthiest Americans. This has made them unpopular. Indeed, polling shows that over time, voters like them less and less. A poll over the summer showed 46 percent of Americans disapproved of them, as against 39 percent who approved.
As Politicopointed out in September, “Polls show voters rate the economy highly, but approval ratings for both Trump and the GOP remain mired in deeply negative territory. Surveys also show sharp skepticism over Trump’s trade battles with Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. That means a booming economy could be turning into a political bust for the party.”
Trump’s instinct to focus on red-meat cultural politics is sound. As Matt Yglesias noted on Twitter, under both Obama and Trump, presidential popularity has become uncoupled from economic news:
This suggests that in the new political environment, the electorate is willing to overlook economic news, good or bad, based on their prior feelings about a president. And those prior feelings are produced by exactly the sort of strong culture-war politics that Trump has mastered.
Axios is a distillation of political journalism’s worst instincts.
Earlier this week, the scoop factory Axios made news when its star political reporter, Jonathan Swan, gleefully disseminated a clip of President Donald Trump saying he might terminate birthright citizenship by executive order.
Swan beamed as Trump applauded him for knowing about the plan before other outlets did, and he didn’t push back when Trump made the (very wrong) claim that the United States is the only country with birthright citizenship. (Swan did rightfully acknowledge that it’s “very much in dispute” that he can end birthright without a constitutional amendment.) But the fact that Trump’s plan is highly unlikely didn’t affect Axios’ decision to use their “scoop” to promote their HBO show—or include any discussion of the improbability of Trump’s plan in their initial reporting. As Splinter’s Libby Watson wrote on Tuesday, it was a moment that encapsulated a news outlet that privileged a smug sense of being “in the know” over meaningful reporting.
This snafu was very much on the brain of Reddit users when Swan’s bosses, Axios founders Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei, did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on the site on Thursday. Asked repeatedly about their organization’s commitment to access journalism, Allen and Vandehei got defensive.
These are illuminating answers. Axios was set up, in Allen and VandeHei’s formulation, as a necessary corrective. They aimed to fix a journalistic ecosystem that, as Allen says elsewhere in the AMA, “brought out some of the worst habits in journalists, and created whole news ones—carelessness, vitriol, self-absorption. And volume.” Axios, with its short articles, bullet points, and “Be Smart” analysis, was meant to cut through the “noise” like a scythe. And they do it all for their readers.
Allen and VandeHei characterize their approach to journalism almost as if it were a scientific process: First, they talk to officials. Second, they identify what’s newsworthy. Third, they contextualize that information, so their readers know exactly what’s going on. But that description fits most political news outlets, including the one from which Allen and VandeHei came. They’re making Axios seem radical, when really it’s the same scoop-obsessed, insider-y journalism they perfected at Politico, just briefer.
Allen and VandeHei are right in the AMA to push back at accusations that they engage in access journalism explicitly for quid pro quo reasons—that they publicize scooplets for politicians in exchange for eyeballs. As the saga with Swan shows, however, the shiny object of the scoop outweighs everything else. Thus, in the above clip, Trump is largely unchallenged in floating a plan that Republican leaders—and even Steve Bannon—consider too dicey, and one which clearly is a cynical voter turnout tactic.
That’s real context, but not what Axios regularly provides. Instead, its highly respected readers have the news spoon-fed to them in bullet points, with kickers such as, “Momentum matters—in sports, in love and in politics. Momentum is all against the GOP.”
Google’s harassment problem sparks a global walkout.
On Thursday, Google offices around the world saw employees stage protests against the company’s handling of sexual harassment cases. The trigger for the protests was a New York Timesinvestigation into the company’s handling of sexual misconduct cases, documenting cases of powerful executives receiving large settlement packages to leave the company after credible allegations of harassment have emerged against them. A striking case involved Andy Rubin, the creator of the Android phone, who received a $90 million settlement even after the company concluded that an employee complaint that he had coerced oral sex from her was credible. (Rubin denies the allegation.)
The walkout spanned India, Singapore, Japan, Tokyo, the United States, and several European countries. “It’s just unfair that the women who are being attacked have to speak to the people above them in order to get change to happen,” a California-based Google contractor Taylor Reifurth told CNN. “Because sometimes their abusers are the ones above them and in charge of promoting them or in charge of their jobs. It’s a lose-lose situation.”
As CNN reports,
Outside the San Francisco office, more than 1,000 men and women employees assembled, chanting “women’s rights are worker’s rights.” Some held signs that mocked the payouts given to accused executives. “Happy to quit for $90 million. No sexual harassment required,” one read.
Organizers read a handful of anonymous stories about harassment from Google employees and listed the groups demands into a microphone. When asked how many people had their own stories of harassment that hadn’t been told, a number of attendees raised their hands.
In an essay for New York, organizers listed demands that included ending forced arbitration, a push to end pay and opportunity inequality, and transparent reporting of disclosed sexual harassment.
New arguments.New insights. Get TNR's latestevery weekday.
Roger Stone’s defense in Russian investigation is that he’s a notorious liar.
The New York Times is reporting that a cache of emails show that Roger Stone, a longtime crony of President Donald Trump, presented himself as a go-between who could link the Trump campaign to Wikileaks, which possessed hacked emails from prominent Democrats in the Clinton campaign. On October 2nd, 2016, Stone promised Trump campaign head Steve Bannon that Wikileaks could provide “a load every week going forward.”
According to the Times, “Bannon and two other former senior campaign officials have detailed to prosecutors for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, how Mr. Stone created that impression, according to people familiar with their accounts. One of them told investigators that Mr. Stone not only seemed to predict WikiLeaks’s actions, but that he also took credit afterward for the timing of its disclosures that damaged Hillary Clinton’s candidacy.”
Stone might be in legal jeopardy in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election but he’s prepared a line of defense: He was not speaking truthfully when he claimed he had the inside scoop on Wikileaks. As Stone told The New York Times, the claims he made to the Trump campaign were, “posture, bluff, hype.” This is not an inherently implausible defense since Stone is, in fact, a notorious dirty trickster who plays fast and loose with the truth.
But even if Stone can evade charges for being a Wikileaks conduit, he might still be in legal trouble, given claims that he tried to pressure one of his associates, Randy Credico, from testifying. As The New York Times notes, “Investigators are also examining whether Mr. Stone engaged in witness tampering or obstruction of justice stemming from his dealings with Mr. Credico, the people said.”
Saudi Crown Prince smeared Jamal Khashoggi in a phone call with Jared Kushner.
The Washington Post is reporting that before the Saudi government acknowledged its agents had murdered Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attempted to discredit the slain journalist on a call with the White House. Bin Salman reportedly described Khashoggi as a radical Islamist affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood in a phone conversation with National Security Advisor John Bolton and senior White House advisor Jared Kushner—the president’s son-in-law.
Khashoggi disappeared inside the consulate on October 2. The Saudi government has given conflicting stories about his fate. Initially, they claimed he had left the consulate; later, that he had been killed in a fistfight. The current story is that he was killed by rogue agents of the Saudi state, without authorization from the highest levels.
The fact that bin Salman was smearing Khashoggi after his death makes it harder to credit the claim that top-level Saudi leadership was completely uninvolved in the killing. Bin Salman linking Khashoggi to the Muslim Brotherhood is in keeping with Saudi propaganda, which portrays the Brotherhood as a threatening conspiracy that permeates the Middle East.
Khashoggi’s family issued a statement contesting bin Salman’s claims: “Jamal Khashoggi was not a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. He denied such claims repeatedly over the past several years. Jamal Khashoggi was not a dangerous person in any way possible. To claim otherwise would be ridiculous.”
Speaking to The Washington Post, Brookings Institute scholar Bruce Riedel described bin Salman’s words as “character assassination added to premeditated murder.”
Bolsonaro’s victory in Brazil emboldens allies pushing for violent crackdown on crime.
The New York Times is reporting that the electoral triumph of Jair Bolsonaro, who will soon be sworn in as Brazil’s president, is already energizing local politicians who support unleashing state violence as a cure for the country’s crime problem. During the campaign, Bolsonaro proclaimed that, “good criminal is a dead criminal.” Now this adage will give further licence to Brazilian police and military forces, which already have a propensity for violent solutions.
Wilson Witzel, a Bolsonaro ally newly elected as the governor of of Rio de Janeiro is calling for an extension of the already existing military intervention, which has seen the army take over security. According to The New York Times, Witzel, “proposed using snipers, some aboard helicopters, to gun down anyone spotted carrying a weapon in low-income urban communities known as favelas.”
The military intervention that Witzel wants to extend has already seen a massive increase in police and military killings. “Between March and September, the police and the army killed at least 922 people in the state of Rio de Janeiro, a 45 percent increase from the same period last year,” the Times reports. “Nearly one in every four people killed here since March have died at the hands of the state.”
Another key member player in the push for a more violent war against crime is Gustavo Bebianno, a major figure in the Bolsonaro campaign and sometimes discussed as a future justice minister. “If a lowlife is on the street carrying a weapon ostentatiously, he should be a target,” Mr. Bebianno reportedly commented. “You don’t talk. You talk after shooting. Why would a decent person be carrying a weapon of war ostentatiously on a public street?”
Florida rally shows that midterms are making the GOP even more Trumpian.
A campaign rally in Estero, Florida, not only allowed President Donald Trump to energize the GOP base, it also showed how completely he’s come to dominate the Republican Party. Although the GOP is facing bleak prospects at least in terms of the House of Representatives, Trump himself remains the undisputed master of the party, the one setting the agenda that elected Republicans follow. As The Washington Postnotes, Trump “focused on the issue of immigration in the home stretch of the campaign as part of a strategy to stoke fear and galvanize his core supporters to turn out in support of Republican candidates for the Senate, House and governorships.” He described birthright as a “crazy policy” which he would end.
“We’re getting prepared for the caravan, folks,” Trump told the crowd. “We’ve got a lot of rough people in those caravans. They are not angels. They are not.” He also said, “We’re tougher than anybody.”
Trump praised some local Florida Republicans, but his approbation was based on them being loyal foot soldiers in the cause of Trumpism. One he singled out for celebration was Congressman Francis Rooney. “So great to me on television,” Trump said. “I love it when he defends me. He’s brutal. He gets the job done.”
Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis joined the president on stage and took a decidedly Trumpian tone in attacking his rivalTallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum. DeSantis characterized Gillum as a “failed mayor” and claimed Gillum was “running on impeaching the president.” Then DeSantis, alluding to a federal investigation of Gillum, said, “Maybe we should impeach Gillum as mayor of Tallahassee!”
The crowd responded with a variation on a familiar chant: “Lock him up!”
It was Trump’s crowd and the Republicans are finishing the midterms as Trump’s party.
Trump’s new midterm message is Willie Horton redux.
On Wednesday, the president tweeted out a campaign ad:
One of the closing messages of the midterm campaign, the ad offered a toxic message linking together immigration, crime, and Democrats. In its naked fear-mongering, it recalled the Willie Horton ads run by the George H.W. Bush campaign in 1988, which are widely regarded as a classic example of racist incitement. In fact, in its overt bigotry, the ad is even worse than the Horton one.
Report: Homeland Security pays little attention to white supremacist terrorism.
In an extensively documented article in The Daily Beast, Betsy Woodruff and Spencer Ackerman quote former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials as worrying that the agency is so focused on carrying out President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda that the problem of racist terrorism is getting scant attention. As the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday demonstrated, white supremacist violence remains dangerous. DHS is tasked with protecting America from terrorism both international and domestic but in reality spends far more resources on foreign threats or domestic terrorism associated with radical Islam.
“White supremacy is the lowest priority,” a retired FBI agent told TheDaily Beast. “I would say the threshold to initiate an investigation is much higher for subjects of white supremacy investigations than it is for a Muslim, frankly.”
The roots of the problem pre-dates the Trump administration. Since 9/11, jihadi terrorists have had higher priority and there is protocol for regarding jihadi groups as definitionally violent with white supremacist organizations only getting attention if they show violent intent. Further, the Obama administration was cowed by congressional Republicans into distancing themselves from a DHS report in 2009 on the dangers of white supremacist terrorism.
But under Trump, the tendency to sideline white supremacist terrorism has gotten worse. As Woodruff and Ackerman note, “Since assuming office in December of 2017, Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen mentioned white supremacist terror just four times in public statements—three in response to prodding from Democratic lawmakers asking her to both condemn and prioritize the threat from it. By contrast, she has mentioned Islamist terrorist groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda in public over 16 times as Homeland Security Secretary. Nielsen tweeted six times about migrant caravans; she has never mentioned the far-right terror threat on Twitter.”
Frank Figliuzzi, former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, adds that the Trump administration has exacerbated the threat: “We have an administration that’s enabling, if not facilitating, these types of people and the speed bumps that used to be there are not there anymore and the access to social media just moves this stuff forward at the speed of light.”