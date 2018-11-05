Trump decries voter suppression even as he practices it.
On Monday morning, the president of the United States sent out two tweets that touched on the subject of voter suppression:
In the first tweet, Trump is recasting the concept of voter suppression to include the posting of poll results unfavorable to Republicans (“Fake Suppression Polls”). In the second tweet, he’s actually practicing a type of voter suppression by suggesting, falsely, that he has the ability to bring down extra police scrutiny and judicial punishment for those deemed to have voted illegally. In fact, voting is handled by the states. But the impression created by the tweet is that opponents of the president should be wary.
As conservative pundit Bill Kristol tweeted:
Former Obama administration official Ronald Klain tweeted to the same effect:
Amazon decides that two new headquarters are better than one.
The Wall Street Journalreports that the retail tech giant is modifying its much-anticipated opening of a second headquarters. The company has decided to open two headquarters, instead of one as originally planned.
As the newspaper notes, “The driving force behind the decision to build two equal offices in addition to the company’s headquarters in Seattle is recruiting enough tech talent, according to the person familiar with the company’s plans. The move will also ease potential issues with housing, transit and other areas where adding tens of thousands of workers could cause problems.”
Twenty cities are on the shortlist for possible the new headquarters but, according to the Journal, three of those cities lead the pack: New York, Dallas, and Crystal City (in Virginia).
New York state governor Andrew Cuomo has said, “I’ll change my name to Amazon Cuomo if that’s what it takes.”
Anti-immigrant Trump ad rejected by Fox, NBC, Facebook, and other outlets.
The campaign spot commonly described as the Willie Horton ad of 2018 is being rejected by large media outlets, including those with a history of friendliness towards the Republican Party. To date, the firms who have said they will no longer air the ad include Facebook, Fox, NBC, and CNN.
The ad shows Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented immigrant who killed two police officers, and claims that Democrats would flood the country with criminal immigrants. This message is reinforced with images of what looks like a horde of immigrants rushing the border.
The ad is offensive both on a general level (immigrants are not a criminal class) and on specific facts (Bracamontes had, as it turns out, been released in 1998 by then-sheriff Joe Arpaio, a noted Trump supporter who had been pardoned by the president, and the last time he entered America was under the Republican administration of George W. Bush).
NBC aired the ad during Sunday Night Football, but promised not to air it again, stating, “After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible.” Fox issued a similar statement: “Upon further review, Fox News pulled the ad yesterday and it will not appear on either Fox News Channel or Fox Business Network.” Arguably the damage from the ad has already been done, since it was seen by millions. (Sunday Night Football averaged 21 million viewers.)
When asked about the ad, the president said, “I don’t know about it ... a lot of things are offensive. Your questions are offensive a lot of times.”
Tight Georgia race is ending ugly with a spurious investigation and racist robocalls.
The Georgia governor’s race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp continues to be among the most heated and intense of the 2018 election cycle. Polling shows a tight race and if Abrams wins she’ll be the first female African-American governor in American history. Early voting shows an engaged electorate. The roughly 2 million early votes cast is more than double the number from the last midterm cycle, in 2014:
But the election was marred over the weekend by violations of democratic norms. Kemp, who is serving as the Secretary of State even as he is running for governor, made a last-minute accusation, without evidence, that Democrats had hacked into the state’s voter registration files. Richard L. Hansen of Slate described the move “as perhaps the most outrageous example of election administration partisanship in the modern era.”
Kemp’s actions were all the more disturbing because they haven’t earned any condemnation from the Republican Party, which seems to have signed onto a strategy of voter discouragement.
Outside the Republican Party, other groups were also carrying out dubious voter discouragement techniques. The Washington Postreports that an outside group has been sending out racist robocalls mocking Abrams and her prominent supporter Oprah Winfrey. One call begins, “This is the magical Negro Oprah Winfrey asking you to make my fellow Negress Stacey Abrams the governor of Georgia.” Both Democrats and Republicans have condemned the robocalls.
The president’s belief that human-caused climate change is a hoax runs contrary to everything his own government scientists have told him. Why doesn’t he believe their reports that say the problem is real? And if he truly thinks those reports are false, why doesn’t he prevent government scientists from releasing them?
Trump attempted to answer those questions in an interview with Axios released Sunday night. “I want everybody to report whatever they want,” he said. “But ultimately I’m the one that makes that final decision.” Trump also said he could provide “reports where people very much dispute” the science of human-caused climate change.
Axios apparently did not ask Trump to provide such evidence, but his comments make clear that he doesn’t need evidence; at the end of the day, he believes what he believes. That may not sound like much of a surprise, but it does call into question the usefulness of having a Senate-confirmed science advisor. When Trump nominated meteorologist Kelvin Droegemeier for the position in August, people thought he might bring scientific reasoning back to the White House. Trump’s implicit assertion that he’s the scientist-in-chief shows that that’s clearly not going to happen.
New arguments.New insights. Get TNR's latestevery weekday.
Trump laments that the Saudi military doesn’t “know how to use the weapons.”
In an interview with Axios that was aired on Sunday by HBO, the president disparaged the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which the United States supports. Asked about an August bombing of a school bus that left 51 civilians dead, including 40 children, Trump said, “I think it’s a terrible situation. I hated seeing what happened with the bus and the children cause that’s pure—that’s a horror show when you see a thing like that, you saw the bus.”
The president was unclear about whether this “horror show” would change American support for the Saudi’s in the war. “I’ll be talking about a lot of things with the Saudis,” Trump said. “But certainly I wouldn’t be having people that don’t know how to use the weapons shooting at buses with children.”
Criticism of Saudi Arabia has been rising in Congress, as a result of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as well as growing trepidation about the Yemen war, which has created a humanitarian catastrophe. There are predictions that soon as many as 14 million Yemeni citizens could be in danger of starving.
It would be a mistake to read Trump’s words as indicating any sort of shift in policy. The Trump administration has invested heavily in the Saudi alliance and shows no sign of recalibrating. As with the Khashoggi murder, the occasional humanitarian statement is more likely to be a sop to public opinion rather than a sign that the United States is now starting to hold Saudi Arabia accountable. Indeed, Trump’s own words in this case seem designed to frame Saudi action as a result incompetent execution rather than a question about the justness of the war itself.
Jair Bolsonaro says he emulates Donald Trump, who is doing “a brilliant job.”
In what is reportedly his first interview with the foreign press since winning the presidential election in Brazil, Bolsonaro told the newspaper Israel Hayom that the American president as a model. “President Trump was also attacked a lot during the campaign – and he is doing a brilliant job in the U.S., so outstanding in fact that there are many things I use as examples for what I’m doing in Brazil,” Bolsonaro said.
One way the Brazilian president elect was following in Trump’s footsteps was in Middle Eastern policy. Bolsonaro told the Israeli newspaper that, “Israel is a sovereign state. If you decide on your capital city, we will act in accordance. When I was asked during the campaign if I’d do it [move the embassy] when I was president, I said yes, and that you’re the ones who decide on the capital of Israel, not other people.”
The interview gave some insight into Bolsonaro’s brand of right-wing authoritarianism, which defines itself in opposition to the media and parliamentary democracy. Bolsonaro sees his legitimacy as rooted in his military experience. “Before I entered politics, I was in the Brazilian army for 17 years, and as far as I know in Israel almost everyone has military experience,” he told the newspaper. He added that in the military, “one experiences nationalism. It shapes your values and principles, gives you responsibility, patriotism, sacrifice and meaning. All of this molds your personality.”
Nobody knows what the outcome of next Tuesday’s midterm election will be.
The conventional wisdom, based on polling, is that the midterms will result in Democrats winning the House of Representatives but Republicans holding the Senate. But can the polling be trusted? Writing for Vanity Fair, Peter Hamby argues no. He points out that polling models rely on previous elections but there’s every reason to believe that the electorate in the Trump era is unstable. In 2016, polling slightly underestimated Trump’s support. Since then, polls have consistently underestimated Democratic candidates in special elections.
Other factors feed into uncertainty. Young people, who seem to be ready to vote in much larger numbers than previous midterms, are notoriously hard to poll accurately since they don’t have landlines and are reluctant to engage with pollsters. Finally, there are many mixed signals coming from the polls. Trump’s popularity is lower than most presidents’ but it’s been rising lately (until the terrorist acts of last week). The economy is booming but the stock market is wobbly. In any case, economic factors seem to have become uncoupled from political popularity.
All of this means that anything is possible. The Republicans could hold both houses of Congress. The Democrats could win both. There could be a massive blue wave. There could be only a slight blue ripple. Everything is up for grabs.
As Hamby concludes:
You know who knows the precise composition of this year’s electorate? No one. Electorates mutate every two years. They get older, they get younger, they get browner, they get whiter, they get smaller, they get bigger. They respond to new candidates and shifting issue sets. Using past turnout patterns can be useful when modeling a universe of voters, but the polls cannot tell us with certainty what will happen on Election Day anymore. In a volatile environment where Trump has saturated every inch of our cultural fabric with politics, who the hell knows what’s going to happen? Maybe Democrats might actually win the Senate. Maybe Republicans will keep the House. Maybe Trump’s nativist final push will actually yield big returns just where he needs them. Or maybe not! Just let people vote. The only currency to cling to in the post-Trump era is that all bets are off.
On Friday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted about the the spate of good economic news:
The tweet, however, is an exception to a general principle: While Trump is not a man averse to boasting, he hasn’t made the robust job numbers the central theme of his midterm campaigning. Instead, the president’s closing message has been, as Matt Ford noted, fascism: a mix of fear-mongering about immigrants and asylum seekers and promises of authoritarian solutions (ranging from ending birthright citizenship with an executive order to ordering the army to shoot civilians at the border).
Why hasn’t Trump run on the strong economy? After all, he can credibly argue that the tax cuts he and the Republican Congress pushed through had a stimulus effect.
Part of the problem is that those tax cuts were highly regressive in nature, with most of the benefits going to the wealthiest Americans. This has made them unpopular. Indeed, polling shows that over time, voters like them less and less. A poll over the summer showed 46 percent of Americans disapproved of them, as against 39 percent who approved.
As Politicopointed out in September, “Polls show voters rate the economy highly, but approval ratings for both Trump and the GOP remain mired in deeply negative territory. Surveys also show sharp skepticism over Trump’s trade battles with Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. That means a booming economy could be turning into a political bust for the party.”
Trump’s instinct to focus on red-meat cultural politics is sound. As Matt Yglesias noted on Twitter, under both Obama and Trump, presidential popularity has become uncoupled from economic news:
This suggests that in the new political environment, the electorate is willing to overlook economic news, good or bad, based on their prior feelings about a president. And those prior feelings are produced by exactly the sort of strong culture-war politics that Trump has mastered.
Axios is a distillation of political journalism’s worst instincts.
Earlier this week, the scoop factory Axios made news when its star political reporter, Jonathan Swan, gleefully disseminated a clip of President Donald Trump saying he might terminate birthright citizenship by executive order.
Swan beamed as Trump applauded him for knowing about the plan before other outlets did, and he didn’t push back when Trump made the (very wrong) claim that the United States is the only country with birthright citizenship. (Swan did rightfully acknowledge that it’s “very much in dispute” that he can end birthright without a constitutional amendment.) But the fact that Trump’s plan is highly unlikely didn’t affect Axios’ decision to use their “scoop” to promote their HBO show—or include any discussion of the improbability of Trump’s plan in their initial reporting. As Splinter’s Libby Watson wrote on Tuesday, it was a moment that encapsulated a news outlet that privileged a smug sense of being “in the know” over meaningful reporting.
This snafu was very much on the brain of Reddit users when Swan’s bosses, Axios founders Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei, did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on the site on Thursday. Asked repeatedly about their organization’s commitment to access journalism, Allen and Vandehei got defensive.
These are illuminating answers. Axios was set up, in Allen and VandeHei’s formulation, as a necessary corrective. They aimed to fix a journalistic ecosystem that, as Allen says elsewhere in the AMA, “brought out some of the worst habits in journalists, and created whole news ones—carelessness, vitriol, self-absorption. And volume.” Axios, with its short articles, bullet points, and “Be Smart” analysis, was meant to cut through the “noise” like a scythe. And they do it all for their readers.
Allen and VandeHei characterize their approach to journalism almost as if it were a scientific process: First, they talk to officials. Second, they identify what’s newsworthy. Third, they contextualize that information, so their readers know exactly what’s going on. But that description fits most political news outlets, including the one from which Allen and VandeHei came. They’re making Axios seem radical, when really it’s the same scoop-obsessed, insider-y journalism they perfected at Politico, just briefer.
Allen and VandeHei are right in the AMA to push back at accusations that they engage in access journalism explicitly for quid pro quo reasons—that they publicize scooplets for politicians in exchange for eyeballs. As the saga with Swan shows, however, the shiny object of the scoop outweighs everything else. Thus, in the above clip, Trump is largely unchallenged in floating a plan that Republican leaders—and even Steve Bannon—consider too dicey, and one which clearly is a cynical voter turnout tactic.
That’s real context, but not what Axios regularly provides. Instead, its highly respected readers have the news spoon-fed to them in bullet points, with kickers such as, “Momentum matters—in sports, in love and in politics. Momentum is all against the GOP.”
Google’s harassment problem sparks a global walkout.
On Thursday, Google offices around the world saw employees stage protests against the company’s handling of sexual harassment cases. The trigger for the protests was a New York Timesinvestigation into the company’s handling of sexual misconduct cases, documenting cases of powerful executives receiving large settlement packages to leave the company after credible allegations of harassment have emerged against them. A striking case involved Andy Rubin, the creator of the Android phone, who received a $90 million settlement even after the company concluded that an employee complaint that he had coerced oral sex from her was credible. (Rubin denies the allegation.)
The walkout spanned India, Singapore, Japan, Tokyo, the United States, and several European countries. “It’s just unfair that the women who are being attacked have to speak to the people above them in order to get change to happen,” a California-based Google contractor Taylor Reifurth told CNN. “Because sometimes their abusers are the ones above them and in charge of promoting them or in charge of their jobs. It’s a lose-lose situation.”
As CNN reports,
Outside the San Francisco office, more than 1,000 men and women employees assembled, chanting “women’s rights are worker’s rights.” Some held signs that mocked the payouts given to accused executives. “Happy to quit for $90 million. No sexual harassment required,” one read.
Organizers read a handful of anonymous stories about harassment from Google employees and listed the groups demands into a microphone. When asked how many people had their own stories of harassment that hadn’t been told, a number of attendees raised their hands.
In an essay for New York, organizers listed demands that included ending forced arbitration, a push to end pay and opportunity inequality, and transparent reporting of disclosed sexual harassment.