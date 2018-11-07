1.5 million Floridians with prior felony convictions can now vote in 2020.

On Tuesday, the White House billed Fox News host Sean Hannity as a “special guest” at President Donald Trump’s final pre-election rally in Missouri, saying he would appear alongside radio host Rush Limbaugh and singer Lee Greenwood. But after an outcry from critics, Hannity tweeted that he was not there to drum up support for the president or Republicans, but to interview Trump for his radio show. Fox News told journalistic outlets the same thing.

In spite of reports, I will be doing a live show from Cape Girardeau and interviewing President Trump before the rally. To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the President. I am covering final rally for my show. Something I have done in every election in the past. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 5, 2018

Then, twelve hours after the White House’s announcement, Trump called Hannity onstage, where he labeled the journalists covering the rally “fake news” and spouted Trump’s 2020 reelection slogan, “Promises Made, Promises Kept.” Bizarrely, Hannity also claimed he had “no idea” Trump was going to call him to the stage. Fox News host Jeanine Pirro also appeared with Trump.

It was inevitable that Trump, Hannity, and Pirro would appear together at a campaign rally. Hannity and Pirro’s coverage has mirrored and amplified the White House’s messaging since Trump’s inauguration. But a number of journalists and pundits criticized Hannity’s decision to campaign on behalf of Trump and Republicans.

Still can’t get over Hannity denying he would be on stage the whole day, getting brought up by Trump, and then pointing to actual news reporters and calling them fake. https://t.co/DZTVw0FWqY — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 6, 2018

Watching Hannity and Judge Jeanine gushing about the Trump rally (“it’s like a rock concert!”) — there is nothing to distinguish this from a paid political ad, nothing. Except it might have better production values. — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) November 6, 2018

I genuinely feel bad for the Fox reporters and producers who are at the rally. They're just trying to do their jobs. And a Fox star is insulting them. https://t.co/Q64qxds7Wd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 6, 2018

Under Roger Ailes, Fox News would block these blatant displays of favoritism to preserve a fig leaf of journalistic integrity that pundits like Hannity and Pirro have never deserved. Back in 2010, the network canceled a Hannity appearance at a Tea Party rally, fearing that it would damage the institution’s journalistic integrity. That integrity is long gone, at least for the network’s late-night stars—and especially for Hannity. This will damage the credibility of actual journalists like Shep Smith and Chris Wallace, but in a way it’s more honest, too: Fox News has always been more of a Republican propaganda outlet than a news organization. It’s finally admitting it.

