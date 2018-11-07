Menu
Kris Kobach, the face of voter suppression, loses governor’s race in Kansas.

Democrat Laura Kelly won a decisive victory Tuesday night to become the next governor of Kansas, one of the most Republican states in America. She received 50 percent of the vote while Republican rival Kris Kobach won 41 percent. Kelly’s victory was built on a variety of factors: She leveraged the unpopularity of former Republican Governor Sam Brownback, and also emphasized more spending on education and accepting Medicare expansion.

The Kansas victory also had implications for the hot button topic of voting rights. Kobach, a close ally of President Donald Trump on issues like immigration, is also one of the most visible faces of Republican voter suppression attempts. As secretary of state, he tried to make Kansas voting much more restricted. As Vox notes, “Kansas passed laws at Kobach’s urging requiring people not only to show photo ID at the polls but also to prove their citizenship when registering to vote. The law was thrown out in court earlier this year, and Kobach—a former law professor—was ordered to take a law class on evidence and rules of procedure.”

1.5 million Floridians with prior felony convictions can now vote in 2020.

According to Vox, voters in Florida have approved a constitutional amendment that will restore voting rights to people who have been convicted of felonies other than murder or certain sexual offenses. It’s hard to overstate the significance of the result. Florida is one of only a handful of states that permanently revokes voting rights from people with felony convictions even after the completion of their sentences.

The result could reshape the electorate in a state known for its razor-thin victory margins. The Sentencing Project estimates that as many as 1.5 million Floridians could be re-enfranchised by the amendment. Felon disenfranchisement disproportionately affects Americans of color nationwide, and the result is especially stark in Florida: The Sentencing Project estimates that one in five voting-age black adults in the state were disenfranchised under the state constitution’s current rules.

Amy McGrath’s close defeat is emblematic of Democratic midterm frustrations.

In one of the most-watched races of the midterms, Democratic challenger McGrath has narrowly lost to incumbent Republican Andy Barr. McGrath received 48 percent of the vote against Barr’s 51 percent. The narrowness itself is noteworthy. In 2016 Barr won by 22 points, in a district that Donald Trump himself carried by more than 15 points.

As The New York Times observes, McGrath’s “biography as a Marine aviator gave her star power and a huge fund-raising advantage, Mr. Barr found himself running against a résumé that he could not match. So he emphasized his conservative ideology, and prevailed.” Barr emphasized his closeness to President Donald Trump, which energized enough of the Republican base to keep the seat in GOP hands.

As the night unfolds, Democrats are finding that even when they greatly outperform 2016, they are still not coming close enough to win in long-held Republican districts.

The Democrats’ hopes of winning the Senate are just about dead.

For the Democrats to retake the Senate, given their “almost impossible” 2018 map, they would nearly have to shoot the moon on Tuesday, preserving all of their own seats and winning several tough races in Indiana, West Virginia, Missouri, Florida, Texas, and Tennessee. The votes in most of those states are still out. But Democrats received bad news in Indiana, where incumbent Joe Donnelly lost to Republican Mike Braun, and Tennessee, where Phil Bredesen lost to Marsha Blackburn for retiring Republican Senator Bob Corker’s seat.

Donnelly’s seat had been targeted by Republicans, particularly after the senator came out against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Donald Trump travelled to the state multiple times. Donnelly’s loss does not bode well for Missouri’s Claire McCaskill, who also represents a red state. Beto O’Rourke is running ahead of Ted Cruz in Texas, but is not expected to win. And Bill Nelson is trailing in Florida, with over 90 percent of the vote in.

Donnelly was not a particularly reliable or effective Democratic senator, backing both Neal Gorsuch’s confirmation to the Supreme Court and a 20-week ban on abortions. But his loss is still bad news for Democrats, as it effectively ends their chances of taking the Senate.

Democratic Senator Robert Menendez survives in New Jersey despite the taint of corruption.

New Jersey is one of the bluest states in the country, but in late October, Democrats were nervous about the race between Democrat Robert Menendez and Republican Bob Hugin. That’s because Menendez had recently been tried on corruption charges, and only escaped due to a hung jury.

“The biggest threat to Menendez’s re-election is not so much Hugin than it is the voter who goes to the polls and decides to send Menendez a message, much the way many did in the primary when 38 percent voted for his unknown primary opponent,” the Cook Political Report’s Jennifer Duffy wrote in mid-October. “There is certainly a thumb on the scale for Menendez, who is said to have a lead of between four and six points, in this very blue state, but the race is close enough to warrant a move to Toss Up.” Menendez was still showing a solid lead in the polls, but the cloud hanging over his candidacy—and the fact that he was only running around seven points ahead of Hugin—was a cause of concern for many.

That Democrats did not encourage a primary challenge for Menendez was the source of much angst, particularly on the party’s left flank. Given the Democrats’ narrow path to taking back the Senate, locking up New Jersey was essential. Standing behind Menendez may not have been a wise decision in terms of optics, but it preserved a blue seat in the Senate.

November 06, 2018

Here’s who raised—and donated—the most money these midterms.

Once all the campaign-finance reports are in, the 2018 elections will have broken the record for the most money spent in a midterm cycle—a total of around $5.2 billion, according to a projection by the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP). (The exact total won’t be known until after December 6, the Federal Elections Commission’s final filing deadline for all midterm spending.)

Here are the top five individuals donors to federal candidates, parties, and political action committees:

Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, owners of the Las Vegas Sands corporation: $113 million to Republicans

Thomas Steyer and Kathryn Ann Fahr, the billionaire hedge fund manager and his wife: $50.7 million to Democrats

Richard & Elizabeth Uihlein, owners of shipping supplies company Uline Inc: $39 million to Republicans

Michael Bloomberg, businessman and former NYC mayor: $38.2 million to Democrats

Donald Sussman, financier and philanthropist: $22.8 million to Democrats

Other famous donors in the top 20 include philanthropist George Soros ($17 million to Democrats), Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ($10 million to a non-partisan PAC trying to get veterans elected), and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman ($8 million almost entirely to Democrats).

The top five Political Action Committees (PACs) by contributions to candidates and party committees:

The National Beer Wholesale Association: $3 million (46 percent to Democrats and 54 percent to Republicans)

AT&T: $2.8 million (40 percent to Democrats and 60 percent to Republicans)

Northrop Grumman: $2.7 million (42 percent to Democrats and 58 percent to Republicans)

National Association of Realtors: $2.5 million (50 percent to Democrats and 50 percent to Republicans)

Sheet Metal, Air, Rail & Transportation Union: $2.4 million (87 percent to Democrats and 13 percent to Republicans)

The House candidates that raised the most money:

Jon Ossoff (D), Georgia’s 6th District (special election in 2017): $ 30.4 million

David Trone (D), Maryland’s 6th District: $16.5 million

Scott Wallace (D), Pennsylvania’s 1st District: $13.9 million

Devin Nunes (R), California’s 22nd District: $11.6 million

Gil Cisneros (D), California’s 39th District: $11.1 million

And the top Senate candidates:

Beto O’Rourke (D), Texas: $69 million

Rick Scott (R), Florida: $68.6 million

Claire McCaskill (D), Missouri: $32.9 million

Bob Hugin (R), New Jersey: $30.2 million

Ted Cruz (R), Texas: $29.8 million

Steve King closes out his campaign with racism, homophobia and a press ban.

The controversial Iowa congressman continues to be one of America’s most inflammatory politicians. On Monday, he joked that there could be new Supreme Court openings because Justices Elena Kagan and Sona Sotomayor “will elope to Cuba.” The same day, King also made a comment that seemed to liken Mexicans to “dirt.”

As The Weekly Standard reports, King made the comments while talking to constituents about pheasant hunting and soil depletion. The conversation went like this:

King: I raised a bunch this year, and they don’t have enough bite. I guess I’m going to have to go and get some dirt from Mexico to grow the next batch.”

[Laughs]

Audience member: Trust me, it’s already on its way.

King: Well, yeah, there’s plenty of dirt, it’s coming from the West Coast, too. And a lot of other places, besides. This is the most dirt we’ve ever seen.

It’s difficult to read King’s comments as anything other than a sly insult aimed at Mexicans.

On Tuesday, King’s office banned the Des Moines Register, Iowa’s leading newspaper, from a campaign event. Jeff King, the congressman’s son and a staffer on the campaign, explained in an email that, “We are not granting credentials to the Des Moines Register or any other leftist propaganda media outlet with no concern for reporting the truth.”

Georgia (where else?) is bedeviled by long lines and voting problems.

The Associated Press is reporting hours-long waits and equipment malfunctions at polls across America. “Some of the biggest problems Tuesday were in Georgia, a state with a hotly contested gubernatorial election. Voters reported waiting up to three hours to vote,” the AP said. “At a polling place in Snellville, Georgia, more than 100 people took turns sitting in children’s chairs and on the floor as they waited in line for hours.” In Atlanta, election officials blamed delays on the failure of absent workers and overworked machines.

Politico Magazine’s Michael Grunwald, however, reported that voting is going smoothly in most of Georgia:

It’s likely that part of the trouble is due to heavier than expected turnout, swamping the system. But in Georgia, as elsewhere, some of the problems could be deliberate. Brian Kemp, the secretary of state who is both overseeing the election and running for governor, has been accused of engaging in systematic voter suppression.

The Supreme Court’s weakening of the Voters Right Act of 1965 might also play a role. “More than 200 polls have closed since the Roberts Court gave the state a green light to discriminate,” Bob Moser noted in The New Republic in October. “And as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed this summer (Kemp’s secretary of state office conveniently keeps no track of the closures), they correlate in near-perfect synchronicity with concentrations of high poverty rates across the state—the places where fewer people have cars to drive to the polls, where public transportation is often non-existent, and where African Americans vote Democratic.”

UN uncovers mass graves left by the Islamic State in Iraq.

The BBC is reporting that a United Nations investigation has found 202 mass graves, which might contain between 6,000 and 12,000 victims, in Ninevah, Kirkuk, Salah al-Din and Anbar in Iraq. The killings occurred between 2014 and 2017, when the Islamic State held territory. According to the BBC, the victims include “women, children, the elderly, people with disabilities, foreign workers, and members of the Iraqi security forces.”

The full UN report calls for greater funding and resources to examine the mass graves, with an eye toward eventually building a war crimes or genocide case:

Mass grave sites could potentially contain critical forensic material that may not only assist in the identification of victims’ remains, but also build an understanding around the scale of abuses and violations that occurred and support the process of determining whether the acts that led to these mass graves amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide. The evidence gathered from these sites will be central to ensuring credible investigations, prosecutions and convictions, in accordance with international due process standards. Exhumations not in line with international standards and best practice could lead to the destruction or loss of critical evidence and complicate the identification of bodies, thereby extending the grief of affected families and undermining their right to truth, justice and reparations.

The Islamic State has been largely vanquished in Iraq, although there are still pockets of the nation where the group persists. The United Nations is calling for Iraq to set up a centralized registry to more efficiently help survivors find out information about the dead.

Trump, personally, decided to make migrants the core midterm issue.

Republicans prepared closing ads for the midterms that would echo Ronald Reagan’s famous “morning in America” ads from 1984 and tout the strong economy, but President Donald Trump personally nixed them. Instead, according to a CNN report, Trump preferred to end the campaign by stirring up xenophobic paranoia about immigration.

The president’s decision was partially a product of his concern he needed a way to change the media narrative in the wake of news about a bomber targeting his political opponents and the anti-Semitic massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Republican officials told CNN that Trump “hated” the upbeat, positive ads about the thriving economy and instead the president “insisted to aides that his closing argument for the midterm elections would be a hardline anti-immigration message to fire up his core supporters.”

The result was the now infamous ad featuring Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented immigrant who killed two police officers. The ad has been rejected for being misleading and racist by NBC, CNN, Fox, and Facebook. Trump gave it his personal stamp of approval by tweeting it.

Trump’s rejection of the more positive message is indicative of one of his political weaknesses. He has a limited tonal range and is most comfortable when pushing a divisive “us versus them” message. While not averse to boasting his accomplishments, he has trouble selling a message that things are getting better.

Fox News is officially Trump TV.

On Tuesday, the White House billed Fox News host Sean Hannity as a “special guest” at President Donald Trump’s final pre-election rally in Missouri, saying he would appear alongside radio host Rush Limbaugh and singer Lee Greenwood. But after an outcry from critics, Hannity tweeted that he was not there to drum up support for the president or Republicans, but to interview Trump for his radio show. Fox News told journalistic outlets the same thing.

Then, twelve hours after the White House’s announcement, Trump called Hannity onstage, where he labeled the journalists covering the rally “fake news” and spouted Trump’s 2020 reelection slogan, “Promises Made, Promises Kept.” Bizarrely, Hannity also claimed he had “no idea” Trump was going to call him to the stage. Fox News host Jeanine Pirro also appeared with Trump.

It was inevitable that Trump, Hannity, and Pirro would appear together at a campaign rally. Hannity and Pirro’s coverage has mirrored and amplified the White House’s messaging since Trump’s inauguration. But a number of journalists and pundits criticized Hannity’s decision to campaign on behalf of Trump and Republicans.

Under Roger Ailes, Fox News would block these blatant displays of favoritism to preserve a fig leaf of journalistic integrity that pundits like Hannity and Pirro have never deserved. Back in 2010, the network canceled a Hannity appearance at a Tea Party rally, fearing that it would damage the institution’s journalistic integrity. That integrity is long gone, at least for the network’s late-night stars—and especially for Hannity. This will damage the credibility of actual journalists like Shep Smith and Chris Wallace, but in a way it’s more honest, too: Fox News has always been more of a Republican propaganda outlet than a news organization. It’s finally admitting it.