The Democrats retake the House, prepare to demand Trump’s tax returns.

Democrats will retake the House of Representatives and could win as many as 35 seats, while Republicans will slightly expand their control of the Senate, a number of outlets project. President Donald Trump has already attempted to spin this as a good result:

While a favorable Senate map may allow Trump to claim a semblance of victory, a Democratic House will immediately be a thorn in his side. Democrats are already pushing for investigations into Trump and are likely to begin by subpoenaing the president’s tax returns:

An expected margin of fifteen or so could curb their impact, but Democrats will certainly be able to begin costly investigations into a number of sensitive subjects, from sexual harassment and assault allegations to the president’s finances and potential obstruction of justice. Their House majority also means that Republicans will almost certainly be unable to pass any large-scale legislation.

Two states approve abortion bans for a post-Roe America.

Voters in Alabama and West Virginia have approved amendments to their respective state constitutions that seek to immediately ban abortion if Roe V. Wade—the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal nationwide—is ever overturned by the Supreme Court.

West Virginians narrowly voted to approve Amendment 1, which will state that “nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.” A similar amendment passed in Alabama late Tuesday night: Amendment 2, which will grant “fetal personhood” to unborn babies, and “recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children.”

The new amendments are meaningless, for now. State constitutions can’t ban abortion, because Roe v. Wade affirmed that abortion was legal across the country. If Roe v. Wade is ever overturned by the Supreme Court, however, those amendments would go into affect, and women in both states would have to travel out-of-state to undergo the procedure.

Overturning Roe used to be seen as a pipe dream for anti-abortion advocates. But it’s now seen as a possibility, given Brett Kavanaugh’s recent confirmation to the Supreme Court. “Nobody knows what the reversal of Roe might look like in practice,” Irin Carmon wrote recently for The Cut, “but it’s likely the Supreme Court will give states more power than ever to shape abortion law.” Alabama and West Virginia have now stated clearly what they would do with that power.

Republicans’ racist campaigns in Florida and Georgia paid off.

Most of the networks are projecting that Ron DeSantis will triumph over Andrew Gillum in Florida’s gubernatorial race, while Brian Kemp has a healthy lead over Stacey Abrams. Both races could have been milestones: Gillum would have been Florida’s first black governor and Abrams would have been the nation’s first black woman governor.

Both of the GOP candidates won through appeals to racism, or at least weren’t penalized by voters for making them. DeSantis campaigned as a dyed-in-the-wool Trumpist who warned voters not to “monkey this up” by electing his black opponent. Kemp, Georgia’s secretary of state, tried to tie Abrams to armed Black Panthers and falsely warned that his opponent would let undocumented immigrants vote. As I wrote on Monday, Kemp has also engaged in voter suppression that disproportionately affected African Americans, who were more likely to support his opponent.

Women and minority candidates made history tonight.

The 2018 midterm elections have not brought the massive blue wave that Democrats had hoped for, as the party only won the House, not the Senate. But it brought about some historic firsts for congressional candidates—particularly women—of color.

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley, and Tlaib were all widely expected to win their races on Tuesday. Tlaib faced no Republican challengers in her bid for Congress in Michigan. Nor did Pressley in Illinois. And Omar and Ocasio-Cortez both ran in solidly Democratic districts in their respective states, Minnesota and New York. Still, as USA Today reported, their victories reflect “a growing sentiment among voters that it’s time for racial minorities and women to play a larger role in American politics.”

Not all of Tuesday’s historic wins were expected. In Kansas, voters elected Sharice Davids to the House over four-term Republican incumbent Representative Kevin Yoder. Davids is not only the first Native American woman elected to Congress; she’s the first openly LGBTQ person to represent Kansas, according to the Kansas City Star. And but she isn’t the only Native American woman to be elected to Congress on Tuesday. HuffPost reported that Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, won in New Mexico’s heavily Democratic 1st Congressional District.

Kris Kobach, the face of voter suppression, loses governor’s race in Kansas.

Democrat Laura Kelly won a decisive victory Tuesday night to become the next governor of Kansas, one of the most Republican states in America. She received 50 percent of the vote while Republican rival Kris Kobach won 41 percent. Kelly’s victory was built on a variety of factors: She leveraged the unpopularity of former Republican Governor Sam Brownback, and also emphasized more spending on education and accepting Medicare expansion.

The Kansas victory also had implications for the hot button topic of voting rights. Kobach, a close ally of President Donald Trump on issues like immigration, is also one of the most visible faces of Republican voter suppression attempts. As secretary of state, he tried to make Kansas voting much more restricted. As Vox notes, “Kansas passed laws at Kobach’s urging requiring people not only to show photo ID at the polls but also to prove their citizenship when registering to vote. The law was thrown out in court earlier this year, and Kobach—a former law professor—was ordered to take a law class on evidence and rules of procedure.”

1.5 million Floridians with prior felony convictions can now vote in 2020.

According to Vox, voters in Florida have approved a constitutional amendment that will restore voting rights to people who have been convicted of felonies other than murder or certain sexual offenses. It’s hard to overstate the significance of the result. Florida is one of only a handful of states that permanently revokes voting rights from people with felony convictions even after the completion of their sentences.

The result could reshape the electorate in a state known for its razor-thin victory margins. The Sentencing Project estimates that as many as 1.5 million Floridians could be re-enfranchised by the amendment. Felon disenfranchisement disproportionately affects Americans of color nationwide, and the result is especially stark in Florida: The Sentencing Project estimates that one in five voting-age black adults in the state were disenfranchised under the state constitution’s current rules.

Amy McGrath’s close defeat is emblematic of Democratic midterm frustrations.

In one of the most-watched races of the midterms, Democratic challenger McGrath has narrowly lost to incumbent Republican Andy Barr. McGrath received 48 percent of the vote against Barr’s 51 percent. The narrowness itself is noteworthy. In 2016 Barr won by 22 points, in a district that Donald Trump himself carried by more than 15 points.

As The New York Times observes, McGrath’s “biography as a Marine aviator gave her star power and a huge fund-raising advantage, Mr. Barr found himself running against a résumé that he could not match. So he emphasized his conservative ideology, and prevailed.” Barr emphasized his closeness to President Donald Trump, which energized enough of the Republican base to keep the seat in GOP hands.

As the night unfolds, Democrats are finding that even when they greatly outperform 2016, they are still not coming close enough to win in long-held Republican districts.

The Democrats’ hopes of winning the Senate are just about dead.

For the Democrats to retake the Senate, given their “almost impossible” 2018 map, they would nearly have to shoot the moon on Tuesday, preserving all of their own seats and winning several tough races in Indiana, West Virginia, Missouri, Florida, Texas, and Tennessee. The votes in most of those states are still out. But Democrats received bad news in Indiana, where incumbent Joe Donnelly lost to Republican Mike Braun, and Tennessee, where Phil Bredesen lost to Marsha Blackburn for retiring Republican Senator Bob Corker’s seat.

Donnelly’s seat had been targeted by Republicans, particularly after the senator came out against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Donald Trump travelled to the state multiple times. Donnelly’s loss does not bode well for Missouri’s Claire McCaskill, who also represents a red state. Beto O’Rourke is running ahead of Ted Cruz in Texas, but is not expected to win. And Bill Nelson is trailing in Florida, with over 90 percent of the vote in.

Donnelly was not a particularly reliable or effective Democratic senator, backing both Neal Gorsuch’s confirmation to the Supreme Court and a 20-week ban on abortions. But his loss is still bad news for Democrats, as it effectively ends their chances of taking the Senate.

Democratic Senator Robert Menendez survives in New Jersey despite the taint of corruption.

New Jersey is one of the bluest states in the country, but in late October, Democrats were nervous about the race between Democrat Robert Menendez and Republican Bob Hugin. That’s because Menendez had recently been tried on corruption charges, and only escaped due to a hung jury.

“The biggest threat to Menendez’s re-election is not so much Hugin than it is the voter who goes to the polls and decides to send Menendez a message, much the way many did in the primary when 38 percent voted for his unknown primary opponent,” the Cook Political Report’s Jennifer Duffy wrote in mid-October. “There is certainly a thumb on the scale for Menendez, who is said to have a lead of between four and six points, in this very blue state, but the race is close enough to warrant a move to Toss Up.” Menendez was still showing a solid lead in the polls, but the cloud hanging over his candidacy—and the fact that he was only running around seven points ahead of Hugin—was a cause of concern for many.

That Democrats did not encourage a primary challenge for Menendez was the source of much angst, particularly on the party’s left flank. Given the Democrats’ narrow path to taking back the Senate, locking up New Jersey was essential. Standing behind Menendez may not have been a wise decision in terms of optics, but it preserved a blue seat in the Senate.

Here’s who raised—and donated—the most money these midterms.

Once all the campaign-finance reports are in, the 2018 elections will have broken the record for the most money spent in a midterm cycle—a total of around $5.2 billion, according to a projection by the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP). (The exact total won’t be known until after December 6, the Federal Elections Commission’s final filing deadline for all midterm spending.)

Here are the top five individuals donors to federal candidates, parties, and political action committees:

Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, owners of the Las Vegas Sands corporation: $113 million to Republicans

Thomas Steyer and Kathryn Ann Fahr, the billionaire hedge fund manager and his wife: $50.7 million to Democrats

Richard & Elizabeth Uihlein, owners of shipping supplies company Uline Inc: $39 million to Republicans

Michael Bloomberg, businessman and former NYC mayor: $38.2 million to Democrats

Donald Sussman, financier and philanthropist: $22.8 million to Democrats

Other famous donors in the top 20 include philanthropist George Soros ($17 million to Democrats), Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ($10 million to a non-partisan PAC trying to get veterans elected), and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman ($8 million almost entirely to Democrats).

The top five Political Action Committees (PACs) by contributions to candidates and party committees:

The National Beer Wholesale Association: $3 million (46 percent to Democrats and 54 percent to Republicans)

AT&T: $2.8 million (40 percent to Democrats and 60 percent to Republicans)

Northrop Grumman: $2.7 million (42 percent to Democrats and 58 percent to Republicans)

National Association of Realtors: $2.5 million (50 percent to Democrats and 50 percent to Republicans)

Sheet Metal, Air, Rail & Transportation Union: $2.4 million (87 percent to Democrats and 13 percent to Republicans)

The House candidates that raised the most money:

Jon Ossoff (D), Georgia’s 6th District (special election in 2017): $ 30.4 million

David Trone (D), Maryland’s 6th District: $16.5 million

Scott Wallace (D), Pennsylvania’s 1st District: $13.9 million

Devin Nunes (R), California’s 22nd District: $11.6 million

Gil Cisneros (D), California’s 39th District: $11.1 million

And the top Senate candidates:

Beto O’Rourke (D), Texas: $69 million

Rick Scott (R), Florida: $68.6 million

Claire McCaskill (D), Missouri: $32.9 million

Bob Hugin (R), New Jersey: $30.2 million

Ted Cruz (R), Texas: $29.8 million

Steve King closes out his campaign with racism, homophobia and a press ban.

The controversial Iowa congressman continues to be one of America’s most inflammatory politicians. On Monday, he joked that there could be new Supreme Court openings because Justices Elena Kagan and Sona Sotomayor “will elope to Cuba.” The same day, King also made a comment that seemed to liken Mexicans to “dirt.”

As The Weekly Standard reports, King made the comments while talking to constituents about pheasant hunting and soil depletion. The conversation went like this:

King: I raised a bunch this year, and they don’t have enough bite. I guess I’m going to have to go and get some dirt from Mexico to grow the next batch.”

[Laughs]

Audience member: Trust me, it’s already on its way.

King: Well, yeah, there’s plenty of dirt, it’s coming from the West Coast, too. And a lot of other places, besides. This is the most dirt we’ve ever seen.

It’s difficult to read King’s comments as anything other than a sly insult aimed at Mexicans.

On Tuesday, King’s office banned the Des Moines Register, Iowa’s leading newspaper, from a campaign event. Jeff King, the congressman’s son and a staffer on the campaign, explained in an email that, “We are not granting credentials to the Des Moines Register or any other leftist propaganda media outlet with no concern for reporting the truth.”