The Democrats retake the House, prepare to demand Trump’s tax returns.

Democrats will retake the House of Representatives and could win as many as 35 seats, while Republicans will slightly expand their control of the Senate, a number of outlets project. President Donald Trump has already attempted to spin this as a good result:

Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

While a favorable Senate map may allow Trump to claim a semblance of victory, a Democratic House will immediately be a thorn in his side. Democrats are already pushing for investigations into Trump and are likely to begin by subpoenaing the president’s tax returns:

Democrats on the House Ways and Means committee plan to formally request Trump’s tax returns, per @AriMelber — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 7, 2018

An expected margin of fifteen or so could curb their impact, but Democrats will certainly be able to begin costly investigations into a number of sensitive subjects, from sexual harassment and assault allegations to the president’s finances and potential obstruction of justice. Their House majority also means that Republicans will almost certainly be unable to pass any large-scale legislation.