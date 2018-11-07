Menu
ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty

Trump jokes, denies, and threatens as he faces a newly elected Congress.

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump started tweeting out his reactions to news that Democrats had won a majority in the House of Representatives. The tweets displayed a striking range of responses, taking readers on an emotional rollercoaster.

At times, Trump seemed to be in denial, arguing that the electoral setbacks of the night were victories:

But the prospect of Democrats using their newly gained subpoena powers caused the president to lash out in harsher, more threatening, terms:

Almost immediately after, Trump took a more jovial approach, trying to needle Nancy Pelosi, set to be the next Speaker of the House, by suggesting she doesn’t have the full support of Democrats and might need Republican help:

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

American democracy is just a little bit healthier after Tuesday’s midterms.

I wrote last month that midterm voters had an opportunity to strengthen the nation’s democratic processes. In red and blue states alike, they passed ballot measures and constitutional amendments to do just that.

Michigan voters led the way by approving a bold slate of electoral reforms. One measure will establish an independent redistricting commission after a decade of Republican-led gerrymandering in the state. Another one will enact automatic voter registration, no-excuse absentee ballots, and other voting-rights reforms. Taken together, the two measures are a boon for voters in general and for Democrats eyeing the 2020 presidential races.

Voters in Colorado and Utah approved constitutional amendments to place redistricting in the hands of independent commissions. Missouri, in a package of open-government reforms, handed the power to draw districts to a nonpartisan state demographer. Nevadans voted in favor of automatic voter registration, while Maryland passed same-day registration that will allow unregistered voters to cast a ballot on Election Day.

Congressional races offered a mixed bag of results. The House will better reflect the American people it serves thanks to a diverse set of victorious candidates, including the first Native American women and Muslim women representatives. At the same time, voters showed little appetite for stamping out public corruption by returning two Republican representatives currently under indictment and a Democratic senator who escaped conviction in a corruption trial last year. Even worse, voters in Florida and Georgia backed their respective Republican gubernatorial candidates after campaigns marked by racism and allegations of voter suppression.

The biggest pro-democracy result of the night, however, also came from Florida. Voters there approved Amendment 4 to end permanent felon disenfranchisement in the state (except for people convicted of murder or serious sexual offenses). This will return voting rights to as many as 1.5 million Floridians, including one in five of the state’s otherwise eligible black men. Florida had been the national leader in felon disenfranchisement, so the amendment’s success also bodes well for similar reforms in other states. It also might bode well for Democrats in the 2020 election, given the state’s importance in the Electoral College and its perennially razor-thin margins of victory.

Darren Hauck/Getty Images

For the first time in a century, there is only one divided state legislature in America.

The Democrats had a big night in Tuesday’s midterms, taking the House of Representative and making important gains at the state level, where they had been eviscerated over the previous decade. On Tuesday, they won full control of six state legislatures, including Colorado, New York, and Connecticut. As a result, there is only one divided state legislature left in the country: Minnesota, where Democrats flipped the state House from red to blue. That hasn’t happened since the year The New Republic was founded.

On Tuesday, Trump and Republicans showed that they were still a force in rural areas, particularly in the South and Mountain West, while Democrats cemented their hold on urban and suburban areas. The map shows just how divided the country is, with rural states solidly red and more urban and northern states solidly blue. For Democrats, who are heartened by the reemergence of the Midwestern blue wall—they won governor’s races in a number of states, including Michigan and Wisconsin—the map also shows that the GOP still has a foothold in this once solidly Democratic area.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Two states approve abortion bans for a post-Roe America.

Voters in Alabama and West Virginia have approved amendments to their respective state constitutions that seek to immediately ban abortion if Roe V. Wade—the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal nationwide—is ever overturned by the Supreme Court.

West Virginians narrowly voted to approve Amendment 1, which will state that “nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.” A similar amendment passed in Alabama late Tuesday night: Amendment 2, which will grant “fetal personhood” to unborn babies, and “recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children.”

The new amendments are meaningless, for now. State constitutions can’t ban abortion, because Roe v. Wade affirmed that abortion was legal across the country. If Roe v. Wade is ever overturned by the Supreme Court, however, those amendments would go into affect, and women in both states would have to travel out-of-state to undergo the procedure.

Overturning Roe used to be seen as a pipe dream for anti-abortion advocates. But it’s now seen as a possibility, given Brett Kavanaugh’s recent confirmation to the Supreme Court. “Nobody knows what the reversal of Roe might look like in practice,” Irin Carmon wrote recently for The Cut, “but it’s likely the Supreme Court will give states more power than ever to shape abortion law.” Alabama and West Virginia have now stated clearly what they would do with that power.

Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Republicans’ racist campaigns in Florida and Georgia paid off.

Most of the networks are projecting that Ron DeSantis will triumph over Andrew Gillum in Florida’s gubernatorial race, while Brian Kemp has a healthy lead over Stacey Abrams. Both races could have been milestones: Gillum would have been Florida’s first black governor and Abrams would have been the nation’s first black woman governor.

Both of the GOP candidates won through appeals to racism, or at least weren’t penalized by voters for making them. DeSantis campaigned as a dyed-in-the-wool Trumpist who warned voters not to “monkey this up” by electing his black opponent. Kemp, Georgia’s secretary of state, tried to tie Abrams to armed Black Panthers and falsely warned that his opponent would let undocumented immigrants vote. As I wrote on Monday, Kemp has also engaged in voter suppression that disproportionately affected African Americans, who were more likely to support his opponent.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Democrats retake the House, prepare to demand Trump’s tax returns.

Democrats will retake the House of Representatives and could win as many as 35 seats, while Republicans will slightly expand their control of the Senate, a number of outlets project. President Donald Trump has already attempted to spin this as a good result:

While a favorable Senate map may allow Trump to claim a semblance of victory, a Democratic House will immediately be a thorn in his side. Democrats are already pushing for investigations into Trump and are likely to begin by subpoenaing the president’s tax returns:

An expected margin of fifteen or so could curb their impact, but Democrats will certainly be able to begin costly investigations into a number of sensitive subjects, from sexual harassment and assault allegations to the president’s finances and potential obstruction of justice. Their House majority also means that Republicans will almost certainly be unable to pass any large-scale legislation.

EREM YUCEL/AFP/Getty Images

Women and minority candidates made history tonight.

The 2018 midterm elections have not brought the massive blue wave that Democrats had hoped for, as the party only won the House, not the Senate. But it brought about some historic firsts for congressional candidates—particularly women—of color.

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley, and Tlaib were all widely expected to win their races on Tuesday. Tlaib faced no Republican challengers in her bid for Congress in Michigan. Nor did Pressley in Illinois. And Omar and Ocasio-Cortez both ran in solidly Democratic districts in their respective states, Minnesota and New York. Still, as USA Today reported, their victories reflect “a growing sentiment among voters that it’s time for racial minorities and women to play a larger role in American politics.”

Not all of Tuesday’s historic wins were expected. In Kansas, voters elected Sharice Davids to the House over four-term Republican incumbent Representative Kevin Yoder. Davids is not only the first Native American woman elected to Congress; she’s the first openly LGBTQ person to represent Kansas, according to the Kansas City Star. And but she isn’t the only Native American woman to be elected to Congress on Tuesday. HuffPost reported that Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, won in New Mexico’s heavily Democratic 1st Congressional District.

Drew Angerer/Getty

Kris Kobach, the face of voter suppression, loses governor’s race in Kansas.

Democrat Laura Kelly won a decisive victory Tuesday night to become the next governor of Kansas, one of the most Republican states in America. She received 50 percent of the vote while Republican rival Kris Kobach won 41 percent. Kelly’s victory was built on a variety of factors: She leveraged the unpopularity of former Republican Governor Sam Brownback, and also emphasized more spending on education and accepting Medicare expansion.

The Kansas victory also had implications for the hot button topic of voting rights. Kobach, a close ally of President Donald Trump on issues like immigration, is also one of the most visible faces of Republican voter suppression attempts. As secretary of state, he tried to make Kansas voting much more restricted. As Vox notes, “Kansas passed laws at Kobach’s urging requiring people not only to show photo ID at the polls but also to prove their citizenship when registering to vote. The law was thrown out in court earlier this year, and Kobach—a former law professor—was ordered to take a law class on evidence and rules of procedure.”

G. De Cardenas/Getty Images

1.5 million Floridians with prior felony convictions can now vote in 2020.

According to Vox, voters in Florida have approved a constitutional amendment that will restore voting rights to people who have been convicted of felonies other than murder or certain sexual offenses. It’s hard to overstate the significance of the result. Florida is one of only a handful of states that permanently revokes voting rights from people with felony convictions even after the completion of their sentences.

The result could reshape the electorate in a state known for its razor-thin victory margins. The Sentencing Project estimates that as many as 1.5 million Floridians could be re-enfranchised by the amendment. Felon disenfranchisement disproportionately affects Americans of color nationwide, and the result is especially stark in Florida: The Sentencing Project estimates that one in five voting-age black adults in the state were disenfranchised under the state constitution’s current rules.

Alex Wong/Getty

Amy McGrath’s close defeat is emblematic of Democratic midterm frustrations.

In one of the most-watched races of the midterms, Democratic challenger McGrath has narrowly lost to incumbent Republican Andy Barr. McGrath received 48 percent of the vote against Barr’s 51 percent. The narrowness itself is noteworthy. In 2016 Barr won by 22 points, in a district that Donald Trump himself carried by more than 15 points.

As The New York Times observes, McGrath’s “biography as a Marine aviator gave her star power and a huge fund-raising advantage, Mr. Barr found himself running against a résumé that he could not match. So he emphasized his conservative ideology, and prevailed.” Barr emphasized his closeness to President Donald Trump, which energized enough of the Republican base to keep the seat in GOP hands.

As the night unfolds, Democrats are finding that even when they greatly outperform 2016, they are still not coming close enough to win in long-held Republican districts.

Joe Donnelly (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Democrats’ hopes of winning the Senate are just about dead.

For the Democrats to retake the Senate, given their “almost impossible” 2018 map, they would nearly have to shoot the moon on Tuesday, preserving all of their own seats and winning several tough races in Indiana, West Virginia, Missouri, Florida, Texas, and Tennessee. The votes in most of those states are still out. But Democrats received bad news in Indiana, where incumbent Joe Donnelly lost to Republican Mike Braun, and Tennessee, where Phil Bredesen lost to Marsha Blackburn for retiring Republican Senator Bob Corker’s seat.

Donnelly’s seat had been targeted by Republicans, particularly after the senator came out against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Donald Trump travelled to the state multiple times. Donnelly’s loss does not bode well for Missouri’s Claire McCaskill, who also represents a red state. Beto O’Rourke is running ahead of Ted Cruz in Texas, but is not expected to win. And Bill Nelson is trailing in Florida, with over 90 percent of the vote in.

Donnelly was not a particularly reliable or effective Democratic senator, backing both Neal Gorsuch’s confirmation to the Supreme Court and a 20-week ban on abortions. But his loss is still bad news for Democrats, as it effectively ends their chances of taking the Senate.

