Emmanuel Macron is trying to rehabilitate France’s most notorious Nazi collaborator.

The French president has put his support behind honoring Henri Philippe Petain, one of the most controversial figures in his nation’s history. Petain was widely celebrated for his military leadership during the First World War, but disgraced himself during the Second World War by taking the position as head of the collaborationist Vichy government. In that position, his government was complicit in many war crimes, including helping the occupying Nazi regime round up French Jews. After France was liberated, Petain was sentenced to be executed. He was spared that fate by then-President Charles De Gaulle, who commuted the sentence but left Petain imprisoned until he died in 1951.

“I consider it entirely legitimate that we pay homage to the marshals who led our army to victory,” Macron said a ceremony. “Marshal Petain was a great soldier in World War One.”

The left wing politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, lead of the France Insoumise political party, disagreed. “Marshal Joffre was the military victor of the 1914-18 war,” Melenchon tweeted. “Petain was a traitor and an anti-Semite. His crimes and his betrayal cannot be erased from history. Macron, this time, you’ve gone to far.”

In a madcap post-election press conference, Trump attacked “rude, terrible” reporters and proposed to Mike Pence.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, President Donald Trump reacted angrily to questions from CNN’s Jim Acosta about his claims, in the days before Tuesday’s midterms, of a migrant “invasion.” “You should let me run the country,” Trump said. “You run CNN.” When Acosta attempted to press Trump further, he added, “CNN should be ashamed of itself, having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN. You’re a very rude person. The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible... You shouldn’t treat people that way.”

When April Ryan, correspondent from American Urban Radio Networks, tried to ask a question, Trump barked, “Sit down. I didn’t call you... It’s such a hostile media. It’s so sad. You rudely interrupted him.”

The president raised the possibility of cooperating with the newly elected Democratic House of Representatives, but also cautioned that he would brook no investigations into his tax returns or cell phone use. As with his tweet earlier in the day, Trump threatened to counter Democratic investigations of his administration with Republican investigations of the Democrats. “If [investigation] happens, we’re going to do the same thing,” Trump said. “And government comes to a halt. And I would blame them.”

Discussing the midterms, Trump suggested that the Republicans who lost did so because they didn’t “embrace” him. “Mia Love gave me no love and she lost,” Trump said, referring to the Utah congresswoman. “Too bad, sorry about that Mia.”

And when asked whether Pence will be his running mate in 2020, Trump turned to his vice president and asked him to stand up. It was awkward:

American democracy is just a little bit healthier after Tuesday’s midterms.

I wrote last month that midterm voters had an opportunity to strengthen the nation’s democratic processes. In red and blue states alike, they passed ballot measures and constitutional amendments to do just that.

Michigan voters led the way by approving a bold slate of electoral reforms. One measure will establish an independent redistricting commission after a decade of Republican-led gerrymandering in the state. Another one will enact automatic voter registration, no-excuse absentee ballots, and other voting-rights reforms. Taken together, the two measures are a boon for voters in general and for Democrats eyeing the 2020 presidential races.

Voters in Colorado and Utah approved constitutional amendments to place redistricting in the hands of independent commissions. Missouri, in a package of open-government reforms, handed the power to draw districts to a nonpartisan state demographer. Nevadans voted in favor of automatic voter registration, while Maryland passed same-day registration that will allow unregistered voters to cast a ballot on Election Day.

Congressional races offered a mixed bag of results. The House will better reflect the American people it serves thanks to a diverse set of victorious candidates, including the first Native American women and Muslim women representatives. At the same time, voters showed little appetite for stamping out public corruption by returning two Republican representatives currently under indictment and a Democratic senator who escaped conviction in a corruption trial last year. Even worse, voters in Florida and Georgia backed their respective Republican gubernatorial candidates after campaigns marked by racism and allegations of voter suppression.

The biggest pro-democracy result of the night, however, also came from Florida. Voters there approved Amendment 4 to end permanent felon disenfranchisement in the state (except for people convicted of murder or serious sexual offenses). This will return voting rights to as many as 1.5 million Floridians, including one in five of the state’s otherwise eligible black men. Florida had been the national leader in felon disenfranchisement, so the amendment’s success also bodes well for similar reforms in other states. It also might bode well for Democrats in the 2020 election, given the state’s importance in the Electoral College and its perennially razor-thin margins of victory.

For the first time in a century, there is only one divided state legislature in America.

The Democrats had a big night in Tuesday’s midterms, taking the House of Representative and making important gains at the state level, where they had been eviscerated over the previous decade. On Tuesday, they won full control of six state legislatures, including Colorado, New York, and Connecticut. As a result, there is only one divided state legislature left in the country: Minnesota, where Democrats flipped the state House from red to blue. That hasn’t happened since the year The New Republic was founded.

On Tuesday, Trump and Republicans showed that they were still a force in rural areas, particularly in the South and Mountain West, while Democrats cemented their hold on urban and suburban areas. The map shows just how divided the country is, with rural states solidly red and more urban and northern states solidly blue. For Democrats, who are heartened by the reemergence of the Midwestern blue wall—they won governor’s races in a number of states, including Michigan and Wisconsin—the map also shows that the GOP still has a foothold in this once solidly Democratic area.

Trump jokes, denies, and threatens as he faces a newly elected Congress.

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump started tweeting out his reactions to news that Democrats had won a majority in the House of Representatives. The tweets displayed a striking range of responses, taking readers on an emotional rollercoaster.

At times, Trump seemed to be in denial, arguing that the electoral setbacks of the night were victories:

But the prospect of Democrats using their newly gained subpoena powers caused the president to lash out in harsher, more threatening, terms:

Almost immediately after, Trump took a more jovial approach, trying to needle Nancy Pelosi, set to be the next Speaker of the House, by suggesting she doesn’t have the full support of Democrats and might need Republican help:

Two states approve abortion bans for a post-Roe America.

Voters in Alabama and West Virginia have approved amendments to their respective state constitutions that seek to immediately ban abortion if Roe V. Wade—the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal nationwide—is ever overturned by the Supreme Court.

West Virginians narrowly voted to approve Amendment 1, which will state that “nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.” A similar amendment passed in Alabama late Tuesday night: Amendment 2, which will grant “fetal personhood” to unborn babies, and “recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children.”

The new amendments are meaningless, for now. State constitutions can’t ban abortion, because Roe v. Wade affirmed that abortion was legal across the country. If Roe v. Wade is ever overturned by the Supreme Court, however, those amendments would go into affect, and women in both states would have to travel out-of-state to undergo the procedure.

Overturning Roe used to be seen as a pipe dream for anti-abortion advocates. But it’s now seen as a possibility, given Brett Kavanaugh’s recent confirmation to the Supreme Court. “Nobody knows what the reversal of Roe might look like in practice,” Irin Carmon wrote recently for The Cut, “but it’s likely the Supreme Court will give states more power than ever to shape abortion law.” Alabama and West Virginia have now stated clearly what they would do with that power.

Republicans’ racist campaigns in Florida and Georgia paid off.

Most of the networks are projecting that Ron DeSantis will triumph over Andrew Gillum in Florida’s gubernatorial race, while Brian Kemp has a healthy lead over Stacey Abrams. Both races could have been milestones: Gillum would have been Florida’s first black governor and Abrams would have been the nation’s first black woman governor.

Both of the GOP candidates won through appeals to racism, or at least weren’t penalized by voters for making them. DeSantis campaigned as a dyed-in-the-wool Trumpist who warned voters not to “monkey this up” by electing his black opponent. Kemp, Georgia’s secretary of state, tried to tie Abrams to armed Black Panthers and falsely warned that his opponent would let undocumented immigrants vote. As I wrote on Monday, Kemp has also engaged in voter suppression that disproportionately affected African Americans, who were more likely to support his opponent.

The Democrats retake the House, prepare to demand Trump’s tax returns.

Democrats will retake the House of Representatives and could win as many as 35 seats, while Republicans will slightly expand their control of the Senate, a number of outlets project. President Donald Trump has already attempted to spin this as a good result:

While a favorable Senate map may allow Trump to claim a semblance of victory, a Democratic House will immediately be a thorn in his side. Democrats are already pushing for investigations into Trump and are likely to begin by subpoenaing the president’s tax returns:

An expected margin of fifteen or so could curb their impact, but Democrats will certainly be able to begin costly investigations into a number of sensitive subjects, from sexual harassment and assault allegations to the president’s finances and potential obstruction of justice. Their House majority also means that Republicans will almost certainly be unable to pass any large-scale legislation.

Women and minority candidates made history tonight.

The 2018 midterm elections have not brought the massive blue wave that Democrats had hoped for, as the party only won the House, not the Senate. But it brought about some historic firsts for congressional candidates—particularly women—of color.

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley, and Tlaib were all widely expected to win their races on Tuesday. Tlaib faced no Republican challengers in her bid for Congress in Michigan. Nor did Pressley in Illinois. And Omar and Ocasio-Cortez both ran in solidly Democratic districts in their respective states, Minnesota and New York. Still, as USA Today reported, their victories reflect “a growing sentiment among voters that it’s time for racial minorities and women to play a larger role in American politics.”

Not all of Tuesday’s historic wins were expected. In Kansas, voters elected Sharice Davids to the House over four-term Republican incumbent Representative Kevin Yoder. Davids is not only the first Native American woman elected to Congress; she’s the first openly LGBTQ person to represent Kansas, according to the Kansas City Star. And but she isn’t the only Native American woman to be elected to Congress on Tuesday. HuffPost reported that Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, won in New Mexico’s heavily Democratic 1st Congressional District.

Kris Kobach, the face of voter suppression, loses governor’s race in Kansas.

Democrat Laura Kelly won a decisive victory Tuesday night to become the next governor of Kansas, one of the most Republican states in America. She received 50 percent of the vote while Republican rival Kris Kobach won 41 percent. Kelly’s victory was built on a variety of factors: She leveraged the unpopularity of former Republican Governor Sam Brownback, and also emphasized more spending on education and accepting Medicare expansion.

The Kansas victory also had implications for the hot button topic of voting rights. Kobach, a close ally of President Donald Trump on issues like immigration, is also one of the most visible faces of Republican voter suppression attempts. As secretary of state, he tried to make Kansas voting much more restricted. As Vox notes, “Kansas passed laws at Kobach’s urging requiring people not only to show photo ID at the polls but also to prove their citizenship when registering to vote. The law was thrown out in court earlier this year, and Kobach—a former law professor—was ordered to take a law class on evidence and rules of procedure.”

1.5 million Floridians with prior felony convictions can now vote in 2020.

According to Vox, voters in Florida have approved a constitutional amendment that will restore voting rights to people who have been convicted of felonies other than murder or certain sexual offenses. It’s hard to overstate the significance of the result. Florida is one of only a handful of states that permanently revokes voting rights from people with felony convictions even after the completion of their sentences.

The result could reshape the electorate in a state known for its razor-thin victory margins. The Sentencing Project estimates that as many as 1.5 million Floridians could be re-enfranchised by the amendment. Felon disenfranchisement disproportionately affects Americans of color nationwide, and the result is especially stark in Florida: The Sentencing Project estimates that one in five voting-age black adults in the state were disenfranchised under the state constitution’s current rules.

