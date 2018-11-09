Menu
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Judge rules that Trump can’t ignore ‘inconvenient facts’ about climate change.

A federal judge issued a major blow to President Donald Trump’s pro-fossil fuel agenda on Thursday night when he blocked construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. But the ruling also served as an important reminder that, while Trump can lie about climate change in public all he wants, federal law requires his administration’s policy changes to be based on facts.

The Trump administration didn’t provide those facts when it reversed President Barack Obama’s rejection of the 1,200-mile oil pipeline in 2017, Judge Brian Morris wrote. Specifically, Trump’s State Department ignored Obama’s main justification for throwing out the project: That it would exacerbate climate change, and the United States’ standing as a world leader on the issue.

“Without explanation or acknowledgment,” Morris wrote, the Trump administration’s legal document reversing Obama’s decision “omitted entirely” any discussion of Keystone XL’s potential impact on U.S. climate leadership. The [document] simply states that since 2015, there have been ‘numerous developments related to global action to address climate change, including announcements by many countries of their plans to do so.’” Judge Morris wrote. “Once again, this conclusory statement falls short of a factually based determination, let alone a reasoned explanation, for the course reversal.”

“An agency cannot simply disregard contrary or inconvenient factual determinations that it made in the past, any more than it can ignore inconvenient facts when it writes on a blank slate,” Judge Morris continued. He said the Trump administration didn’t provide a reasonable explanation when it asserted that approving Keystone XL would have no climate-related impacts. Instead, it “simply discarded prior factual findings related to climate change to support its course reversal.”

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Bret Stephens’s dismissal of the size of the blue election was overly hasty.

On Thursday, the New York Times columnist confidently declared, “This week’s elections were, at most, a very modest rebuke of a president reviled by many of his opponents, this columnist included, as an unprecedented danger to the health of liberal democracy at home and abroad.” To support his point, he noted that, “The 28-seat swing that gave Democrats control of the House wasn’t even half the 63 seats Republicans won in 2010.”

Stephens’s column was posted two days after the election but was still a rush to judgment because the votes are still being counted. Especially in states like California, Arizona, Georgia, and Florida, voting is tight and there is the prospect of recounts. But what is increasingly clear is that the more votes are counted, the more the election looks like a substantial Democratic wave, the biggest gains the party has made in the House of Representatives since 1974 (when the Republicans were dragged down by a poor economy and a president facing impeachment).

Polling guru Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight rebuked Stephens:

In a subsequent tweet, Silver underscored how strong the results for the Democrats were, with a real possibility that they could gain nearly 40 net seats in the House of Representatives and lose only one or two net seats in the Senate.

Stephens did not take well to being slagged.

Silver in turn rejected the label of troll:

While the pundit-on-pundit name-calling is entertaining, the more serious part of the argument deserves attention. The slowness of the vote counting has clouded over the fact that the Democrats had a very good night on Tuesday. They gained impressive victories in all elections except in the Senate, where they faced a difficult map dominated by red states. Even in the Senate, if Democrats win Arizona and Florida, they will have kept losses to a near minimum, putting them in a better position for 2020.

Stephens was trying to downplay the Democratic victory in order to push for his preferred path for the party (that it try to appeal to centrists rather than leftists). Ironically, this argumentative maneuver was unnecessary. There’s plenty of evidence from Tuesday that Democrats succeeded on Tuesday by fielding moderate candidates in the suburbs.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty

Trump regurgitates a Fox News conspiracy theory about the Florida vote count.

At a press gaggle on Friday morning, President Donald Trump suggested there was some connection between Fusion GPS, the security firm that prepared a notorious dossier on Russian interference in the 2016 election, and the ongoing vote count in Florida.

“If you look at Broward County, they have had a horrible history,” Trump said. “And if you look at the person, in this case a woman, involved, she has had a horrible history. And all of a sudden they are finding votes out of nowhere. And Rick Scott who won by, it was close but he won by a comfortable margin, every couple hours it goes down a little bit. And then you see the people, and they were involved with the fraud of the fake dossier, the phoney dossier, and I guess I hear they were somehow involved or worked with the GPS Fusion people, who have committed, I mean you look at what they’ve done, you look at the dishonesty, look, look, there’s bad things gone on in Broward County, really bad things.”

The president’s words are confusing but they seem, as so often, to have their origins in something he heard on Fox News. In this case, Sean Hannity was making the Fusion GPS claim on Thursday night.

In the same press gaggle, the president lashed out at CNN reporter Abby D. Phillip for asking whether Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker would rein in special counsel Robert Mueller. He called it a “stupid question” but did not answer it.

Robert King/Newsmakers

Trump threatens to use “law enforcement” because he is unhappy with Florida election results.

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump tweeted:

Trump was referring to the still unsettled elections in Florida, where both the gubernatorial and Senate race are so close that they are heading for a recount. In the gubernatorial race, Republican Ron DeSantis has 49.6 percent of the vote as against 49.2 percent for Democrat Andrew Gillum. In the Senate race, Republican Rick Scott has 50.1 percent of the vote against Democrat Bill Nelson, who has 49.1 percent. The Scott/Nelson race has been narrowing especially fast as counting continues in traditionally Democratic areas such as Broward County.

According to The Sun-Sentinel, Scott launched a lawsuit on Thursday against Broward County’s elections supervisor Brenda Snipes, alleging a lack of transparency. According to the lawsuit, “The lack of transparency raises substantial concerns about the validity of the election process.”

It’s unclear what “law enforcement” the president was referring to, since election laws are a state matter. As Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo suggests, the goal might be to bolster Scott in the ongoing battle:

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The new acting attorney general is hostile to the mission of the Mueller investigation.

With the forced resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, attention has turned to his replacement, Matthew Whitaker, a GOP functionary who has a long history of extreme statements condemning the Mueller investigation. Mother Jones reports that Whitaker believes that the president has the power to shut down any federal investigation. “There is no case for obstruction of justice because the president has all the power of the executive and delegates that to people like the FBI director and the attorney general,” Whitaker told a radio show in 2017. “The president could and has in our nation’s history said stop investigating this person or please investigate this other person.”

In another 2017 interview, flagged by The Daily Beast, Whitaker made clear he already dismissed any possibility that the Trump campaign could be culpable for Russian interference in the election, the very subject special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating. “The truth is there was no collusion with the Russians and the Trump campaign,” Whitaker said. “There was interference by the Russians into the election, but that was not collusion with the campaign. That’s where the left seems to be combining those two issues.”

CNN reports of yet another interview from 2017 where Whitaker described Mueller’s appointment as special counsel as being “ridiculous” and “a little fishy.”

But even as Whitaker questions Mueller’s appointment, his own appointment to the position as acting attorney general is being interrogated. In an op-ed in The New York Times, Neal Katyal and George Conway argue on constitutional grounds that a “principal officer must be confirmed by the Senate.” If that constitutional principle is valid, the Whitaker can’t simply be elevated from being Jeff Sessions’s chief of staff to having a cabinet-level position.

As Katyal and Conway contend, “Constitutionally, Matthew Whitaker is a nobody. His job as Mr. Sessions’s chief of staff did not require Senate confirmation. (Yes, he was confirmed as a federal prosecutor in Iowa, in 2004, but Mr. Trump can’t cut and paste that old, lapsed confirmation to today.) For the president to install Mr. Whitaker as our chief law enforcement officer is to betray the entire structure of our charter document.”

November 08, 2018

Rich Polk/Getty

Leftists, profoundly unhelpfully, target Tucker Carlson’s house.

On Wednesday night, the group Smash Racism D.C. organized a protest outside the house of Fox News host Tucker Carlson and allegedly tried to force their way in after knocking the door.  Carlson wasn’t home at the time but his wife was. Smash Racism D.C. belongs to the loose coalition of groups that call themselves anti-fascist (or Antifa) and advocate direct action against their political enemies.

Going to the house and pushing at the door crossed a line between protests and personal harassment, and even those who are critical of Carlson’s television show, which habitually traffics in white nationalist messages, condemned the Antifa harassment of the host’s family.

Some writers equated Antifa with the far-right groups they normally oppose, white nationalists and fascists:

This equation is a little too glib. The fact remains that far-right violence, seen most recently in the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that left eleven dead, is much more common and deadly than Antifa violence. Further, there is no elected politician who courts Antifa the way President Donald Trump and other Republican politicians have repeatedly pandered to white nationalists.  

Still, even without being anywhere nearly as dangerous as white nationalist groups, Antifa organizations are still capable of being disruptive in ways that deserve condemnation. In a society that is already burning, they are throwing more fuel on the fire. 

Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Georgia’s secretary of state resigns while ahead in the gubernatorial election he supervised.

Brian Kemp, who ran for the governorship of Georgia while he was supervising the election in his role as secretary of state, resigned as secretary of state on Thursday morning. The election results have not been certified yet, but he has what seems like an insurmountable lead over his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams: 50.3 percent for Kemp against 48.7 for Abrams. The wild card is that if Kemp’s numbers drop below 50 percent during the remaining counting, there will be a runoff. There are reportedly 20,000 ballots left uncounted, which would not be enough for Kemp to drop below 50 percent and certainly not enough for Abrams to win.

In mathematical terms, Kemp’s lead is impossible to overcome. The complicating factor is that the election was marred by voting irregularities and is now the subject of lawsuits. In a suit filed on Tuesday, a group of Georgia voters accused Kemp of using the “official powers of his office to interfere in the election to benefit himself and his political party and disadvantage his opponents.”

Georgia Democrats denounced what they described as Kemp’s “self-coronation.”

David McNew/Getty

Southern California bar shooting leaves thirteen dead, including the shooter.

Police in Ventura County, California have identified the suspected shooter in a mass killing at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, that left thirteen people dead, including a sheriff’s deputy responding to the event and the alleged shooter himself. The man identified as the suspect is Ian David Long, a 28-year-old former Marine. Long had previous contact with local police. The weapon was a .45 caliber Glock handgun, with a magazine that had been extended to allow for more bullets.

The shooting occurred at the Borderline Bar & Grill, a popular hangout for local college students.

Sheriff Geoff Dean said the deputy, Ron Helus, died “a hero.”

Dean added, “It doesn’t matter how safe your community is, it doesn’t matter how low your crime rate is—there are people who just don’t think properly everywhere, I don’t care where you are, and they commit horrific acts like this. There’s no way to process. There’s no way to make sense out of the senseless.”

There have been more than 300 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to Business insider.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

To smear CNN’s Jim Acosta, White House seems to have borrowed a sped-up Infowars video.

Jim Acosta has had his press credentials to the White House revoked, with the Trump administration claiming, contrary to evidence, that he manhandled a female intern. The incident occurred during the raucous press conference on Wednesday, when Acosta got into a spat with the president and persisted in asking questions even when told to stop. A female intern tried to take his microphone away from him. During the exchange, when the intern had clearly entered into Acosta’s personal space, there was a brushing of the arms.

To bolster the case against Acosta, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders posted an edited video of the incident where the action is generally slowed down but speeds up right before the moment of contact, to create the false impression of a deliberate jab on the part of Acosta:

As Ashley Feinberg of The Huffington Post notes, the source of the doctored video Sanders posted seems to be Paul Joseph Watson, the editor-at-large of Infowars.com, a notorious conspiracy theory website.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Senators offer vague warnings to Trump about the Mueller probe.

With the exit of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, the fate of Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation is now in doubt. Sessions has been temporarily replaced by Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who has a long record of calling for the Mueller investigation to be curbed. Senators of both parties have admonished President Donald Trump against hamper the investigation, but their words were less than stirring.

Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “We would hope, if there’s a constitutional crisis, that our Republican colleagues would join us in thwarting the president from creating that crisis.” These words combine an enervating hypothetical mode (“if”) with temporal confusion (how can you thwart the creation of a crisis if it has already started?).

Republicans were little better. Mitt Romney, incoming Senator from Utah, tweeted:

Maine Senator Susan Collins tweeted similar words:

Jeff Flake, finishing his term as Arizona senator, tweeted:

The problem with all these statements is they are injunctions without any creditable punishment behind them. After all, Trump has the vast majority of the Republican Senate behind him. As long as that lasts, these warnings are mere words.

November 07, 2018

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The midterm elections may have saved food stamps.

By winning the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Democrats are no longer helpless in the face of Republican legislation. They have the leverage to influence—and, if necessary, to block—major legislation. That includes the farm bill, a multi-billion-dollar agricultural assistance package that also funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps.

Republicans on the House Agriculture Committee have been trying to gut SNAP under Trump (and for many years prior). In April, they released a farm bill containing strict new work requirements for potential food stamp recipients, and a $20 billion cut from the $70 billion anti-hunger program’s benefits over the next 10 years. The proposal was enthusiastically supported by President Donald Trump, whose administration had its own controversial proposals to revamp the program. (Who could forget the “Blue Apron for food stamps?”)

The House passed its version of the farm bill in June without any votes from Democrats, but the legislation has stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate because of the House’s food stamp proposal. Trump has been pressuring the Senate to accept the House’s version of the bill.

Then Tuesday’s elections happened, and Republicans lost control of the House and their ability to write the farm bill. When Democrats take control of the chamber in January, the House Agriculture Committee will be controlled by Representative Collin Peterson, who, despite being the most conservative Democrat in the House, is not a fan of the Republican food stamp proposal. “The food stamp stuff, I told them four months ago this was not going to fly,” Peterson said last week.