Menu
Magazine

Robert King/Newsmakers

Trump threatens to use “law enforcement” because he is unhappy with Florida election results.

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump tweeted:

The President was referring to the still unsettled elections in Florida, where both the gubernatorial and senate race are so close that they are heading for a recount. In the gubernatorial race, Republican Ron DeSantis has 49.6% of the vote as against 49.2% for Democrat Andrew Gillum. In the senate race, Republican Rick Scott has 50.1% of the vote against Democrat Bill Nelson who stands at 49.1%. The Scott/Nelson race has been narrowing especially fast as counting goes to traditionally Democratic areas such as Broward County.

According to The Sun-Sentinel, on Thursday, Scott launched a lawsuit against Broward County’s elections supervisor Brenda Snipes, alleging a lack of transparency. According to the lawsuit, “The lack of transparency raises substantial concerns about the validity of the election process.”

It’s unclear what “law enforcement” the president was referring to, since election laws are a state matter. As Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo suggests, the goal might be to bolster Scott in the ongoing battle:

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The new acting attorney general is hostile to the mission of the Mueller investigation.

With the forced resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, attention has turned to his replacement by Matthew Whitaker, a GOP functionary who has a long history of extreme statements condemning the Mueller investigation. Mother Jones reports that Whitaker believes that the president has the power to shut down any federal investigation. “There is no case for obstruction of justice because the president has all the power of the executive and delegates that to people like the FBI director and the attorney general,” Whitaker told a radio show in 2017. “The president could and has in our nation’s history said stop investigating this person or please investigate this other person.”

In another 2017 interview, flagged by The Daily Beast, Whitaker made clear he already dismissed any possibility that the Trump campaign could be culpable for Russian interference in the election, the very subject special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating. “The truth is there was no collusion with the Russians and the Trump campaign,” Whitaker said. “There was interference by the Russians into the election, but that was not collusion with the campaign. That’s where the left seems to be combining those two issues.”

CNN reports of yet another interview from 2017 where Whitaker described Mueller’s appointment as special counsel as being “ridiculous” and “a little fishy.”

But even as Whitaker questions Mueller’s appointment, his own appointment to the position as acting attorney general is being interrogated. In an op ed in The New York Times, Neal Katyal and George Conway argue on constitutional grounds that “A principal officer must be confirmed by the Senate.” If that constitutional principle is valid, the Whitaker can’t simple be elevated from being Jeff Sessions chief of staff to having a cabinet level position.

As Katyal and Conway contend, “Constitutionally, Matthew Whitaker is a nobody. His job as Mr. Sessions’s chief of staff did not require Senate confirmation. (Yes, he was confirmed as a federal prosecutor in Iowa, in 2004, but Mr. Trump can’t cut and paste that old, lapsed confirmation to today.) For the president to install Mr. Whitaker as our chief law enforcement officer is to betray the entire structure of our charter document.”

November 08, 2018

Rich Polk/Getty

Leftists, profoundly unhelpfully, target Tucker Carlson’s house.

On Wednesday night, the group Smash Racism D.C. organized a protest outside the house of Fox News host Tucker Carlson and allegedly tried to force their way in after knocking the door.  Carlson wasn’t home at the time but his wife was. Smash Racism D.C. belongs to the loose coalition of groups that call themselves anti-fascist (or Antifa) and advocate direct action against their political enemies.

Going to the house and pushing at the door crossed a line between protests and personal harassment, and even those who are critical of Carlson’s television show, which habitually traffics in white nationalist messages, condemned the Antifa harassment of the host’s family.

Some writers equated Antifa with the far-right groups they normally oppose, white nationalists and fascists:

This equation is a little too glib. The fact remains that far-right violence, seen most recently in the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that left eleven dead, is much more common and deadly than Antifa violence. Further, there is no elected politician who courts Antifa the way President Donald Trump and other Republican politicians have repeatedly pandered to white nationalists.  

Still, even without being anywhere nearly as dangerous as white nationalist groups, Antifa organizations are still capable of being disruptive in ways that deserve condemnation. In a society that is already burning, they are throwing more fuel on the fire. 

Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Georgia’s secretary of state resigns while ahead in the gubernatorial election he supervised.

Brian Kemp, who ran for the governorship of Georgia while he was supervising the election in his role as secretary of state, resigned as secretary of state on Thursday morning. The election results have not been certified yet, but he has what seems like an insurmountable lead over his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams: 50.3 percent for Kemp against 48.7 for Abrams. The wild card is that if Kemp’s numbers drop below 50 percent during the remaining counting, there will be a runoff. There are reportedly 20,000 ballots left uncounted, which would not be enough for Kemp to drop below 50 percent and certainly not enough for Abrams to win.

In mathematical terms, Kemp’s lead is impossible to overcome. The complicating factor is that the election was marred by voting irregularities and is now the subject of lawsuits. In a suit filed on Tuesday, a group of Georgia voters accused Kemp of using the “official powers of his office to interfere in the election to benefit himself and his political party and disadvantage his opponents.”

Georgia Democrats denounced what they described as Kemp’s “self-coronation.”

David McNew/Getty

Southern California bar shooting leaves thirteen dead, including the shooter.

Police in Ventura County, California have identified the suspected shooter in a mass killing at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, that left thirteen people dead, including a sheriff’s deputy responding to the event and the alleged shooter himself. The man identified as the suspect is Ian David Long, a 28-year-old former Marine. Long had previous contact with local police. The weapon was a .45 caliber Glock handgun, with a magazine that had been extended to allow for more bullets.

The shooting occurred at the Borderline Bar & Grill, a popular hangout for local college students.

Sheriff Geoff Dean said the deputy, Ron Helus, died “a hero.”

Dean added, “It doesn’t matter how safe your community is, it doesn’t matter how low your crime rate is—there are people who just don’t think properly everywhere, I don’t care where you are, and they commit horrific acts like this. There’s no way to process. There’s no way to make sense out of the senseless.”

There have been more than 300 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to Business insider.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

To smear CNN’s Jim Acosta, White House seems to have borrowed a sped-up Infowars video.

Jim Acosta has had his press credentials to the White House revoked, with the Trump administration claiming, contrary to evidence, that he manhandled a female intern. The incident occurred during the raucous press conference on Wednesday, when Acosta got into a spat with the president and persisted in asking questions even when told to stop. A female intern tried to take his microphone away from him. During the exchange, when the intern had clearly entered into Acosta’s personal space, there was a brushing of the arms.

To bolster the case against Acosta, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders posted an edited video of the incident where the action is generally slowed down but speeds up right before the moment of contact, to create the false impression of a deliberate jab on the part of Acosta:

As Ashley Feinberg of The Huffington Post notes, the source of the doctored video Sanders posted seems to be Paul Joseph Watson, the editor-at-large of Infowars.com, a notorious conspiracy theory website.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Senators offer vague warnings to Trump about the Mueller probe.

With the exit of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, the fate of Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation is now in doubt. Sessions has been temporarily replaced by Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who has a long record of calling for the Mueller investigation to be curbed. Senators of both parties have admonished President Donald Trump against hamper the investigation, but their words were less than stirring.

Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “We would hope, if there’s a constitutional crisis, that our Republican colleagues would join us in thwarting the president from creating that crisis.” These words combine an enervating hypothetical mode (“if”) with temporal confusion (how can you thwart the creation of a crisis if it has already started?).

Republicans were little better. Mitt Romney, incoming Senator from Utah, tweeted:

Maine Senator Susan Collins tweeted similar words:

Jeff Flake, finishing his term as Arizona senator, tweeted:

The problem with all these statements is they are injunctions without any creditable punishment behind them. After all, Trump has the vast majority of the Republican Senate behind him. As long as that lasts, these warnings are mere words.

November 07, 2018

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The midterm elections may have saved food stamps.

By winning the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Democrats are no longer helpless in the face of Republican legislation. They have the leverage to influence—and, if necessary, to block—major legislation. That includes the farm bill, a multi-billion-dollar agricultural assistance package that also funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps.

Republicans on the House Agriculture Committee have been trying to gut SNAP under Trump (and for many years prior). In April, they released a farm bill containing strict new work requirements for potential food stamp recipients, and a $20 billion cut from the $70 billion anti-hunger program’s benefits over the next 10 years. The proposal was enthusiastically supported by President Donald Trump, whose administration had its own controversial proposals to revamp the program. (Who could forget the “Blue Apron for food stamps?”)

The House passed its version of the farm bill in June without any votes from Democrats, but the legislation has stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate because of the House’s food stamp proposal. Trump has been pressuring the Senate to accept the House’s version of the bill.

Then Tuesday’s elections happened, and Republicans lost control of the House and their ability to write the farm bill. When Democrats take control of the chamber in January, the House Agriculture Committee will be controlled by Representative Collin Peterson, who, despite being the most conservative Democrat in the House, is not a fan of the Republican food stamp proposal. “The food stamp stuff, I told them four months ago this was not going to fly,” Peterson said last week.

Hulton Archive/Getty

Emmanuel Macron is trying to rehabilitate France’s most notorious Nazi collaborator.

The French president has put his support behind honoring Henri Philippe Petain, one of the most controversial figures in his nation’s history. Petain was widely celebrated for his military leadership during the First World War, but disgraced himself during the Second World War by taking the position as head of the collaborationist Vichy government. In that position, his government was complicit in many war crimes, including helping the occupying Nazi regime round up French Jews. After France was liberated, Petain was sentenced to be executed. He was spared that fate by then-President Charles De Gaulle, who commuted the sentence but left Petain imprisoned until he died in 1951.

“I consider it entirely legitimate that we pay homage to the marshals who led our army to victory,” Macron said a ceremony. “Marshal Petain was a great soldier in World War One.”

The left wing politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, lead of the France Insoumise political party, disagreed. “Marshal Joffre was the military victor of the 1914-18 war,” Melenchon tweeted. “Petain was a traitor and an anti-Semite. His crimes and his betrayal cannot be erased from history. Macron, this time, you’ve gone to far.”

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

In a madcap post-election press conference, Trump attacked “rude, terrible” reporters and proposed to Mike Pence.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, President Donald Trump reacted angrily to questions from CNN’s Jim Acosta about his claims, in the days before Tuesday’s midterms, of a migrant “invasion.” “You should let me run the country,” Trump said. “You run CNN.” When Acosta attempted to press Trump further, he added, “CNN should be ashamed of itself, having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN. You’re a very rude person. The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible... You shouldn’t treat people that way.”

When April Ryan, correspondent from American Urban Radio Networks, tried to ask a question, Trump barked, “Sit down. I didn’t call you... It’s such a hostile media. It’s so sad. You rudely interrupted him.”

The president raised the possibility of cooperating with the newly elected Democratic House of Representatives, but also cautioned that he would brook no investigations into his tax returns or cell phone use. As with his tweet earlier in the day, Trump threatened to counter Democratic investigations of his administration with Republican investigations of the Democrats. “If [investigation] happens, we’re going to do the same thing,” Trump said. “And government comes to a halt. And I would blame them.”

Discussing the midterms, Trump suggested that the Republicans who lost did so because they didn’t “embrace” him. “Mia Love gave me no love and she lost,” Trump said, referring to the Utah congresswoman. “Too bad, sorry about that Mia.”

And when asked whether Pence will be his running mate in 2020, Trump turned to his vice president and asked him to stand up. It was awkward:

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

American democracy is just a little bit healthier after Tuesday’s midterms.

I wrote last month that midterm voters had an opportunity to strengthen the nation’s democratic processes. In red and blue states alike, they passed ballot measures and constitutional amendments to do just that.

Michigan voters led the way by approving a bold slate of electoral reforms. One measure will establish an independent redistricting commission after a decade of Republican-led gerrymandering in the state. Another one will enact automatic voter registration, no-excuse absentee ballots, and other voting-rights reforms. Taken together, the two measures are a boon for voters in general and for Democrats eyeing the 2020 presidential races.

Voters in Colorado and Utah approved constitutional amendments to place redistricting in the hands of independent commissions. Missouri, in a package of open-government reforms, handed the power to draw districts to a nonpartisan state demographer. Nevadans voted in favor of automatic voter registration, while Maryland passed same-day registration that will allow unregistered voters to cast a ballot on Election Day.

Congressional races offered a mixed bag of results. The House will better reflect the American people it serves thanks to a diverse set of victorious candidates, including the first Native American women and Muslim women representatives. At the same time, voters showed little appetite for stamping out public corruption by returning two Republican representatives currently under indictment and a Democratic senator who escaped conviction in a corruption trial last year. Even worse, voters in Florida and Georgia backed their respective Republican gubernatorial candidates after campaigns marked by racism and allegations of voter suppression.

The biggest pro-democracy result of the night, however, also came from Florida. Voters there approved Amendment 4 to end permanent felon disenfranchisement in the state (except for people convicted of murder or serious sexual offenses). This will return voting rights to as many as 1.5 million Floridians, including one in five of the state’s otherwise eligible black men. Florida had been the national leader in felon disenfranchisement, so the amendment’s success also bodes well for similar reforms in other states. It also might bode well for Democrats in the 2020 election, given the state’s importance in the Electoral College and its perennially razor-thin margins of victory.