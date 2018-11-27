Menu
Alex Wong/Getty

An explosive report alleges that Paul Manafort repeatedly met with Julian Assange.

The Guardian is reporting that Paul Manafort, the former head of the Trump campaign, made at least three visits from 2013 to 2016 to the Ecuadorian embassy in London to meet with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. If true, the report offers important substantiation for the allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 campaign, with Wikileaks serving as the venue for the release of hacked information that damaged the Clinton campaign.

In the key part of the report, The Guardian asserts:

Sources have said Manafort went to see Assange in 2013, 2015 and in spring 2016 – during the period when he was made a key figure in Trump’s push for the White House.

It is unclear why Manafort wanted to see Assange and what was discussed. But the last meeting is likely to come under scrutiny and could interest Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor who is investigating alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

A well-placed source has told the Guardian that Manafort went to see Assange around March 2016. Months later WikiLeaks released a stash of Democratic emails stolen by Russian intelligence officers.

The report also offers these further details of the alleged meetings:

A separate internal document written by Ecuador’s Senain intelligence agency and seen by the Guardian lists “Paul Manaford [sic]” as one of several well-known guests. It also mentions “Russians”.

According to two sources, Manafort returned to the embassy in 2015. He paid another visit in spring 2016, turning up alone, around the time Trump named him as his convention manager. The visit is tentatively dated to March.

In the past, Manafort has denied any connection with the hacking. Manafort’s lawyers declined a request by The Guardian to comment. On Tuesday morning, Wikileaks tweeted:

There are genuine grounds to be cautious about the report. It is based on anonymous sources, some of whom are connected with Ecuadorian intelligence. The logs of the embassy show no such meetings. The information about the most newsworthy meeting (in the spring of 2016) is vaguely worded, suggesting a lack of certitude.

UPDATE: post has been corrected to make clear Manafort’s lawyers have declined to comment on the story.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Fox & Friends gave Trump official a script and questions to ensure a sweetheart interview.

The Daily Beast is reporting that a Fox News program broke basic journalistic rules in order to secure interviews with former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. According to the report, which is based on emails obtained from a Freedom of Information Act request made by the Sierra Club,  Pruitt’s staff “chose the topics for interviews, and knew the questions in advance.” In at least one instance, “Pruitt’s team even approved part of the show’s script.”

In a May 2017 email, a Fox News producer asked, “Would this be okay as the setup to his segment?” Appended was the script used for the introduction of the segment. Pruitt’s office wrote back, “Yes — perfect.”

The result was a segment that closely followed the prepared script. In fact, the Fox News hosts were taken aback when Pruitt said something unexpectedly newsworthy. But they quickly returned the show to its pre-planned talking points. 

The only question that a Fox & Friends host asked that was not previously discussed with Pruitt staff did make an incremental amount of news: Pruitt said he believed the U.S. should exit the Paris climate accord, a small change from calling it a “bad deal” in an interview just a month before,” The Daily Beast notes. “But after Pruitt stated his view, host Steve Doocy did not press Pruitt. Instead, the host quickly transitioned back to the agreed-upon topic: the administrator’s upcoming visit with coal miners.”

David Hawkins, a journalist who worked for CBS News and CNN, told The Daily Beast that, “Every American journalist knows that to provide scripts or articles to the government for review before publication or broadcast is a cardinal sin. It’s Journalism 101.” He added that, “This is worse than that. It would and should get you fired from any news organization with integrity.”

In  statement to The Daily Beast, a Fox News spokesperson wrote, “This is not standard practice whatsoever and the matter is being addressed internally with those involved.”

Alex Wong/Getty

Paul Manafort is accused of violating his plea bargain. What does Mueller do now?

The onetime chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign faces the possibility of extended jail time after prosecutors on the Mueller investigation accuse Manafort of lying to them. These prosecutors have filed a motion requesting the immediate sentence of Manafort.

As The Washington Post reports, this new situation raises questions about the future of the Mueller investigation. “The apparent collapse of Manafort’s cooperation agreement is the latest stunning turnaround in his case, exposing the longtime Republican consultant to at least a decade behind bars after he pleaded guilty in September to charges of cheating the Internal Revenue Service, violating foreign-lobbying laws and attempting to obstruct justice,” the newspaper reports. “The filing also indicated that Mueller’s team may have lost its potentially most valuable witness in Manafort, a top campaign official present at discussions at the heart of the special counsel’s mission to determine if any Americans conspired with Russia’s efforts to sway the U.S. election.”

Journalist Marcy Wheeler, a close watcher of the Mueller investigation, raises two interesting theories about the latest development. First, that Mueller might have been using Manafort as a bait to feed false information to President Donald Trump (whose legal team has been in contact with Manafort’s team). Second, Mueller will be able to issue filings in support of a stiffer sentence that will include the key components of the case for collusion. In effect, Mueller will be able to issue a report without the authorization of the Trump-friendly acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

November 26, 2018

Drew Angerer/Getty

Trump administration adopts scattershot response to latest Russian-Ukrainian clash.

On Sunday, Russian naval forces repeatedly clashed with Ukrainian ships, resulting in a Ukrainian tugboat being rammed by a Russian coast guard vessel, three other Ukrainian ships being stalled, and traffic between the Kersh Strait getting blocked. The American response to these Russian actions has been incoherent.

Outgoing United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley has taken the most hawkish line. At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, Haley denounced the Russian acts as an “outrageous violation of sovereign Ukrainian territory” and “another reckless Russian escalation.”

Haley claimed to be speaking for the administration but the White House has, to date, been very quiet about the situation. Instead, President Donald Trump took Sunday to complain about NATO, the alliance system that is tasked with standing up to Russian aggression:

Further, as Tom Wright of the Brookings Institution noted, the United States’ ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, was sending out tweets berating the German government:

There’s a real danger that mixed signals from the United States could cause the current situation to escalate, with Russian President Vladimir Putin taking these contradictory words as a green light for more aggression.

Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet soon at the G20 Summit in Argentina.

NICHOLAS RATZENBOECK/AFP/Getty

General Motors layoffs could be a harbinger of turbulent economic times.

The automotive giant GM announced on Monday that it was scaling back its North American operations with a 15 percent reduction in the size of its salaried workforce, which will result in the loss of approximately 8,000 jobs.

As The Washington Post notes, the layoffs are an outgrowth of a skittish market.
“GM has been searching for ways to cut costs, as it has suffered sliding sales in recent years in two of its most crucial markets: China and the United States,” the newspaper observes. “In October, it offered buyouts to 18,000 employees, Dow Jones reported. Last year showed signs of the first sustained slowdown since the global financial crisis, with U.S. auto sales falling about one percent in 2017, according to Kelley Blue Book. Continued declines of new car purchases have troubled auto companies, especially as they grapple with technology that may reshape the industry and brace for the impact of the Trump administration’s trade dispute.”

The tariff war initiated by the Trump administration reportedly cost GM $1 billion in higher steel costs. But beyond declining sales and rising costs, GM claims it needs to save money in order to invest in emerging technologies, notably electric cars and self-driving vehicles. As such, GM is making a bold gamble that goes against the grain of President Donald Trump’s preferred economic policies, which are geared towards preserving existing jobs in manufacturing and and in extraction industries. GM is betting that the economy is experiencing transformation, with news technologies about to displace old.

But even if GM’s assessment of the future of the economy is correct, it’s an open question whether the political system should accept it. After all, GM is the beneficiary of massive government spending in both Canada and the United States, which kept it alive after the 2007 recession. There might be compelling public reasons for those nations to take control of an industry that is so crucial to the overall economy. Writing in The Toronto Star, business columnist David Olive asked if it wasn’t time to nationalize GM.

“Nationalizing GM Canada is a compelling proposition,” Olive argues. “It would not only save jobs but create them, as Canada repatriated the engineers, designers and experts in advanced manufacturing who have been obliged to make their careers abroad.”

Alex Wong/Getty

Wealthy Democratic donors are a capricious bunch.

Politico is reporting that New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is still facing a backlash from top party donors, who resent her role in pushing Al Franken to resign from the Senate after sexual harassment allegations against him broke out. One leading fundraiser who has turned against Gillibrand is Susie Tompkins Buell. “I do hear people refer to Kirsten Gillibrand as ‘opportunistic’ and shrewd at the expense of others to advance herself and it seems to have been demonstrated in her rapid treatment of her colleague Al Franken,” she told Politico. “I heard her referred to as ‘she would eat her own’ and she seems to have demonstrated that. I know [Gillibrand] thought she was doing the right thing but I think she will be remembered by this rush to judgment.”

In parallel with the Politico story, The New York Times profiled another example of fickle Democratic Party donors: the power couple Bill White and Bryan Eure. Former donors to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, they are no now ardent Trump supporters. 

Both the Politico story and the Times profile illustrate the hazards  Democratic politicians face in an increasingly polarized and fast-evolving political situation, where traditional donors aren’t necessarily reliable funding. 

Yet there’s still a path open for Gillibrand and other Democrats: forgo the wealthy donor class and concentrate on small donors. As Politico notes, “It’s unclear whether or to what extent a donor backlash could debilitate Gillibrand’s possible 2020 campaign. In the era of small donor, digital fundraising, major donors arguably don’t hold as much sway—but that’s typically only true for candidates who catch fire like Sen. Bernie Sanders or Beto O’Rourke.”

Gillibrand’s best path forward might be to turn the scorn of rich donors into an advantage and present herself as the outsider candidate they reject. 

Muhannad Fala'ah/Getty Images

Trump reluctantly gives up his dream of plundering Iraq’s oil.

Axios is reporting that during the last two years President Donald Trump has repeatedly returned to the idea that the United States take Iraq’s oil as a payment for the cost of military conquest. A source told Axios that the most recent instance was in March when Trump was speaking to Haider al-Abadi, Iraq’s Prime Minister at the time. According to the source, Trump got “a little smirk on his face and he says, ‘So what are we going to do about the oil?’” Al-Abadi responded, “What do you mean?” Trump reportedly replied that, “Well, we did a lot, we did a lot over there, we spent trillions over there, and a lot of people have been talking about the oil.’” Al-Abadi fended off this comment by talking about working with American companies. Trump ended the awkward exchange by saying “I had to ask.”

According to another source that confirmed the story, White House staff was uncomfortable with the exchange. “It was a look down and reach for your coffee moment,” this second source said.

Trump seems to have given up on the plundering Iraq idea even though he has brought it up on several occasions. In 2017, then National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster explained to Trump why seizing the natural resources of another country was ill-advised. According to a source, the gist of McMaster’s argument was that, “It’s bad for America’s reputation, it’ll spook allies, it scares everybody, and it makes us look like—I don’t remember if he used words this harsh—like criminals and thieves, but that was the point he was trying to get across.”

The idea of plundering Iraq has long been a fixture of Trump’s politics. In 2013, he tweeted:

In September of 2016, then-candidate Trump summed up his views by saying, “You know, it used to be to the victor belong the spoils. Now, there was no victor there, believe me. There was no victor. But I always said: Take the oil.”

Although “take the oil” is a dead-end policy, Trump’s frequent recourse to this idea does help illuminate his worldview. Trump has a crassly materialist view of wealth, seeing it as embodied solely in physical goods rather than in trade relations. He can’t understand that America’s strategic interest is in maintaining a steady oil supply to keep the global economy running, with actual control of the oil wealth a secondary issue. This is connected to his inability to understand the importance of international institutions and trading alliances.

November 22, 2018

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

The New York Times publishes pro-Saudi writers from think tanks that have deep autocratic ties.

On Thursday, The New York Times published an op-ed headlined, “Trump is crude. But he’s right about Saudi Arabia.” Written by Michael Doran, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and  Tony Badran, a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the op-ed  offered a full throttle defense not just of Saudi Arabia but also, specifically, of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom the CIA believes ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a crucial paragraph, Doran and Badran argue that bin Salman is the legitimate ruler of Saudi Arabia:

Let’s imagine Mr. Trump’s critics get their wish. A replacement crown prince who rose to power under pressure of sanctions would be severely weakened, if not entirely illegitimate. 

It might seem curious that someone from “the Foundation for Defense of Democracies” would support a hereditary monarch ruling over one of the most authoritarian regimes on earth. But this paradox is perhaps explained by the fact that both Doran and Bardran work for think tanks that have deep ties to Arab autocracies. 

As The New York Times reported in May, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been using American think tanks as part of an extensive lobbying effort to shore up their support in America. Two key figures in this effort are George Nader, an advisor to the ruler of the UAE and Elliott Broidy, a major Republican donor and former deputy chairman of the Republican National Committee. 

Both the Hudson Institute and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies claim they reject any foreign funding. But as the Times reporting makes clear, Nader was able to use Broidy as a front-man for helping to fund the two think tanks in projects supporting Saudi and UAE policies:

Mr. Nader did, however, provide a $2.7 million payment to Mr. Broidy for “consulting, marketing and other advisory services rendered,” apparently to help pay for the cost of conferences at two Washington think tanks, the Hudson Institute and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, that featured heavy criticism of Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Hudson Institute policies prohibit donations from foreign governments that are not democracies, and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies bars donations from all foreign governments, so Mr. Nader’s role as an adviser to the U.A.E. may have raised concerns had he donated directly.

Nader and Broidy are dubious characters on other grounds as well. Nader has served time in prison for sexually abusing children and has also been convicted of possessing child pornography. Nader is currently a co-operating witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. In 2017, Broidy paid $1.6 million in hush money to a woman he had an affair with in a deal arranged by President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. 

This publication of this op-ed mars the reputation of everyone involved. The Hudson Institute and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies seem more than ever to be mouthpieces for Arab autocrats. But The New York Times itself is also tainted by publishing this op-ed. After all, their own reporting provides ample evidence for why these two think tanks should not be taken seriously. Yet the newspaper did nothing to inform readers of the op-ed about the very salient connections between these think tanks and the Arab monarchies. 

November 21, 2018

Alex Wong/Getty

Trump versus Roberts: a battle over judicial legitimacy.

On Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to challenge Chief Justice John Roberts on the integrity of the courts. Earlier in the day, the Associated Press had released an interview with Roberts where he objected to categorizing judges by their political affiliation. “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Roberts said. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

In response, Trump tweeted:

Now that Trump has decided to answer Roberts directly, the Supreme Court justice faces a difficult choice: Does he escalate the war of words (which would further corrode the court’s role as an independent arbiter) or does he abstain from responding (which leaves Trump unanswered). Neither choice is attractive.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Chief Justice John Roberts has had enough of Trump’s anti-judge rhetoric.

Up until now, Roberts has stayed silent on President Trump’s repeated attacks on the judiciary—including on Roberts himself, over the ruling in favor of Obamacare in 2012. On Tuesday, however, Trump criticized federal district judge Jon Tigar for blocking his executive order targeting asylum-seekers on the southern border. “This was an Obama judge,” he told reporters before venting other grievances about the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and hinting at some kind of retaliation.

Chief Justice John Roberts explicitly rejected Trump’s description in a statement Wednesday. “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” he told the Associated Press. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

While a public rebuke of the president by the chief justice is extremely rare, Trump is also more openly hostile to the federal judiciary than any of his modern predecessors. He argued on the campaign trail that Judge Gonzalo Curiel couldn’t be trusted to oversee the Trump University fraud lawsuits in 2016 because he is “a Mexican.” (Curiel is from Indiana.) Trump also attacked multiple “so-called” judges who ruled against the Muslim ban last year, prompting a rare critique from Justice Neil Gorsuch during his Supreme Court confirmation process.

So, why now? Roberts may have decided to intervene after Trump told reporters that the judge’s ruling was “not law” and suggested he would escalate his campaign against the courts. “I’ll tell you what, it’s not going to happen anymore,” the president said on Tuesday. The chief justice and his colleagues have also spent recent months publicly reaffirming their nonpartisanship after the corrosive battle to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh dealt a serious blow to the Supreme Court’s legitimacy and perceived independence.

KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty

United Arab Emirates convicts British graduate student as a spy.

A court in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has found Matthew Hedges, a 31 year old graduate student of Durham University, guilty of spying. Hedges, who denies the charges, faces a life sentence.

Hedges’s family considers the trial a travesty, the BBC reports, maintaining that “during the first six weeks of his detention he was interrogated without a lawyer and consular access was unavailable,” and that “during this time he was made to sign a document in Arabic which transpired to be a confession.”

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was “deeply shocked and disappointed” by the court’s decision and promised he’d make telephone calls to UAE officials. He added that the verdict was “not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom, and runs contrary to earlier assurances.” The United Kingdom is allied with the UAE, which is a major purchaser of British arms.

Hedges’s wife, Daniela Tejada, criticized both the governments of both Britain and the UAE.

“Matthew is innocent,” she said. “The Foreign Office know this and have made it clear to the UAE authorities that Matthew is not a spy for them. This whole case has been handled appallingly from the very beginning with no-one taking Matthew’s case seriously.”