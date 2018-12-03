Menu
Trump’s tweets about loyalty aren’t necessarily helping him.

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump unleashed a string of angry tweets about the Mueller investigation.

The tweets praising Roger Stone have provoked much commentary on Twitter, because the president’s words made him sound like a gangster laying out the code of silence.

One terse but noteworthy comment came from Republican lawyer George Conway, husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway:

The section of the law Conway is alluding to deals with tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.

No Labels is a corporate shill.

When No Labels launched in December of 2010, it promised to fill a void at the political center. In its opening manifesto, the group pledged to embrace “practical solutions,” abandon “petty partisanship,” and facilitate “fact-based discussions.” The presumption was clear: People were sick of politics as usual, and No Labels aspired to break through the Gordian knot of partisanship by embracing the kinds of common sense solutions that were being ignored by the two parties.

In practice, things have turned out rather differently. No Labels, which is led by former Senator Joe Lieberman, has largely advocated for corporate-friendly policies and has not found a base of popular support. The group has backed primary challenges to Democrats it deemed insufficiently pro-business, and has supported the House’s bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which has challenged Nancy Pelosi’s bid to become the next speaker.

On Monday, The Daily Beast published a devastating report about the organization’s funders, which include a number of prominent hedge funders.

The report exposes the group’s meaningless embrace of “bipartisanship,” and reveals its true ethos. In the spring of last year, No Labels criticized Democrats for failing to work with Republicans on Obamacare—despite the fact that the GOP was determined to gut the program. Rather than working for popular, bipartisan policies, the group is instead bankrolling pro-corporate Democrats, in the hopes of derailing progressive policies. In 2016, in a lavish banquet that cost $1 million, No Labels even gave Donald Trump an award for taking its “Problem Solver Promise.”

Like Third Way before it, No Labels is premised on the fiction that a wide swath of the country wants milquetoast corporate-friendly centrism. With no political audience, the group is left advocating for a handful of wealthy financiers.

Xenophobic populism forces Central European University out of Hungary.

After a protracted stand-off with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Central European University has announced it will be closing its offices in Hungary and moving to Vienna, Austria. The move is symptomatic of the rise of nationalist populism in Eastern Europe. Central European University was founded in 1991 with funding from Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros as a graduate program designed to strengthen ties between post-communist Eastern European and the West. Part of its mission was to educate Hungarians in democratic values.

The university fell into Orban’s crosshairs because Soros has become a major scapegoat in populist mythology. Like many other right-wing nationalists, Orban has concocted lurid anti-Semitic fantasies featuring Soros as the head of the globalist conspiracy bent on promoting mass migration as a way of undermining the sovereignty of traditional nations. As The Washington Post notes, “Orban has been particularly ruthless in attacking anything associated with Soros, whose open and liberal philosophy is the antithesis of the illiberal, nationalist and nativist view celebrated by Orban.”

Orban has also attacked the academic discipline of “gender studies” which he sees as subverting traditional family values. The teaching of gender studies is banned in Hungarian colleges.

While Central European University enjoys bipartisan support in Congress, the Trump administration has recently been reluctant to defend it. In a recent interview with The Washington Post, America’s ambassador to Hungary David B. Cornstein, a friend of President Donald Trump, seemed to put the onus on Central European University to make peace with Orban.

“I was a guest in another guy’s store,” Cornstein said, drawing on his experiences as a businessman. “The university is in another country. It would pay to work with the government.” Cornstein added, “It doesn’t have anything to do with academic freedom.”

Unwilling to learn lessons from the midterms, Republicans are doomed to further losses.

The Republicans’ losses in the House of Representatives now total at least 40, but, as a New York Times analysis makes clear, the party is showing a remarkable unwillingness to take measure of their electoral thrashing. “President Trump has brushed aside questions about the loss of the chamber entirely, ridiculing losing incumbents by name, while continuing to demand Congress fund a border wall despite his party losing many of their most diverse districts,” the newspaper notes. “And neither Speaker Paul D. Ryan nor Representative Kevin McCarthy, the incoming minority leader, have stepped forward to confront why the party’s once-loyal base of suburban supporters abandoned it—and what can be done to win them back.”

While party leaders like Trump and McCarthy remain in denial about the severity of the trouncing, some party members, especially recently defeated ones, are sounding the warning bell. “It’s clear to me why we lost 40 seats,” said retiring Pennsylvania Congressman Ryan Costello. “It was a referendum on the president, but that’s an extremely difficult proclamation for people to make because if they were to say that they’d get the wrath of the president.”

Trump’s fragile ego is preventing the party from coming to grips with the unpopularity of some of his preferred policies, like immigration restriction. Further, unlike after previous losses, there’s no talk of trying to win back groups that are turning against the GOP (notably suburban women and college educated whites).

Because GOP leaders are acting as if nothing went wrong in the midterms, they are unlikely to fix the party’s problems. As the Times observes, congressional Republicans are already expressing concern that more of their colleagues may retire rather than run again in 2020—and that recruiting top-flight candidates could prove even more challenging going into the next campaign.”

November 30, 2018

Fairytale school now sounds like a nightmarish cult.

T.M. Landry College Preparatory School in Louisiana has often been written up as a Cinderella story: a small, private school which has managed to launch a surprisingly large number of its student body, who are mostly working class African-Americans, into elite colleges and universities. But in a blockbuster New York Times expose, writers Erica L. Green and Katie Benner show how far the actual school is from the myth.

“In reality, the school falsified transcripts, made up student accomplishments and mined the worst stereotypes of black America to manufacture up-from-hardship tales that it sold to Ivy League schools hungry for diversity,” Green and Benner write about the school founded by the husband and wife team Michael and Tracey Landry. “The Landrys also fostered a culture of fear with physical and emotional abuse, students and teachers said. Students were forced to kneel on rice, rocks and hot pavement, and were choked, yelled at and berated.”

As the reporting of Green and Benner make clear, the Landrys ran the school like a cult, demanding slavish obedience from students, often subjecting them to abuse and making them kneel. In an striking passage, they describe Michael Landry responding to criticism:

Mr. Landry raised his voice. He accused The Times of saying that it was wrong for T.M. Landry to want the best for its black students. He told his students that he would always fight for them. “We need the haters,” he said. “I welcome the haters.”

He raised his arms on either side of him, forming a cross.

“My name is Michael Landry. I am the reformer,” he said. “They killed Jesus Christ because he could save the world. I say to myself, who are you compared to Jesus? Nothing! So I stick my arms out and say nail me to the cross if that’s what you want.”

Landry then proceeds with a hair-raising call-and-response routine in which the students shout out the words “I love you” in Mandarin, Russian, Tagalog, and what he calls “Mike-a-nese,” the word for “I love you” in his own language being “kneel.”

The cultic atmosphere of the school is a key part of the story, seeming to explain why the school was praised both within the community and in programs like “Today” show, “Ellen,” and the “CBS This Morning.”

The charismatic teacher is an archetype that goes back at least to Socrates. As African-American writers have pointed out on Twitter, however, this glorification of pedagogic charisma is fused in the Landry school with the pernicious view that black children need to be disciplined severely.

Putin gives a bro-five to Mohammed bin Salman.

On Friday morning in Buenos Aires at the G-20 meeting, Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin gave a warm handshake to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. As both smiled warmly, bin Salman patted their clasped hands.

Twitter naturally remarked over the jovial, almost congratulatory, gesture: Both men are ruling with impunity and pursuing an aggressive foreign policy while suspected of killing journalists. Saudi Arabia’s attempts to intimidate Qatar mirror Russia’s bullying of Ukraine. In an era where American leadership is insecure and President Donald Trump has shown himself unwilling to rein in either Russia or Saudi Arabia, Putin and bin Salman can bask in their triumph.

French president Emanuel Macron’s greeting to bin Salman, meanwhile, was somewhat less warm:

Trump admits he “looked” at proposal to build Trump Tower in Moscow.

On Friday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted about his business plans to build a Trump Tower in Russia, a scheme which we now know he continued to carry forward while running for president in 2016.

These tweets are a strange attempt to re-write history. After all, the recent plea bargain struck by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is newsworthy precisely because he now says that the plans for building a Trump Tower in Moscow continued into the summer of 2016. That’s very different than Cohen’s previous testimony that the plan ended in January 0f 2016.

It’s also very different than Trump’s previous version of the story. As Jonathan Chait notes in New York, “During the 2016 campaign, and for years after, Donald Trump insisted that he had no dealings with Russia whatsoever. He also assured the public that we could take his word on this, and there was no need to look at his tax returns. But yesterday’s confession in open court by Michael Cohen shows that Trump was attempting to do business in Russia during the campaign, with high-level officials from the same government that was interceding on Trump’s behalf.”

Trump’s new tweet confirms Cohen’s latest testimony. What Trump needs to explains is why his “very legal” and “very cool” project was previously lied about by both himself and others.

Trump Organization planned to give a $50 million gift to Vladimir Putin.

BuzzFeed has broken a story about the planned Trump Tower in Moscow that the president’s firm was pushing while he was running for president in 2016. Felix Sater, one of the leading Trump cronies spearheading the deal, devised a scheme to give the building’s penthouse, valued at $50 million, as a present to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The idea was to use Putin as a bait to draw in Russian oligarchs to buy other suites in the building. “In Russia, the oligarchs would bend over backwards to live in the same building as Vladimir Putin,” Sater explained to the news site. “My idea was to give a $50 million penthouse to Putin and charge $250 million more for the rest of the units. All the oligarchs would line up to live in the same building as Putin.”

Michael Cohen, who was at the time the personal lawyer of then candidate Trump, signed on to the plan. The BuzzFeed revelation comes as Cohen has agreed to a plea bargain with special counsel Robert Mueller. Cohen now admits he lied to Congress when he testified that planned Russian business had been put on hold in January 2016.

In a press scrum on Thursday, hours before the BuzzFeed story broke, President Donald Trump said, “Michael Cohen is lying and he’s trying to get a reduced sentence for things that have nothing to do with me.” But Trump also added, with his typical commitment logic incoherence, that the Trump Organization was fully justified in pursuing business opportunities with the Russian government even in the midst of a political campaign. “There was a good chance that I wouldn’t have won in which case I would have gotten back into the business, and why should I lose lots of opportunities?” he asked.

November 29, 2018

Are insecure men more likely to vote for Trump?

Writing in The Washington Post, psychologist Eric Knowles and New York University graduate student Sarah DiMuccio present research they claim shows a connection between fragile masculinity and support for Donald Trump. The research was based on correlating the political map with Googled topics such as “erectile dysfunction,” “hair loss,” “steroids,” “penis enlargement,” “penis size,”  “testosterone” “how to get girls,” and “Viagra.” 

Knowles and DiMuccio report that there was a definite correlation:

We found that support for Trump in the 2016 election was higher in areas that had more searches for topics such as “erectile dysfunction.” Moreover, this relationship persisted after accounting for demographic attributes in media markets, such as education levels and racial composition, as well as searches for topics unrelated to fragile masculinity, such as “breast augmentation” and “menopause.”

They further note that this correlation between fragile masculinity and voting Republican didn’t exist in recent previous presidential and congressional elections but did continue in the 2018 midterms.

The research doesn’t explain the wide swath of voters who were not male who voted for Trump. While Trump lost the female vote overall, he won among white women by 53 percent, suggesting race may also be a strong factor.

As Knowles and DiMuccio acknowledge, other cautionary notes are in order. “First, the research reported here is correlational,” they write. “We can’t be entirely sure that fragile masculinity is causing people to vote in a certain way.”

Correlation and causation are, of course, two very different things: In cases where two trends are correlated, for example, a third trend may in fact be causing both—the correlation in this case would have nothing to do with causation. So it’s possible that other factors are at work when it comes to Trumpism, although Knowles and DiMuccio say they controlled for “demographic attributes.” 

It’s unclear in the published article whether they controlled for age, which Jesse Singal, a contributing writer to New York magazine raises as a possible factor. Singal, who is working on a book about shoddy but intuitively appealing social science, notes that terms like erectile dysfunction, hair loss, testosterone and Viagra could easily correlate with age. Previous surveys have shown Trump voters are more likely to be older.

“Is a search for ‘erectile dysfunction’ or ‘Viagra’ more predictive of a high score on a fragile masculinity measure than of being middle-aged or older rather than, say, under 35?” Singal asked in an email.

Singal has written to Knowles to see if they accounted for age. “Yes, in all analyses we controlled for the over-45 percentage of region—as well as for the ethnic breakdown, percentage of males, percentage with an undergraduate degree, unemployment rate, median income, and a dummy variable indicating whether the region is in the South or not (this is popular among political scientists),” Knowles responded. 

UPDATE: this article has been updated to include Knowles response to Jesse Singal’s query. 

In the wake of Michael Cohen’s plea deal, Trump reiterates his code of loyalty.

In a press scrum on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump was asked about a plea deal made by his former lawyer Michael Cohen and special counsel Robert Mueller. As part of the deal, Cohen admitted to lying to Congress and also provided more details about contacts between Trump associates and the Russian government in 2016.

In response to these developments, Trump said Cohen is “a weak person. And by being weak, unlike other people that you watch, he’s a weak person, and what he’s trying to do is get a reduced sentence. So he is lying about a project everybody knew about.” The “other people that you watch” seems to be a reference to former Trump campaign head Paul Manafort, who had a plea agreement with the special counsel that ended when prosecutors decided he was lying to them.

Significantly, Trump held out the possibility he could pardon Manafort. “The question was asked yesterday about pardons with respect to Paul Manafort,” Trump said. “It’s very sad what’s happened to Paul, the way he’s being treated. I’ve never seen anyone treated so poorly...I’m not taking anything off the table.”

In distinguishing between Cohen and Manafort in this manner, Trump is laying out a loyalty code which equates cooperating with prosecutors with weakness and keeping silent with strength.

Trump also reiterated his desire to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the forthcoming G20 meeting. Earlier, he had expressed the opinion that the meeting might not come about because of Russian aggression towards Ukraine. But now Trump said, “I probably will be meeting with President Putin. We haven’t terminated that meeting. I was thinking about it, but we haven’t. They’d like to have it. I think it’s a very good time to have the meeting.”

UPDATE: Shortly after Trump made these comments, Trump tweeted that he would not be meeting with Putin:

Jerome Corsi says there was no collusion, just “divine intervention.”

Corsi, best known as a prolific spinner of conspiracy theories, has become entangled in the Mueller investigation because of his contacts with Roger Stone. One notable recent revelation is that in August of 2018, two months before Wikileaks started releasing DNC emails hacked from John Podesta, Corsi seemed to have eerily exact knowledge of the coming revelations. “Word is friend in embassy plans 2 more dumps,” Corsi wrote to Stone, alluding to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.  “One shortly after I’m back. 2nd in Oct. Impact planned to be very damaging.”

In a remarkable interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Corsi offered a novel theory as to his advance knowledge: that it was a lucky guess that could be seen as inspired by God.

According to Corsi, “This was my conclusion, my supposition. It did not come from Assange and it didn’t connect back to Assange. So there is no link between me and Assange. The link is between me figuring it out and telling Roger [Stone]. If I was source, it was Roger believed me figuring it out not because Roger believed I had a source.”  

Corsi added, “One of the prosecutors said, ‘Dr. Corsi, you are asking us to believe that on an extended international flight with your wife for an anniversary you had divine intervention. God inspired your mind and told you Assange has Podesta’s emails, he’s going to dump them in October and they are going to be dumped in a serial fashion. Is that what you are saying?’ I said, well...that’s about what I’m saying.”