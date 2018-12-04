Menu
French government suspends carbon tax in the face of protests.

On Tuesday, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced that his government was temporarily suspending a controversial tax on gas designed to curb carbon emissions. He did so after weeks of violent protests had wracked France. “No tax is worth putting in danger the unity of the nation,” Philippe said. The suspension will last six months.

The suspension of the tax is a major setback to French President Emmanuel Macron who had made the carbon tax a central part of his agenda. The protests have threatened not just the tax but the social cohesion of France. As The Washington Post reports, “For the better part of three weeks, protesters in France—clad in high-visibility yellow vests—took to the streets across the country. In Paris especially, the scenes were particularly violent, with demonstrators defacing monuments, torching cars and smashing shop windows. The government went so far as to weigh the possibility of imposing a ‘state of emergency to quell the unrest.’”

Writing in The Washington Post, Ishaan Tharoor placed Macron’s difficulties in the context of larger divisions in contemporary democracies. “The cracks that are widening in France—and the postindustrial despair entrenched in the provinces—would seem familiar to Americans, Britons and others in Western democracies,” he writes. “So, too, would the inability of politicians to bridge the divides. Beyond the gasoline tax, Macron has struggled to push through an ambitious slate of reforms he claims will unshackle the French economy. There is widespread resentment about his highhanded governing style and the lingering impression that he is running the country in the interests of a comfortable metropolitan elite.”

The CIA director’s briefing with senators about Khashoggi’s murder seems to have backfired.

Gina Haspel met with a select group of senators on Tuesday to discuss Saudi involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. If the goal was to “mollify lawmakers,” as The New York Times reported beforehand, it doesn’t seem to have worked.

Several senators, including Republicans Bob Corker of Tennessee and Lindsey Graham of North Carolina, have indicated their discomfort with the Trump administration’s inaction on the Khashoggi killing. Last week, the Senate voted 63 to 37 to consider limiting the president’s powers to support the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. Matters escalated over the weekend, when The Wall Street Journal reported that the CIA was in possession of evidence that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) had sent “at least 11 messages to his closest adviser, who oversaw the team that killed ... Khashoggi, in the hours before and after the journalist’s death in October.”

Early quotes from senators present at the briefing suggest they emerged, if anything, more persuaded of MBS’s likely involvement in the killing:

As Jeet Heer previously pointed out in The New Republic, President Trump has adopted a posture of epistemological helplessness with regard to the killing, both refusing to listen to the tape of Khashoggi’s murder and saying no one can ever “really know” what happened. He has also repeatedly inflated the value of U.S.-Saudi arms deals.

When Stormy met Sally.

On Monday night, a Washington fixture met the woman at the center of one of the Trump era’s most salacious scandals when Sally Quinn hosted an event at Politics and Prose bookstore in D.C. to promote Stormy Daniels’s Full Disclosure. BuzzFeed News reporter Lissandra Villa described it as a packed event that drew an audience of 200 guests, creating a “toasty” room where at least one person seems to have fainted.

Daniels was the star attraction, given her legal struggles against her alleged one-time lover, President Donald Trump. But Quinn was an equally interesting choice as a host. Quinn, who currently blogs on religion, has been important as both a writer and a social figure, a hostess whose social gatherings are the center of Washington community life.

It was as the voice of the Washington establishment that Quinn penned a famous 1998 column condemning Bill Clinton for the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

“When Establishment Washingtonians of all persuasions gather to support their own, they are not unlike any other small community in the country,” Quinn wrote in The Washington Post. She added, “With some exceptions, the Washington Establishment is outraged by the president’s behavior in the Monica Lewinsky scandal. The polls show that a majority of Americans do not share that outrage. Around the nation, people are disgusted but want to move on; in Washington, despite Clinton’s gains with the budget and the Mideast peace talks, people want some formal acknowledgment that the president’s behavior has been unacceptable.”

If the Sally Quinn of 1998 took a moralistic stance on presidential misconduct, two decades later she is reacting differently to Trump’s tabloid exploits, approaching Daniels’s story in the spirit of reportorial curiosity. “I’ve watched Stormy’s porn,” Quinn revealed. “It’s very good. She knows what she’s doing.” Asked about keeping her professional life separate from her personal life, Daniels said, “Porn is about what looks good, and home sex is about what feels good.” Daniels also fielded questions on ethics and feminism.

All in all, the audience seems to have been engaged with an illuminating evening, not least for showing the shifting ways Washington responds to sex scandals.

“You have turned ethics and values and morals around, upside down, in this country,” Quinn said at one point. “You—Stormy Daniels the porn star—are the one who is the ethical person.” Daniels agreed: “How fucked up is that, yo?”

No Labels is a corporate shill.

When No Labels launched in December of 2010, it promised to fill a void at the political center. In its opening manifesto, the group pledged to embrace “practical solutions,” abandon “petty partisanship,” and facilitate “fact-based discussions.” The presumption was clear: People were sick of politics as usual, and No Labels aspired to break through the Gordian knot of partisanship by embracing the kinds of common sense solutions that were being ignored by the two parties.

In practice, things have turned out rather differently. No Labels, which is led by former Senator Joe Lieberman, has largely advocated for corporate-friendly policies and has not found a base of popular support. The group has backed primary challenges to Democrats it deemed insufficiently pro-business, and has supported the House’s bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which has challenged Nancy Pelosi’s bid to become the next speaker.

On Monday, The Daily Beast published a devastating report about the organization’s funders, which include a number of prominent hedge funders.

The report exposes the group’s meaningless embrace of “bipartisanship,” and reveals its true ethos. In the spring of last year, No Labels criticized Democrats for failing to work with Republicans on Obamacare—despite the fact that the GOP was determined to gut the program. Rather than working for popular, bipartisan policies, the group is instead bankrolling pro-corporate Democrats, in the hopes of derailing progressive policies. In 2016, in a lavish banquet that cost $1 million, No Labels even gave Donald Trump an award for taking its “Problem Solver Promise.”

Like Third Way before it, No Labels is premised on the fiction that a wide swath of the country wants milquetoast corporate-friendly centrism. With no political audience, the group is left advocating for a handful of wealthy financiers.

Trump’s tweets about loyalty aren’t necessarily helping him.

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump unleashed a string of angry tweets about the Mueller investigation.

The tweets praising Roger Stone have provoked much commentary on Twitter, because the president’s words made him sound like a gangster laying out the code of silence.

One terse but noteworthy comment came from Republican lawyer George Conway, husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway:

The section of the law Conway is alluding to deals with tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.

Xenophobic populism forces Central European University out of Hungary.

After a protracted stand-off with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Central European University has announced it will be closing its offices in Hungary and moving to Vienna, Austria. The move is symptomatic of the rise of nationalist populism in Eastern Europe. Central European University was founded in 1991 with funding from Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros as a graduate program designed to strengthen ties between post-communist Eastern European and the West. Part of its mission was to educate Hungarians in democratic values.

The university fell into Orban’s crosshairs because Soros has become a major scapegoat in populist mythology. Like many other right-wing nationalists, Orban has concocted lurid anti-Semitic fantasies featuring Soros as the head of the globalist conspiracy bent on promoting mass migration as a way of undermining the sovereignty of traditional nations. As The Washington Post notes, “Orban has been particularly ruthless in attacking anything associated with Soros, whose open and liberal philosophy is the antithesis of the illiberal, nationalist and nativist view celebrated by Orban.”

Orban has also attacked the academic discipline of “gender studies” which he sees as subverting traditional family values. The teaching of gender studies is banned in Hungarian colleges.

While Central European University enjoys bipartisan support in Congress, the Trump administration has recently been reluctant to defend it. In a recent interview with The Washington Post, America’s ambassador to Hungary David B. Cornstein, a friend of President Donald Trump, seemed to put the onus on Central European University to make peace with Orban.

“I was a guest in another guy’s store,” Cornstein said, drawing on his experiences as a businessman. “The university is in another country. It would pay to work with the government.” Cornstein added, “It doesn’t have anything to do with academic freedom.”

Unwilling to learn lessons from the midterms, Republicans are doomed to further losses.

The Republicans’ losses in the House of Representatives now total at least 40, but, as a New York Times analysis makes clear, the party is showing a remarkable unwillingness to take measure of their electoral thrashing. “President Trump has brushed aside questions about the loss of the chamber entirely, ridiculing losing incumbents by name, while continuing to demand Congress fund a border wall despite his party losing many of their most diverse districts,” the newspaper notes. “And neither Speaker Paul D. Ryan nor Representative Kevin McCarthy, the incoming minority leader, have stepped forward to confront why the party’s once-loyal base of suburban supporters abandoned it—and what can be done to win them back.”

While party leaders like Trump and McCarthy remain in denial about the severity of the trouncing, some party members, especially recently defeated ones, are sounding the warning bell. “It’s clear to me why we lost 40 seats,” said retiring Pennsylvania Congressman Ryan Costello. “It was a referendum on the president, but that’s an extremely difficult proclamation for people to make because if they were to say that they’d get the wrath of the president.”

Trump’s fragile ego is preventing the party from coming to grips with the unpopularity of some of his preferred policies, like immigration restriction. Further, unlike after previous losses, there’s no talk of trying to win back groups that are turning against the GOP (notably suburban women and college educated whites).

Because GOP leaders are acting as if nothing went wrong in the midterms, they are unlikely to fix the party’s problems. As the Times observes, congressional Republicans are already expressing concern that more of their colleagues may retire rather than run again in 2020—and that recruiting top-flight candidates could prove even more challenging going into the next campaign.”

Fairytale school now sounds like a nightmarish cult.

T.M. Landry College Preparatory School in Louisiana has often been written up as a Cinderella story: a small, private school which has managed to launch a surprisingly large number of its student body, who are mostly working class African-Americans, into elite colleges and universities. But in a blockbuster New York Times expose, writers Erica L. Green and Katie Benner show how far the actual school is from the myth.

“In reality, the school falsified transcripts, made up student accomplishments and mined the worst stereotypes of black America to manufacture up-from-hardship tales that it sold to Ivy League schools hungry for diversity,” Green and Benner write about the school founded by the husband and wife team Michael and Tracey Landry. “The Landrys also fostered a culture of fear with physical and emotional abuse, students and teachers said. Students were forced to kneel on rice, rocks and hot pavement, and were choked, yelled at and berated.”

As the reporting of Green and Benner make clear, the Landrys ran the school like a cult, demanding slavish obedience from students, often subjecting them to abuse and making them kneel. In an striking passage, they describe Michael Landry responding to criticism:

Mr. Landry raised his voice. He accused The Times of saying that it was wrong for T.M. Landry to want the best for its black students. He told his students that he would always fight for them. “We need the haters,” he said. “I welcome the haters.”

He raised his arms on either side of him, forming a cross.

“My name is Michael Landry. I am the reformer,” he said. “They killed Jesus Christ because he could save the world. I say to myself, who are you compared to Jesus? Nothing! So I stick my arms out and say nail me to the cross if that’s what you want.”

Landry then proceeds with a hair-raising call-and-response routine in which the students shout out the words “I love you” in Mandarin, Russian, Tagalog, and what he calls “Mike-a-nese,” the word for “I love you” in his own language being “kneel.”

The cultic atmosphere of the school is a key part of the story, seeming to explain why the school was praised both within the community and in programs like “Today” show, “Ellen,” and the “CBS This Morning.”

The charismatic teacher is an archetype that goes back at least to Socrates. As African-American writers have pointed out on Twitter, however, this glorification of pedagogic charisma is fused in the Landry school with the pernicious view that black children need to be disciplined severely.

Putin gives a bro-five to Mohammed bin Salman.

On Friday morning in Buenos Aires at the G-20 meeting, Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin gave a warm handshake to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. As both smiled warmly, bin Salman patted their clasped hands.

Twitter naturally remarked over the jovial, almost congratulatory, gesture: Both men are ruling with impunity and pursuing an aggressive foreign policy while suspected of killing journalists. Saudi Arabia’s attempts to intimidate Qatar mirror Russia’s bullying of Ukraine. In an era where American leadership is insecure and President Donald Trump has shown himself unwilling to rein in either Russia or Saudi Arabia, Putin and bin Salman can bask in their triumph.

French president Emanuel Macron’s greeting to bin Salman, meanwhile, was somewhat less warm:

Trump admits he “looked” at proposal to build Trump Tower in Moscow.

On Friday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted about his business plans to build a Trump Tower in Russia, a scheme which we now know he continued to carry forward while running for president in 2016.

These tweets are a strange attempt to re-write history. After all, the recent plea bargain struck by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is newsworthy precisely because he now says that the plans for building a Trump Tower in Moscow continued into the summer of 2016. That’s very different than Cohen’s previous testimony that the plan ended in January 0f 2016.

It’s also very different than Trump’s previous version of the story. As Jonathan Chait notes in New York, “During the 2016 campaign, and for years after, Donald Trump insisted that he had no dealings with Russia whatsoever. He also assured the public that we could take his word on this, and there was no need to look at his tax returns. But yesterday’s confession in open court by Michael Cohen shows that Trump was attempting to do business in Russia during the campaign, with high-level officials from the same government that was interceding on Trump’s behalf.”

Trump’s new tweet confirms Cohen’s latest testimony. What Trump needs to explains is why his “very legal” and “very cool” project was previously lied about by both himself and others.

Trump Organization planned to give a $50 million gift to Vladimir Putin.

BuzzFeed has broken a story about the planned Trump Tower in Moscow that the president’s firm was pushing while he was running for president in 2016. Felix Sater, one of the leading Trump cronies spearheading the deal, devised a scheme to give the building’s penthouse, valued at $50 million, as a present to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The idea was to use Putin as a bait to draw in Russian oligarchs to buy other suites in the building. “In Russia, the oligarchs would bend over backwards to live in the same building as Vladimir Putin,” Sater explained to the news site. “My idea was to give a $50 million penthouse to Putin and charge $250 million more for the rest of the units. All the oligarchs would line up to live in the same building as Putin.”

Michael Cohen, who was at the time the personal lawyer of then candidate Trump, signed on to the plan. The BuzzFeed revelation comes as Cohen has agreed to a plea bargain with special counsel Robert Mueller. Cohen now admits he lied to Congress when he testified that planned Russian business had been put on hold in January 2016.

In a press scrum on Thursday, hours before the BuzzFeed story broke, President Donald Trump said, “Michael Cohen is lying and he’s trying to get a reduced sentence for things that have nothing to do with me.” But Trump also added, with his typical commitment logic incoherence, that the Trump Organization was fully justified in pursuing business opportunities with the Russian government even in the midst of a political campaign. “There was a good chance that I wouldn’t have won in which case I would have gotten back into the business, and why should I lose lots of opportunities?” he asked.