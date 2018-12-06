Menu
Drew Angerer/Getty

The White House isn’t ready for the Mueller report or, indeed, much of anything else.

The Trump administration is in a strange post-midterms limbo, with many senior posts going unfilled, staff uncertain about their future as they wait a promised shake-up, and no real response being prepared for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s pending report. As Politico notes, the administration has no United Nations ambassador and deputy National Security Advisor while the posts of attorney general and administrator of the Environmental Protection agency are being done by acting heads that have not been confirmed. The fate of Chief of Staff John Kelly remains up in the air.

“The result is an administration in a holding pattern,”Politico concludes. “Trump has offered almost nothing in the way of a legislative vision for 2019 beyond approval of a new trade deal and vague references to infrastructure. His only clear priority is enforcing border security. The White House has even sent mixed signals about its desire to fight for a criminal justice reform bill that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, played a key role in shaping.”

Writing in The Atlantic, Elaina Plott makes a parallel point about the White House’s lack of any systematic strategy for handling the Mueller probe. “Nobody knows how the White House plans to respond to the Mueller report—including the people who work at the White House,” Plott observes. “The lack of planning for potential outcomes of one of the highest-stakes investigations of the past two years illuminates many of the key operating principles of this White House—a follow-the-leader approach, a frequent resort to denial, and a staff constantly in flux. Many of those tactics have allowed Trump to maintain favor with his base, but Mueller’s report will represent the biggest test yet of how they fare against legal, rather than political, challenges.”

A source told Plott, “It’s like, ‘Jesus, take the wheel,’ but scarier.”

One symptom of this lack of a ready response is the failure of Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, to deliver on his promised a “counter-report” to the Mueller investigation. As Jonathan Chait notes in New York, from July until the present, Giuliani has reneged on his promised response. At this point, in Chait’s words, Giuliani might as well just say, “The Dog Ate My Counter-Report to Mueller.”


Paula Bronstein/Getty

Retired general suggests military “muddle along” in Afghanistan.

Task and Purpose is reporting that retired General Stanley McChrystal, who once led the NATO mission in Afghanistan, made some striking comments at a presentation in New York in late November.

McChrystal, who had been relieved of command in 2010 after insulting former President Barack Obama, was asked by an audience member about Afghanistan. “I met with Secretary Pompeo this morning and he asked me the same question, and I said, ‘I don’t know.’ I wish I did,” McChrystal said. “My best suggestion is to keep a limited number of forces there and just kind of muddle along and see what we can do.”

The retired military leader acknowledged the inadequacy of this answer: “But that means you’re gonna lose some people, and then it’s fair for Americans to ask, ‘why am I doing this? Why am I putting my sons and daughters in harm’s way?’ And the answer is, there’s a certain cost to doing things in the world, being engaged. That’s not as satisfying. That’s not an applause line kind of answer, but that’s what I think, the only thing I could recommend.”

One problem with McChrystal’s suggestion is that the current strategy of muddling along already seems to be setting America on the road to defeat. But McChrystal himself raises the deeper problem, which is that there’s no plausible answer to American soldiers as to why they should fight for a war with so murky a purpose. To paraphrase John Kerry during the Vietnam war: How do you ask a soldier to be the
last person to die for a muddle?

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Joe Manchin is greenwashing himself.

In a surprise move on Wednesday, the Democratic senator from West Virginia said he would vote to oppose President Donald Trump’s nomination of Bernard McNamee for a spot on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, an independent panel of energy regulators. Manchin—who is notoriously pro-coal and supports some of Trump’s energy policies—had previously supported McNamee, a lawyer for the fossil fuel industry who has faced strong opposition from Democrats and environmentalists.

Manchin said he changed his mind on McNamee after viewing video footage of him denying the reality of human-caused climate change. “Climate change is real, humans have made a significant impact, and we have the responsibility and capability to address it urgently,” Manchin said in a statement. But there may be another motivation for his change of heart: Manchin is also seeking to be the top-ranking Democrat on a powerful energy committee in the next Congress, and progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Washington Governor Jay Islee have started to mobilize against him.

Manchin may acknowledge that climate change is human-caused, but he has long stood in the way of climate action. As Vox pointed out back in 2014, “Manchin has frequently voted to restrict the EPA’s authority to address climate change, and accused Obama of waging a ‘war on coal’—a favorite Republican talking point.” He has a 45 percent lifetime score from the League of Conservation Voters, and vocally supported Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. After Pope Francis released an encyclical on the need to fight climate change, Manchin responded with a statement about the importance of coal for America’s future. One statement in opposition to a climate denier—who is likely to be confirmed anyway—does little to change that reality.

Gabriella Demczuk/Getty

Saudi-financed lobbying firm spent more than $270,000 on Trump hotels.

The Washington Post is reporting that the funnelling of funds from Saudi Arabia to President Donald Trump’s personal business is even more extensive than previously recognized. The newspaper documents that at the end of 2016, after Trump’s victory was announced, and into the early 2017, the Washington-based lobbyists Qorvis/MSLGroup, which has a longstanding relationship with the Saudi government, booked 500 rooms in the Trump hotel in the nation’s capital, ostensibly in support of veterans groups who were lobbying against the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act.

The veterans who were brought to Washington were told that the new law was bad for those who served abroad. Some of these veterans claim they were not told that their lavish trips to Washington were being paid by Saudi Arabia. 

Military veteran Dan Cord noted that the free-spending at the events was remarkable. “We’ve done hundreds of veterans events, and we’ve stayed in Holiday Inns and eaten Ritz Crackers and lemonade. And we’re staying in this hotel that costs $500 a night,” Cord told The Washington Post. “I’d never seen anything like this. They were like, ‘That’s what’s so cool! Drink on us.’”

As a lobbying effort, the project seemed poorly planned. The veterans were given minimum talking points and repeatedly shuttled to lawmakers who had already made clear they were adamantly on the other side of the issue. This lackluster planning suggests the purpose of the lobbying might be for reasons other than simply changing the law. 

Speaking on MSNBC, Jake Sullivan, former national security advisor to former Vice President Joe Biden, said, “What it basically says is that Donald Trump has put his family business ahead of the nation’s business and for the American people that basically  means national security is being put up to the highest bidders.”

December 05, 2018

Carbon emissions are about to hit an all-time high, thanks to cars.

Global greenhouse gasses will have increased by 2.7 percent by the end of 2018, according to a grim new report from the Global Carbon Project. Released on Wednesday at the United Nations climate summit in Poland, the report puts a damper on hopes that emissions might soon start decreasing, as they must if catastrophic climate change is to be averted.

Where are all these new emissions coming from? An increase in coal use around the world, notably China, is partly to blame. But in the United States and Europe—the second- and third-largest emitters in the world, respectively—automobiles are among the leading culprits. “We thought oil use had peaked in the U.S. and Europe 15 years ago,” one of the study’s authors, Rob Jackson, told The New York Times. “The cheap gasoline prices, bigger cars and people driving more miles are boosting oil use at rates that none of us expected.”

Transportation recently became the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States.Rhodium Group

Cars are becoming as big of a threat to the climate as coal-fired power. The transportation sector is now the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States, and has been for two years. European countries are seeing similar patterns.

As I wrote in August, the only way to achieve the necessary global reductions in emissions, and therefore reduce climate change, is to reduce emissions from gas-powered automobiles. Governments could require carmakers to improve fuel efficiency (though President Donald Trump recently announced plans to roll back such requirements in the United States). They could invest in infrastructure for electric cars. And cities and towns could improve their public transportation systems. But the only sure solution, right now, is for the world to drive less.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The Weekly Standard’s troubles should worry its political foes as well as its friends.

CNN is reporting that the future of The Weekly Standard is up in the air, with rumors circulating that the owners of the flagship journal of neoconservatism might shut it down. Accounts differ on whether the situation is caused by declining circulation or whether the owner, MediaDC, wants to shutter The Weekly Standard so they can mine its circulation list to build up a planned new publication, a weekly edition of The Washington Examiner.

This move has inevitable political implications. The Weekly Standard is the most vociferously anti-Trump of all major conservative outlets. The Washington Examiner is much less critical and more inclined to follow the Republican party line. As one anonymous source told CNN, “they’re expanding the pro-Trump magazine that does what the owners want, while threatening closing of an independent magazine that has its own history and identity.” A Vox article quotes a source saying, “This is not about dwindling subscribers. This is about strip-mining TWS for its assets.”

Some liberals and leftists are gloating over the possible demise of the neoconservative journal.

Founded in 1995 by William Kristol and Fred Barnes, the magazine will certainly be remembered in history as the main cheerleader for the hawkish foreign policy of President George W. Bush. In that capacity, the journal promoted many dubious ideas, notably the theory that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

But The Weekly Standard has also been a magazine that appreciates well-turned phrases and crafted journalism. It’s given room to many fine writers, notably Andrew Ferguson, Matt Labash, Gertrude Himmelfarb, Joseph Epstein and Cynthia Ozick. The cultural coverage in the magazine has been particularly thoughtful. Labash’s hilarious profile of dirty tricks master Roger Stone stands as a representative example of The Weekly Standard at its best.

If the magazine shutters, the world will not only lose yet another outlet for consistently good writing; in addition, the lesson conservative writers will likely draw from its closure is that you should never challenge the Republican consensus and you should avoid criticizing Donald Trump. It’s hard to see how leftist Schadenfreude at this news is anything but seriously misguided: Whatever replaces The Weekly Standard is almost certain to be much worse.

Mark Wilson/Getty

Michael Flynn emerges as a key cooperating witness in the Mueller investigation.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed a memo Tuesday recommending leniency towards former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, arguing that he should receive no jail time for his admitted lying to the FBI. While heavily redacted, the memo makes clear that Flynn has been extremely useful to the Mueller investigation. Flynn has sat for 19 interviews with the special counsels office or with other government attorneys. His example is credited with encouraging other witnesses to come forward. As Jonathan Chait argues, there is ample reason to believe that Flynn is “singing like a canary.”

Making the case for Flynn receiving a light sentence, Mueller writes, “Given the defendant’s substantial assistance and other considerations set forth below, a sentence at the low end of the guideline range—including a sentence that does not impose a term of incarceration—is appropriate and warranted.”

The memo also makes reference to a criminal investigation that is separate from the main inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Because so much of the text is blocked out, it’s unclear what this criminal investigation concerns.

As Yahoo News reports, “Most of the blacked out portions of the addendum dealt with a criminal investigation that the document distinguished from the special counsel’s principal probe into coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. While Mueller’s documents provided almost no detail about this mysterious investigation, they confirmed it was separate from the Russia probe and that it is continuing.”

This led to immediate speculation about who could be the target of that criminal investigation:

Other commentators preferred to focus on the visual impact of the redaction:

December 04, 2018

Senator Bob Menendez after the briefing (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The CIA director’s briefing with senators about Khashoggi’s murder seems to have backfired.

Gina Haspel met with a select group of senators on Tuesday to discuss Saudi involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. If the goal was to “mollify lawmakers,” as The New York Times reported beforehand, it doesn’t seem to have worked.

Several senators, including Republicans Bob Corker of Tennessee and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have indicated their discomfort with the Trump administration’s inaction on the Khashoggi killing.* Last week, the Senate voted 63 to 37 to consider limiting the president’s powers to support the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. Matters escalated over the weekend, when The Wall Street Journal reported that the CIA was in possession of evidence that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) had sent “at least 11 messages to his closest adviser, who oversaw the team that killed ... Khashoggi, in the hours before and after the journalist’s death in October.”

Early quotes from senators present at the briefing suggest they emerged, if anything, more persuaded of MBS’s likely involvement in the killing:

As Jeet Heer previously pointed out in The New Republic, President Trump has adopted a posture of epistemological helplessness with regard to the killing, both refusing to listen to the tape of Khashoggi’s murder and saying no one can ever “really know” what happened. He has also repeatedly inflated the value of U.S.-Saudi arms deals.

*This post previously misidentified the state that Lindsey Graham represents.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty

French government suspends carbon tax in the face of protests.

On Tuesday, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced that his government was temporarily suspending a controversial tax on gas designed to curb carbon emissions. He did so after weeks of violent protests had wracked France. “No tax is worth putting in danger the unity of the nation,” Philippe said. The suspension will last six months.

The suspension of the tax is a major setback to French President Emmanuel Macron who had made the carbon tax a central part of his agenda. The protests have threatened not just the tax but the social cohesion of France. As The Washington Post reports, “For the better part of three weeks, protesters in France—clad in high-visibility yellow vests—took to the streets across the country. In Paris especially, the scenes were particularly violent, with demonstrators defacing monuments, torching cars and smashing shop windows. The government went so far as to weigh the possibility of imposing a ‘state of emergency to quell the unrest.’”

Writing in The Washington Post, Ishaan Tharoor placed Macron’s difficulties in the context of larger divisions in contemporary democracies. “The cracks that are widening in France—and the postindustrial despair entrenched in the provinces—would seem familiar to Americans, Britons and others in Western democracies,” he writes. “So, too, would the inability of politicians to bridge the divides. Beyond the gasoline tax, Macron has struggled to push through an ambitious slate of reforms he claims will unshackle the French economy. There is widespread resentment about his highhanded governing style and the lingering impression that he is running the country in the interests of a comfortable metropolitan elite.”

Jemal Countess/Getty

When Stormy met Sally.

On Monday night, a Washington fixture met the woman at the center of one of the Trump era’s most salacious scandals when Sally Quinn hosted an event at Politics and Prose bookstore in D.C. to promote Stormy Daniels’s Full Disclosure. BuzzFeed News reporter Lissandra Villa described it as a packed event that drew an audience of 200 guests, creating a “toasty” room where at least one person seems to have fainted.

Daniels was the star attraction, given her legal struggles against her alleged one-time lover, President Donald Trump. But Quinn was an equally interesting choice as a host. Quinn, who currently blogs on religion, has been important as both a writer and a social figure, a hostess whose social gatherings are the center of Washington community life.

It was as the voice of the Washington establishment that Quinn penned a famous 1998 column condemning Bill Clinton for the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

“When Establishment Washingtonians of all persuasions gather to support their own, they are not unlike any other small community in the country,” Quinn wrote in The Washington Post. She added, “With some exceptions, the Washington Establishment is outraged by the president’s behavior in the Monica Lewinsky scandal. The polls show that a majority of Americans do not share that outrage. Around the nation, people are disgusted but want to move on; in Washington, despite Clinton’s gains with the budget and the Mideast peace talks, people want some formal acknowledgment that the president’s behavior has been unacceptable.”

If the Sally Quinn of 1998 took a moralistic stance on presidential misconduct, two decades later she is reacting differently to Trump’s tabloid exploits, approaching Daniels’s story in the spirit of reportorial curiosity. “I’ve watched Stormy’s porn,” Quinn revealed. “It’s very good. She knows what she’s doing.” Asked about keeping her professional life separate from her personal life, Daniels said, “Porn is about what looks good, and home sex is about what feels good.” Daniels also fielded questions on ethics and feminism.

All in all, the audience seems to have been engaged with an illuminating evening, not least for showing the shifting ways Washington responds to sex scandals.

“You have turned ethics and values and morals around, upside down, in this country,” Quinn said at one point. “You—Stormy Daniels the porn star—are the one who is the ethical person.” Daniels agreed: “How fucked up is that, yo?”

December 03, 2018

Win McNamee/Getty Images

No Labels is a corporate shill.

When No Labels launched in December of 2010, it promised to fill a void at the political center. In its opening manifesto, the group pledged to embrace “practical solutions,” abandon “petty partisanship,” and facilitate “fact-based discussions.” The presumption was clear: People were sick of politics as usual, and No Labels aspired to break through the Gordian knot of partisanship by embracing the kinds of common sense solutions that were being ignored by the two parties.

In practice, things have turned out rather differently. No Labels, which is led by former Senator Joe Lieberman, has largely advocated for corporate-friendly policies and has not found a base of popular support. The group has backed primary challenges to Democrats it deemed insufficiently pro-business, and has supported the House’s bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which has challenged Nancy Pelosi’s bid to become the next speaker.

On Monday, The Daily Beast published a devastating report about the organization’s funders, which include a number of prominent hedge funders.

The report exposes the group’s meaningless embrace of “bipartisanship,” and reveals its true ethos. In the spring of last year, No Labels criticized Democrats for failing to work with Republicans on Obamacare—despite the fact that the GOP was determined to gut the program. Rather than working for popular, bipartisan policies, the group is instead bankrolling pro-corporate Democrats, in the hopes of derailing progressive policies. In 2016, in a lavish banquet that cost $1 million, No Labels even gave Donald Trump an award for taking its “Problem Solver Promise.”

Like Third Way before it, No Labels is premised on the fiction that a wide swath of the country wants milquetoast corporate-friendly centrism. With no political audience, the group is left advocating for a handful of wealthy financiers.