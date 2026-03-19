Iran Strikes U.S. Fighter Jet as Trump Brags Country Is “Demolished”
A jet had to make an emergency landing after being struck by what is believed to be Iranian fire.
As President Donald Trump bragged once again Thursday about how the war was essentially over, Iran is believed to have hit its first U.S. military jet since the war began.
A U.S. military aircraft flying a combat mission was struck by what is suspected to be an Iranian missile and forced to make an emergency landing in the Middle East. A U.S. F-35 fighter jet costs upwards of $100 million. “The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” said Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command. “This incident is under investigation.”
Additionally, fallen shrapnel struck the Bazan oil refinery in Haifa, Israel, but did not cause “significant damage,” according to Israel’s Energy Minister. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said that it had targeted refineries across Israel, but it wasn’t clear if another refinery had been hit.
While Iran continued to launch retaliatory attacks, Trump continued to claim a premature victory.
Speaking to the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Thursday, Trump once again bragged about the destruction of Iran’s military capability.
“We’ve demolished—their country is close to demolished,” Trump said. “The only thing is the Strait. It’s very hard, you could take two people and they could drop little bombs in the water and they’re holding things up. But we don’t want that to happen.”
Trump was referring to the Strait of Hromuz, where global trade has come to an abrupt halt due to the threat of Iranian strikes and mines.