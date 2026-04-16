Minnesota Charges First ICE Agent With Felony Assault
Minnesota prosecutors are investigating the federal immigration agents who brought havoc to Minneapolis in Operation Metro Surge.
The first Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent has been charged in relation to President Trump’s brutal Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis.
Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr., 35, was charged with assault in Minneapolis on Thursday for pointing his gun at two people in a car while trying to pass them in an unmarked vehicle on the highway. Morgan told investigators that he “feared for his safety and the safety of others” after the civilian vehicle “cut him off,” according to the state’s complaint.
Morgan faces two felony counts of second-degree assault for the apparent road rage incident. There is an active warrant out for his arrest.
This is the first time ever that a federal agent has faced local prosecution for their actions while on duty, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.
While this is a welcome development, it’s an absolute disgrace that Morgan is the first and only ICE agent to be charged with some form of excessive force or brutality in Trump’s 10-week operation in Minneapolis, given that federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good for no reason at all.