Israel Can’t Believe Trump’s Total “Capitulation” in Iran Deal
Trump’s memorandum of understanding has left those in Israel gobsmacked.
Israel is reportedly in a state of shock over President Trump’s recently signed memorandum of understanding with Iran, which allows Iran to retain their ballistic missile arsenal, lifts sanctions, and admonishes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by calling for the termination of all military operations in Lebanon.
“It’s a bad agreement in which the Americans are paying with cash, and got, at the maximum, a letter of intent,” former Netanyahu adviser Yaakov Amidror told The New York Times. The Times of Israel’s editor, David Horowitz, called it a “catastrophic capitulation.” Israel’s Channel 12 news correspondent Nir Dvori even likened the deal to a “diplomatic Oct. 7.”
“Iran came out stronger, and I believe is now the regional hegemon,” former Israeli deputy national security adviser Chuck Freilich said. “They stood up to the U.S., the global superpower. They can have missiles, and there’s nothing in the agreement about the nuclear issue except [that] we’ll talk about it. This is an Iranian victory over the U.S. and Israel.”
Ensuring Iran is defenseless and economically crippled has been a priority for Israel for years. Trump’s recent deal all but assured that won’t happen. In the last 48 hours alone, the president has defended Iran’s right to have ballistic missiles, suggested that they should have the right to use nuclear power just like its neighbors, and criticized Israel for its deadly strikes in Lebanon—all which are points within the deal. And while it’s still unclear whether this is a temporary rift or a complete heel turn, this MOU endangers Israel’s long-term goals of a disarmed Iran and an occupied Lebanon.