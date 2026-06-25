Hakeem Jeffries Downplays Socialist Wins. Others Aren’t So Sure.
Progressive analysts and politicians hope the New York primaries could be the start of something. They have some data to back that up.
Some are calling it the Democratic Tea Party. While establishment Democrats are still downplaying Tuesday night’s primary wins by democratic socialists, progressives say that the New York victories of Claire Valdez, Brad Lander, and Darializa Avila Chevalier represent a new era in Democratic politics.
“I think this is a preview for the national Democratic Party,” said Usamah Andrabi, the communications director for Justice Democrats, a progressive group which endorsed Valdez in New York’s 7th district and Avila Chevalier in New York’s 13th. “Democratic leadership needs to wake up to the fact that they are clearly out of step with their most active, vocal, and energized base of voters.”
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, on the other hand, spent Wednesday trying to downplay the fact that candidates endorsed by democratic socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani beat the ones Jeffries had endorsed.
“The mayor and I agree to strongly disagree about some of his endorsements, and he’s got work to do in terms of the conversations that he’s going to have with members of Congress moving forward,” Jeffries told reporters on the Hill on Wednesday.
Jeffries backed incumbent Representatives Adriano Espaillat and Dan Goldman, who lost to Avila Chevalier and Lander, respectively.
The results are arguably personal for Jeffries: On Tuesday night, a group of DSA members chanted “You’re next,” threatening to run a socialist against him in 2028. In fact, the socialist organization almost challenged Jeffries this cycle, but Mamdani said that trying to unseat Jeffries would be a distraction from DSA’s “affordability agenda.”
When asked if he was concerned about being unseated in 2028, Jeffries said: “When you ask me a serious question, I’ll give you a serious answer.”
Representative Rashida Tlaib, a democratic socialist herself, told The New Republic that she’s looking forward to having new allies in Congress. “I welcome them, and I’m looking forward to working with them to get Medicare for All passed, to try to get clean water and clean air for our families,” she said. “I’m proud of them,” she added.
Other Democrats’ reactions might best be described as circumspect. Representative Ro Khanna, a progressive who didn’t endorse in the New York races, gave an optimistic, if vague, statement to The New Republic when asked about the results. “We need a bold progressive vision for 2026 and 2028 and a new deal for our time,” he wrote in a message.
The jury is still out on whether Tuesday’s results are isolated to New York or indicative of a broader shift in the Democratic Party. Progressive strategists are hoping it’s the latter.
“I think this meaningfully advances an entire progressive agenda,” said Andrabi, pointing to how the soon-to-be House members could push for Medicare for All and block military funding to Israel.
“New York City Democratic primaries are a specific thing in that New York DSA has an incredibly strong ground game, Zohran Mamdani is incredibly popular, and it’s a very blue area,” Ryan O’Donnell, the executive director of Data for Progress, admitted. “But I think there’s also a lot of things that can be extrapolated nationwide.”
O’Donnell cited Data for Progress polls that found that voters see candidates who don’t stand up to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, as untrustworthy on other issues and that democratic socialist policies like Mamdani’s have nationwide appeal.
He shared Andrabi’s optimism that these victories would push the direction of the party: “When you see victories as large as these, and when you grow your numbers in Congress, it tends to change parts of the party more broadly.”