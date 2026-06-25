Senator Warren Has to Explain Basic Math to Trump Economic Nominee
Economist Christopher Phelan would not admit that inflation was higher than wage growth.
Elizabeth Warren had to explain to President Trump’s pick to lead the White House Council of Economic Advisers that 4.2 percent is more than 3.4 percent.
At a confirmation hearing Thursday for Christopher Phelan, the Democratic senator was making the point that inflation is outpacing wage growth, thereby diminishing Americans’ purchasing power.
“You’ve already told me inflation is 4.2 percent, right? What’s the annual wage growth right now?” Warren asked Phelan, an economist at the University of Minnesota.
“I do not have that in front of me right now,” he said.
Warren sighed. “It’s 3.4 percent. So let’s put this one together. Is 4.2 higher than 3.4?” she asked.
“I will repeat what I said, which is: Real wage growth in this administration is positive,” Phelan said, ignoring Warren’s obvious point that inflation was rising faster than wages.
“Right now families are falling behind,” Warren replied. “These are facts that come out of the Trump administration, they’re there for anybody to see. And you can’t bring yourself, as the person who sits there and says, ‘I want to be the head of the Council of Economic Advisors,’ to give objective economic advice, and you can’t even say ‘yeah, inflation is running higher than wages right now.”
“I think this person has disqualified himself,” she concluded.
Here’s video of the exchanged, via The Bulwark: