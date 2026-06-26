What’s Going on With the Big Housing Bill, Exactly?
Here’s where things stand since Trump refused to sign it.
As President Trump holds a popular bipartisan bill hostage, Democrats say that the issue is out of their hands, and that the onus is on Republicans to stand up to the president and get the legislation signed.
On Wednesday Trump was set to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which had passed the Senate and House easily. On the Hill, Speaker Mike Johnson was preparing to tout the legislation. But by lunchtime, Trump had thrown a wrench into the works, announcing on Truth Social that he wouldn’t sign the bill into law until Congress passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE, America Act. That afternoon, Democrats held a press conference urging Trump to pass the bill. None of their Republican colleagues joined them.
“What a mess,” Senator Tina Smith said on Thursday.
The SAVE America Act would require voters to provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote and a photo ID when voting. Trump has claimed that the bill will prevent noncitizens from voting in elections (an illegal and incredibly rare phenomenon), while opponents of the bill say it would functionally disenfranchise citizens who don’t have passports or other eligible documentation. The bill passed the House in February, but has stalled indefinitely in the Senate and is widely viewed as unpassable. Senator Jon Ossoff called it a “poison pill” that sinks any legislation it’s attached to.
On Thursday, Democratic lawmakers emphasized that dealing with Trump is Republicans’ job.
“We have to just keep on pounding on the idea that you need to sign the damn bill,” Smith said. “I don’t have a lot of clout with the President, but I believe that Senator Scott does, and others who worked so hard to get this bill passed.” Republican Senator Tim Scott sponsored the bill alongside Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Reporting suggests that Johnson might be working on a solution. On Thursday afternoon, he headed to the White House to speak with Trump about the SAVE Act. “We passed the SAVE Act three times in the House. We’ll do it again. We’re working on that, and I’m going to talk with the president about these issues and how to get the agenda moving again. It’s going to be very productive,” Johnson said.
At least one Democrat, Representative Maxine Waters, the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, expressed hope that Johnson will find a work-around and get Trump to sign the housing bill: “Mr. Johnson has a bill, he has to get it to [Trump]. I think he’s going to get it to him, and that they’re going to work it out,” she said. “I’m very optimistic.”
There’s a clock ticking in the background. When a bill passes both houses, the president has 10 days to sign it before it automatically becomes law. The 10-day countdown only starts once Johnson officially presents the bill to Trump—which on Thursday evening he said he would do, but as of early Friday it was unclear whether he had actually done so yet.
Warren says that it’s up to Republicans to officially present the bill and start the clock. “There’s plenty that the Republicans in Congress could do if they have the backbone to,” she said.
But there’s also a second complicating factor. If both chambers aren’t in session when the 10 days expire, the bill is automatically pocket vetoed. It’s legally ambiguous whether the recess in early July counts as an adjournment and would trigger a pocket veto. If it does, the bill will be killed. Congress cannot override a pocket veto, and would have to reintroduce and revote on the legislation.
When asked if they thought a pocket veto was Trump’s ultimate goal, Warren and Smith had similar answers. “You’re asking me to get in Donald Trump’s head and figure this out. Sorry, that’s a crazy place,” Warren said.
“I am so not qualified to look into this man’s mind and understand what it is that he is trying to accomplish,” Smith said. “But what he did was sabotage a bill that was strongly supported by Democrats and Republicans in some sort of a fit, because he was mad about the War Powers Act and the Reflecting Pool, and the fact that Republicans don’t support his voter suppression bill.”