Todd Blanche Is Claiming That He Can Ban Abortion In Any State

At the heart of this litany of Justice Department wins, however, was its work to control gender and sexuality. Blanche accused the DOJ, prior to Trump, of having “literally worked hand in hand with pro-abortion groups to target pro-lifers”—something that did not happen. He promised that a new team of Title IX investigators would “protect students, especially female athletes, from any sort of radical gender ideology in school programs or activities”—using the threat of Justice Department investigations to dictate school curricula. Then he seemed to beg for callers’ patience with the DOJ on the issue of abortion. “Some of that is taking longer than we want,” Blanche said, “but rest assured that we’re working hand in hand with HHS and the FDA and the White House and President Trump’s team to get permanent solutions so that the Dobbs decision becomes permanent in every single state.”

For a future attorney general, this was a strange and circular reading of Dobbs, the 2022 Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Dobbs did not dictate abortion laws; as its many supporters love to remind us, it empowered states to adopt whatever bans they like. It is already “permanent in every single state.” Perhaps, for Blanche, Dobbs is now shorthand for an abortion ban. Even if legally imprecise, that would at least be honest. He went on: “That means that if states have said we are going to protect the unborn, and we’re going to protect every life from the moment of conception, we’re putting practices and policies in place so that other states and other organizations can’t attack that, and they can’t do things like they’re doing with mailing in mail-order drugs and things like that.” By this, Blanche meant threatening those who help abortion medication reach people in ban states. “We don’t have complete victory yet,” Blanche said, “but we will have victory, and victory will be soon, and it will be permanent.” (When Politico asked the Department of Justice about this “victory” that would be “permanent in every state,” it affirmed that Blanche’s comments were “with respect to mail order abortion drugs.”)

What Blanche is really saying is that he wants states with abortion bans to be able to extend those bans to states without them. It’s as if states that did not ban abortion after the Dobbs decision are somehow noncompliant, and need to be brought to heel. Unfortunately, Blanche has—or believes he has—a blunt instrument with which he can attempt to do so. The Comstock Act, an 1873 anti-obscenity law, was considered unenforceable for decades, but it contains language outlawing the circulation of “obscene” items. The law defines “obscenity” to include information about and any items that could be used for abortion. Lately, Christian nationalist legal groups such as Alliance Defending Freedom have been pushing a very questionable legal theory that any federal prosecutor could simply begin enforcing the Comstock Act tomorrow. They have not done so. But these groups hope that if Blanche heads the Justice Department, the abortion prosecutions will follow.