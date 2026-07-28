Top DHS Official Quits in Protest Over Trump’s “War on Immigrants”
The executive director of the Office of Homeland Security Statistics is out.
A longtime Department of Homeland Security official has resigned, citing the Trump administration’s “brazen corruption” and the “war on immigrants.”
Over the weekend, Marc Rosenblum, who serves as executive director for the Office of Homeland Security Statistics, announced he would end his decade of service at the DHS, Wired reported Monday.
“I’m sad to suspend my career in public service and leave my amazing team,” Rosenblum wrote in a LinkedIn post. “But it will come as no surprise that I’m thrilled to end my relationship with the current administration.
“Between the war on immigrants, the war on feds, and the war on facts (not to mention the crazy war in Iran and the brazen corruption), I just need a change,” Rosenblum wrote.
Rosenblum spent years working to improve transparency at DHS, and spearheaded efforts to publish information on immigration arrests and deportations for the first time. But after the Trump administration launched its sweeping deportation efforts, DHS stopped publishing data on ICE detentions, Customs and Border Protection encounters, and deportations—gutting the department’s transparency and undermining accountability. Rosenblum told Wired that he and his co-workers had faced “a challenging and often hostile work environment.”
In his LinkedIn post, Rosenblum said he was taking a month off, but looking forward to taking up a new role that would “actually align with my values and those of most other Americans.”