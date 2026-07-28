Trump, 80, Falls Asleep After Mocking Lindsey Graham at His Funeral
President Trump dozed off almost immediately after delivering his eulogy.
President Trump couldn’t stay awake at Lindsey Graham’s funeral Tuesday.
As several well-wishers eulogized the former senator at the Washington National Cathedral, Trump could barely hold his face up and keep his eyes open. It didn’t take long for him to start dozing off, occasionally blinking to try and hide his drowsiness.
At certain points, Trump even started tilting his head as he was falling asleep.
All of this took place shortly after Trump delivered his own eulogy, in which he went off-script and made fun of Graham a little, with all of his friends and family present, and reminded the audience about the time he publicly shared Graham’s cell phone number. All of that was probably much too tiring for the 80-year-old Trump, and he decided to take a little rest.