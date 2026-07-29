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Alex Jones (Yes, Really) Just Called to Impeach Trump

The worst person you know just made a decent point.

Alex Jones looks up while getting in the front passenger seat of a car.
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Alex Jones

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, a dramatic about-face for someone who has been an unflinching supporter of the president for years.

Jones based his demands on Trump’s war on Iran, which many on the MAGA right were opposed to from the start, viewing it as yet another endless foreign war—a pattern Trump ran on ending.

“The big issue is how to stop Trump. And we have to have Congress go for the war powers. They’ve tried three times to vote on war powers—they’re supposed to authorize a war. This is a war; they’re getting the draft ready. If this isn’t a war, nothing’s a war. I mean, this is absolutely out of control,” Jones said in a video posted on Tuesday afternoon. “And so I’m calling for it right now: Twenty-Fifth Amendment, impeachment, whatever needs to happen to get this front and center, to get control of our country.”

Jones went on to allege that Trump is preparing for a boots-on-the-ground invasion of Iran, a line in the sand for many in the “America First” wing of MAGA.

“They want us in a total war so they can censor and take our freedoms, nationalize everything, and push us aside with AI—total liability, immunity, and protection. This is a disaster. We are facing tyranny, but the public’s awakening,” he continued. “We’ve got to come together and transcend left and right, and we have to say no to an expanded war that will definitely destroy the economy and kill a bunch of our troops. They’re preparing a massive ground invasion. It’s all confirmed. This is going down right now.”

While this announcement is historically uncharacteristic for Jones, the internal MAGA split on the Iran war has been brewing for some time.

“How do we 25th Amendment his ass?” Jones wrote back in April after Trump warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” referring to Iran. “WAR CRIME ALERT!!—Trump on Iran: ‘A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. The definition of genocide is destroying an entire civilization/people! Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie. This IS NOT WHAT WE VOTED FOR!!!”

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Kash Patel Loses Lawsuit Against Man Who Called Him “Googly-Eyed” Chud

A federal judge has thrown out the FBI director’s lawsuit against a blogger who called him a “googly-eyed Kremlin bitch.”

FBI Director Kash Patel looks extra googly-eyed as he looks down at papers before him while testifying in Congress.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A federal judge Tuesday tossed FBI Director Kash Patel’s $10 million lawsuit against a blogger who called him a “googly-eyed Kremlin bitch.”

In his final order, Nevada Chief District Judge Andrew Gordon dismissed Patel’s lawsuit against Jim Stewartson, finding that he did not have “personal jurisdiction” over the internet commentator.

Gordon’s order put an end to a legal saga that began long before Patel was ever made director of the FBI.

In June 2023, Patel filed a complaint that Stewartson was smearing him online by calling him a “blatantly incompetent chud” and a “Kremlin asset” who plotted to “overthrow the government” on January 6, 2021.

Initially, Stewartson didn’t respond to the lawsuit, which led to Patel winning a $250,000 default judgment in August 2025. Stewartson challenged the default judgment on the grounds that he had no meaningful ties to Nevada, where the case was filed, and declared that Patel was a “googly-eyed Kremlin bitch” and, again, a “chud.”

Stewartson celebrated the final order, which referenced his comment in a footnote. “I’d like to commend the judge for including ‘googly-eyed Kremlin bitch’ in his ruling,” Stewartson wrote on X Tuesday.

“PSA: Now that my case is settled, you are free to refer to @FBIDirectorKash as a ‘chud,’ a ‘googly-eyed Kremlin bitch,’ and a ‘traitor’ without fear of legal repercussions!” he wrote in another post.

Following President Donald Trump’s lead, Patel has filed six defamation lawsuits against journalists in just seven years. Patel recently filed a $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic for reporting on his excessive drinking at work.

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Surprise! Trump Endorsement Derailed by MAGA Racism

Donald Trump’s fans are not happy he backed Amir Hassan.

Donald Trump smiles at the crowd while standing at a podium on stage during an event.
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President Donald Trump drew a racist backlash from his supporters on his own social media platform for endorsing a congressional candidate in Michigan.

“It is my Great Honor to endorse Amir Hassan, who is running to represent the fantastic people of Michigan’s 8th Congressional District!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday night. “From bravely fighting for our incredible U.S. Navy, to protecting his Community as a Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Amir has served our Nation with distinction, and will bring that same Fighting Spirit to the U.S. Congress.”

To Trump’s MAGA base, though, it was an egregious error by the president to endorse someone with a seemingly Muslim name, even though, per his campaign website, Hassan “recently reaffirmed his commitment to Christ, stating ‘Jesus Christ is his Lord and Savior.’”

“No way. What does it profit a man to gain the whole world but lose his soul? No political gain is worth insulting our Christian faith. 🚫 No Muslims in America 🚫 No Muslims in office,” one Trump supporter wrote in a reply on Truth Social.

Another Truth Social supporter asked, “What has happened to you?”

“Have you lost your mind, endorsing Muslim candidates? Don’t we have enough of them in Government already?” wrote user ConitaDrew. “You are not the man that I voted for three times, you have no wisdom whatsoever where Islam is concerned, you are arming people or wanting to arm people ‘Turkey’ that hate us and Israel, that someday will come for us.”

“Honestly??? Why????” posted kimberlee2922, who describes herself as a “Proud Conservative.” “Do you think there are already too many foreigners in congress??? Don’t you think enough is enough at this point????”

Hassan was actually born and raised in Flint, Michigan, his campaign website states. But that’s not local enough for some Trump supporters.

“YOU ARE BEING MISLED, President Trump! This guy is a snake in the grass. Muslim and never voted for a republican in his whole life. Moved to Michigan last summer and immediately filed to run for office. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!” wrote JoniMarieForLiberty.

According to the Michigan Voice, Hassan is a Muslim. He’s also a Navy veteran who was stationed at Guantanamo Bay and a former federal law enforcement officer who calls himself an America First Republican. He claims to have “zero tolerance for extremists who pervert Islam into something evil,” and “believes Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East.” But apparently that’s not enough for Trump supporters.

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DNC Fell for an Email Scammer Pretending to Be Chair Ken Martin

The Democratic National Committee was scammed out of tends of thousands of dollars.

DNC Chair Ken Martin raises his eyebrows while sitting in an interview.
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DNC Chair Ken Martin

The Democratic National Committee was scammed out of nearly $29,000 by an email from someone pretending to be Chair Ken Martin last year, according to reporting from NOTUS.

This most recent blunder comes amid growing calls for Martin’s resignation after The New York Times’ report on the party’s internal dysfunction and general lack of funds.

“Schedule B supporting Line 29 of the Detailed Summary Page discloses a disbursement for ‘Misdisbursement—seeking return of funds’ totaling $28,860.92,” DNC senior campaign finance and reviewing analyst Jack Baisden wrote in a July 8, 2025, letter to treasurer Virginia McGregor. “This transaction appears to be related to an apparent unauthorized disbursement of Committee funds. Although the Commission may take further legal action regarding this apparent improper use of Committee funds, any further clarifying information that you can provide will be taken into consideration.”

The fraudulent request was made in February 2025, and fulfilled by a staffer who no longer works for the DNC. Just $7,000 of the $28,860.92 has been recovered.

“The DNC takes seriously our duty to protect the funds provided to us by millions of patriotic Americans chipping in to fund our mission,” spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg said to NOTUS. “This was a one-off mistake that was promptly caught and addressed, and no similar issues have occurred since.”

It’s hard to view this situation as just a one-off in the context of the greater chaos within the DNC. Various politicians and both national committees have been hit with fraud and embezzlement scams over the years. But Martin’s DNC falling prey to this one wouldn’t feel so ridiculous if they weren’t already $18.5 million in debt and dealing with a report from the Times detailing Martin’s paranoia-driven July outburst, in which he threw a phone at an aide. Multiple notable voices have called for his resignation since, and that doesn’t take the drama around the DNC’s lack of transparency over the 2024 autopsy into account.

This has all been very embarrassing. Martin can’t raise money, can’t keep money, and can’t unite the base under the “big tent” he likes to talk about. While his term is up in 2029, it certainly seems that his days as chairman are numbered.

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Fauci Pleads the Fifth and Kills Republicans’ Big Covid Hearing

Dr. Anthony Fauci is done playing Republicans’ games.

Anthony Fauci testifies in Congress.
Alex Wroblewski/AFP/Getty Images
Dr. Anthony Fauci waits for the start of a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing on July 29.

Anthony Fauci will not testify before Congress Wednesday.

The former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was subpoenaed to testify before a Republican-led Senate committee regarding his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But he won’t—instead, Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment in his opening statements.

Fauci remarked that Kentucky Senator Rand Paul—who issued the subpoena and has repeatedly called for Fauci’s arrest—has an “obvious obsession with calling for my prosecution.” Paul posted hundreds of pages from Fauci’s pandemic-era diary to his website over the weekend, summarizing the unredacted collection through a conspiratorial slant and with a pink pen, which Fauci said was “aimed at embarrassing and intimidating” him.

“The only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this Committee is to prompt me to say something, anything, that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, ‘behind bars,’” Fauci said, adding that he is following his attorney’s advice by pleading the Fifth.

Mere moments into the hearing, Paul had one of Fauci’s attorneys, David Schertler, thrown out of the room after he attempted to speak on behalf of his client.

“Let the record state that Dr. Fauci will still have the advice of the other half a dozen attorneys that he brought along today,” Paul remarked after Schertler was removed.

In a written statement shared ahead of the hearing, Schertler argued that Paul displayed an “intense and seemingly pathological” obsession with Fauci that began during a July 2021 Senate HELP Committee hearing. At the time, Paul claimed that Fauci was responsible for the deaths of millions of people and had orchestrated a cover-up. Fauci, in turn, said that Paul “had no idea what he was talking about, and if anyone was lying it was him.”

“Chairman Paul’s public crusade against Dr. Fauci can only be described as an obsessive vendetta,” Schertler continued. “It triggers what the Supreme Court has called a ‘basic function’ of the Fifth Amendment—‘to protect innocent men … who otherwise might be ensnared by ambiguous circumstances.’”

Fauci has testified before Congress countless times over the course of his 38-year career atop the health agency. He advised seven U.S. presidents over that time, and oversaw research on a range of issues including HIV/AIDS, ebola, influenza, zika, and finally, the coronavirus.

Paul charged Fauci with lying to Congress during a July 2023 hearing on Covid, though the issue was eventually wiped away via a pardon issued by former President Joe Biden.

But Republicans haven’t paid any heed to that pardon. On Tuesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer warned Fauci that the pardon would not cover his latest congressional hearing.

“Americans are still reaping the consequences of Dr. Fauci’s actions,” Comer told Fox News. “Biden’s pardon doesn’t cover Dr. Fauci’s testimony this week and if he continues to lie, he must be held accountable.”

This story has been updated.

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