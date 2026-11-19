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Inside Washington

What did we learn from Tuesday’s vote among House Democrats to nominate Hakeem Jeffries for speaker, clearing the path to his ascension to that position next January 3? Mostly, we learned that Jeffries and his team did a bang-up job of tamping down any opposition to his rise. It was impressive work, which Chuck Schumer hasn’t been able to match in his own leadership drama. But Jeffries’s decisive win can’t erase one nettlesome fact that no one was in the mood to talk about yesterday: A decent chunk of the party rank and file wanted someone else; there’s something of a disconnect between Jeffries’s support within his caucus and his support from Democrats out there across the country.

The vote, conducted by recorded-but-secret ballot, was overwhelming: 251 for to 11 against with two abstaining. Before the vote, some House watchers were saying 40 “no” votes could signal trouble, and 11 is obviously far short of that. The “no” votes came from incoming members whose criticisms of Jeffries mainly focus on Israel policy: Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez of New York, Adam Hamawy of New Jersey, Frederick Haynes of Texas, Melat Kiros of Colorado, Donavan McKinney of Michigan, and Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania.

Even without the hard work from Jeffries’s team, this outcome was practically guaranteed. Democrats were never going to turn down the opportunity to elevate the first Black speaker ever. Voto Latino president Maria Teresa Kumar was quick out of the gate Wednesday morning to make the point: “The framers of the Constitution did not have people who look like Hakeem Jeffries in mind.”

That doesn’t mean there weren’t rumblings of opposition. Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley was the subject of a petition urging her to run. She seemed to be considering it for a few days publicly. But Axios reported that she was never actually serious about running and that her public Hamletting had actually miffed some fellow Progressive Caucus members. “She’s only playing coy with people online,” one CPC member told Axios. “The rest of us know she’s not running. But that’s generating additional calls and making people … even more pissed off in the end.”

That online petition was one of many trying to push for a Jeffries alternative. At least one person was paid to gather names. Still, hundreds of thousands of people did sign these things. It’s hard to know whether grassroots opposition to Jeffries—over his ties to some corporate donors and AIPAC—is truly widespread or is one of those “Remember, Bluesky isn’t the real world” phenomena. In a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll of Democrats only, Jeffries’s approval numbers were 40–29. That was a lot better than Schumer’s (34–43), but 40 percent isn’t exactly unreserved love.

For now, both moderate and progressive activists in Washington are making positive noises about the presumptive speaker. Adam Green of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee is a big backer of Chris Van Hollen in the Senate leadership contest, but he said Wednesday morning that he was encouraged by Jeffries’s recent embrace of a vast Medicare expansion. Jeffries indicated he might support lowering the eligibility age (to exactly what, he didn’t say) and adding dental, vision, and hearing. “A lot of people in Congress are gradually realizing they don’t need to live in a lowest-common-denominator environment that is needed with a slim majority,” Green told The TNR Blue Book. “Jeffries coming out for lowering the Medicare age is an example of economic populists raising the floor and ceiling of what’s possible.”

Likewise, Jim Kessler of the centrist group Third Way said that moderates trusted Jeffries, albeit for very different reasons. “Jeffries knows and publicly acknowledges that he only holds the gavel if Democrats can win in the difficult districts that many Dem moderates represent,” Kessler said, pointing to at least 57 districts won by Donald Trump in 2024 that next year will be represented by Democrats. “Every one of those seats is precarious, and moderates feel they’ll have a speaker who believes that in his bones. In addition, they’ve seen how Jeffries has been a target of the extreme left faction within the Democratic coalition, and that is an experience that many moderates share with him.”

So for now, and presumably through next January, Jeffries will bask in the glow of history and unity. Then he’ll take the gavel (on January 3, he’ll need only 218 votes to become speaker, so he can endure many more defections than he did yesterday). And then the work will begin.

Jeffries will start with a unified and energized caucus—but also with at least a dose of skepticism from rank-and-file Democrats. Those skeptics won’t just be lefties upset about Israel, but also more mainstream voters who aren’t convinced he’s the political pugilist they think the party needs in these final two years of Trumpism.

Speaking of Trump, it’s worth remembering that Jeffries won’t just be facing challenges from his own caucus or base. “Congress will not only face an executive that is both deeply hostile and contemptuous of the rule of law and the role of Congress,” longtime Congress-watcher Norman Ornstein told The TNR Blue Book. “It is also likely to have the Elon Musks and Peter Thiels of the world willing to spend hundreds of millions to blame everything that goes wrong on Congress, and a media and social media dominated by oligarchs tilting toward Trump. Changing the way Congress does its business and communicates, with much more focus and internal discipline in messaging, along with balancing key legislative initiatives with the accountability agenda, are key. Business as usual won’t work.”

Ornstein’s last sentiment is one Jeffries might want to print out and tape to his bathroom mirror.

—Michael Tomasky

Outside Washington

Stateline’s Shalina Chatlani reports on states’ issues applying the new Medicaid work rules enacted in Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Last week, the administration pushed the deadline for instituting the changes back by six months, but that may not do much to limit the chaos. “Every state is dealing with its own set of circumstances, and so are enrollees,” Chatlani explains, noting that differences in minimum wages from state to state can affect the number of hours people need to work. And documentation presents a further challenge: In the first four months of Nebraska instituting the new rules, Chatlani reports, “at least 956 people lost their Medicaid because of paperwork.” Democrats including Representative Hakeem Jeffries—set to become speaker of the House—have indicated they want to try to repeal these work requirements when they take control of Congress in January.

Amid news that the United States has officially lost its measles-elimination status, The Guardian’s Michelle R. Smith reports this week that the anti-vax group previously led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is back on Facebook and Instagram, “four years after Meta removed the group for repeatedly violating its misinformation policies.” Innocuously titled the “Children’s Health Defense Fund,” the group has “reopened or opened six accounts on Facebook and Instagram from May through September this year” and is using these accounts to tell parents that their kids could die if they are vaccinated, while denying that recent deaths related to the current measles outbreaks had anything to do with measles.

—Heather Souvaine Horn

The Ideas Factory

Public Citizen published a new report alleging “alarming conflicts of interest” among “a dozen” high-ranking Trump administration Securities and Exchange Commission officials. “The grift is a feature, not a bug,” Public Citizen co-president Lisa Gilbert says in the organization’s press release. Some examples cited in the press release: “SEC enforcement actions against several of SEC Chairman Paul Atkins’ previous clients were dropped soon after he came to the SEC,” and “the SEC’s new Crypto Task Force has at least two officials with close ties to the crypto industry, including a former crypto industry lobbyist.”

The Roosevelt Institute Book Club meets at 1 p.m. Thursday on Zoom for a discussion of Daniel Driscoll’s Why Carbon Taxes Failed. “Drawing from archival documents, statistical data, and in-depth interviews with policymakers and activists,” the event website teases, “Driscoll argues that carbon taxes can work—but they have to be smartly sequenced behind public investment and planning.”

—Heather Souvaine Horn

In Closing

Here’s Why That’s B.S.

Watch TNR’s Edith Olmsted tackle Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s bizarre set of statements about the recent FAA ground stop—and why he took a government jet to Louisiana when everyone else was grounded.

Political Trivia Question of the Day

During the 1950s, when nuclear paranoia and fear of nuclear Armageddon reigned over the land, American schoolchildren received instruction via a three-word catchphrase about what they should do in the event of a nuclear attack while they were in school (yes, for real). What was this phrase? Hint: Two of the words were verbs.

(Sign up for The TNR Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)

—Michael Tomasky