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Inside Washington

Barack Obama issued a private directive to House Democrats on Wednesday: Go big on health care, because Obamacare isn’t enough. “The ACA was jerry rigged on top of a legacy system, and that’s what we could get,” Obama told the Democrats, according to a transcript we obtained of his comments. He was referring to the fact that the Affordable Care Act in large part regulates and subsidizes private insurance. He added: “You should push further and get more.”

The remarks will give a morale boost to those who want the Democratic Congress next year to pass major elements of the expansion of Medicare that Senator Bernie Sanders has long championed. The comments also hint at a shocker: The new Democratic Congress might end up proving more unified on health care—which has long bitterly divided the party—than you might think. Hakeem Jeffries, the next House speaker, endorsed a large expansion of Medicare this week, including a lower age eligibility and coverage for all children, as well as for dental, hearing, and vision services. That’s a big step toward the sort of universal government health care that progressives have long fought for.

As it is, the new Congress is widely expected to pass a restoration of ACA subsidies that were expanded during the pandemic and allowed to expire last year by Trump and the GOP Congress, which bumped millions of people off coverage. (Trump will veto that restoration, and Democrats will attack him for it.) But the Medicare expansion proposal is another animal entirely. It entails a big push toward something much more like a single-payer system that works around the private insurance market.

In his comments, Obama suggested they should push hard in that direction. “I’m hopeful that you can get the subsidies restored,” Obama said, referring to the aforementioned expired pandemic-era subsidies. But he stressed that restoring Obamacare alone “is not the answer,” adding: “There are better systems than the ones we’ve got.”

Those will be welcome words to many Democrats. The party has long fought over whether to be for single-payer; in this election, victorious Senate candidates like Adam Hamilton in Kansas distanced themselves from the Sanders wing by denouncing Medicare for All. But Obama’s comments hint at an emerging short-term consensus position: Make incremental but meaningful pushes toward universal government coverage—like the proposal to expand Medicare that Jeffries just backed.

“The ACA tried to get to universal coverage on a certain path,” Jonathan Cohn, a health care wonk who wrote a well-regarded book on Obamacare and now writes about the issue for The Bulwark, told me. “Now he’s urging Democrats to think beyond the ACA structure toward more transformational changes. Presumably, that includes a bigger role for public programs.”

All this points to a major opportunity for Democrats. The party won governorships in a chunk of the remaining holdout states—mostly in the South—that still have not opted into Obamacare’s expansion of Medicaid to lower-income adults. Now there’s at least a reasonable chance that states like Georgia, Texas, Wisconsin, and Kansas expand Medicaid to millions.

While Republicans still control key legislative chambers in such states, the new Democratic governors—who campaigned on expanding Medicaid—will bring intense pressure on them to deal. As Larry Levitt of KFF told me, while Trump’s 2025 Medicaid cuts will complicate things considerably, “Medicaid expansion could be on the table.”

On top of that, congressional Democrats will now vote to restore Obamacare subsidies. And Democratic committees in both chambers will assemble proposals for a major new Medicare expansion. In doing all this, Democrats will be delivering on their promise to provide material relief to millions and millions of Americans who drove the blue tsunami. Trump will stand in the way of all of it. Fine: That’s a debate Democrats can really take into 2028.

—Greg Sargent

Outside Washington

Fifty years ago, Maine became the first state in the United States to abolish parole for inmates, and it remains one of 16 states that continue to do so. But with a new governor incoming, the Pine Tree State may well reinstate parole. “Previous efforts to reinstate parole were expected to fail, because outgoing Governor Janet Mills, a former prosecutor and state attorney general, consistently opposed such a program,” reports Emma Davis of the Maine Morning Star. “The next iteration will be considered by Gov.-elect Hannah Pingree, who told Maine Morning Star she supports reinstating parole, as long as it is established in a way that weighs evidence of rehabilitation alongside risk.”

They may have gotten thoroughly wiped out in the midterm elections earlier this month, but apparently the blue wave didn’t cure the Republicans of their DEI Derangement Syndrome—and in Ohio, GOP state legislators are hurrying to further ban diversity, equity, and inclusion in the lame-duck session before they lose their iron grip on power. The state Senate, where the Republicans hold a supermajority, passed a bill Wednesday banning DEI in K-12 public schools, the Ohio Capital Journal reports. It likely will pass the House, where the GOP also holds a supermajority, before heading to GOP Governor Mike DeWine’s desk. The Republicans are rushing to get the bill passed because, come January, they will no longer have a supermajority in the House and the governor’s mansion will be occupied by Democrat Amy Acton.

—Ryan Kearney

The Ideas Factory

Home insurance costs are skyrocketing, but that “cannot be fully explained by rising climate impacts, increased cost of reinsurance, or construction costs,” according to a joint report from the Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund, the Revolving Door Project, and Public Citizen. Rather, excess underwriting netted home insurers $113 billion from 2021 through 2025. “Excessive industry spending on overhead like executive compensation, advertising, and shareholder dividends, and record high profits are also to blame for climbing insurance prices,” a press release states. “Meanwhile, insurers are aggressively denying and delaying claims, leaving homeowners without the protection they paid for.”

Potential 2028 contender Rahm Emanuel seems to be everywhere these days, making waves with a big economic speech on Monday and then slamming Donald Trump on Thursday for holding a trilateral summit with Xi and Putin. The next stop on Emanuel’s “ideas primary” schedule is a Friday morning conversation with Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “America After November 3” will address questions such as: “What can the new Democratic majorities accomplish on the affordability issue that powered their electoral successes? How will a defeated Republican Party and lame duck President Trump react to the new reality: conflict or compromise? What will become of the nation’s foreign policy and the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and the U.S. war with Iran? How are America’s allies and adversaries reading the new political landscape in Washington?”

—Ryan Kearney

In Closing

Good Week: Mary Peltola

The final Senate race to be called hasn’t been in serious doubt for at least a week or more, but Mary Peltola on Wednesday was finally declared the winner over Dan Sullivan in Alaska, bringing the Democrats’ 2027 majority in the chamber to an astounding 56 seats—or rather 55, if you don’t count John Fetterman.

Bad Week: Markwayne Mullin

The homeland security secretary began his week by taking heat for flying to a college football game on Saturday while thousands of Americans were still stranded due to the nationwide ground stop the prior evening. Then he speculated on Fox News on Monday that AI might have something to do with all of the technical outages lately. A day later, the White House, now run by Stephen Miller, put Mullin in a TV timeout.

—Ryan Kearney

Political Trivia Question of the Day

Which president moved Thanksgiving from the fourth Friday in November to the third, and why did he do it? (Sign up for The TNR Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)

—Michael Tomasky