You are using an
outdated
browser.
Please
upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
The New Republic
The New Republic
LATEST
THE SOAPBOX
APOCALYPSE SOON
SOLD SHORT
CRITICAL MASS
MAGAZINE
PODCASTS
The New Republic
The New Republic
The New Republic
The New Republic
The New Republic
LATEST
THE SOAPBOX
APOCALYPSE SOON
SOLD SHORT
CRITICAL MASS
MAGAZINE
PODCASTS
The New Republic
The New Republic
The New Republic
Most recent
Grace Segers
,
Daniel Strauss
The Bland Ambition of Kevin McCarthy
The Bakersfield Republican has everything it takes to rise to the top in today’s GOP: zero interest in policy, relentless thirst for power, and slavish loyalty to Trump. If this man becomes speaker of the House—look out, America.
August 11, 2022
August 16, 2022
Patrick Caldwell
Tom Emmer Is the Republican Party’s Stealth Bomber