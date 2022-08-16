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Most recent
Magazine
Grace Segers
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Daniel Strauss
The Bland Ambition of Kevin McCarthy
The Bakersfield Republican has everything it takes to rise to the top in today’s GOP: zero interest in policy, relentless thirst for power, and slavish loyalty to Trump. If this man becomes speaker of the House—look out, America.
August 11, 2022
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August 18, 2022
Magazine
Timothy Noah
Tim Ryan: Right Man, Right Place, Right Time