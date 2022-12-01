You are using an
The New Republic
The New Republic
The New Republic
The New Republic
The New Republic
Illustration by Doug Chayka
America 2050
Will the United States still be one nation? Should it be?
Illustration by Doug Chayka
It’s 2050. Does the United States of America as We Once Knew It Still Exist?
We asked 12 writers for their predictions—and recommendations for how to save democracy.
Michael Tomasky
Our Best-Case Scenario: A Negotiated Breakup
Czechoslovakia’s “Velvet Divorce” offers a model for dealing with America’s irreconcilable differences.
Kurt Andersen
Expanding Citizen Power Beyond the Ballot Box
Responsive organizing is essential to achieving policy reform.
Astra Taylor