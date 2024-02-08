You are using an
The New Republic
The New Republic
Illustration by Taylor Callery
How the Democrats Need to Run
A playbook for 2024
Nancy MacLean
Warn Voters About the Radicalism Beyond Trump
The Republicans are plotting to literally rewrite the Constitution to eliminate core rights and protections.
February 8, 2024
Stuart Stevens
Just Say It, Democrats: Biden Has Been a Great President