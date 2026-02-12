What Is a Democrat For?
Today’s Democrats could aspire just to return us to some pre-Trump “normal.” But for millions of Americans, that isn’t nearly good enough. The country needs a Democratic Party that seeks to create a new and far better “normal”—and that’s willing to fight the people standing in the way.
