What the Democrats Need to Do Now

A fourth and final answer has to do with Biden as a communicator. His heart was in this fight. He just wasn’t a forceful articulator and promoter of these ideas. Heather Boushey, who served on the Council of Economic Advisers for the entire Biden term, told me: “There were too many times, as I traveled the country and talked to economic audiences, I was stunned how many times people said to me in 2024 that the speech I had just given was the first time they had heard our economic agenda clearly articulated. And I would be thinking, the president literally gave this speech earlier this week.”

Jared Bernstein, who served alongside Boushey and then chaired the CEA for the last 19 months of Biden’s term, added that the administration’s constant hard work on these issues and many successes got them nothing politically. “I thought we got zero love for what was really a very concentrated attack on precisely the kinds of hassles we’re talking about,” he said. “We got zero for it. And, you know, maybe we didn’t do it right, but I do think that experiment does challenge your hypothesis.”

“The main thing that I feel we could have done better was taking more public fights, certain bad actors in the private sector, to illustrate for people we were really fighting for them,” said Andrew Bates, Biden’s former senior deputy press secretary.

It does. But I would argue that the administration, from Biden on down, didn’t promote its efforts often or forcefully enough. Andrew Bates, the former senior deputy press secretary, seemed to agree. “The main thing that I feel we could have done better was taking more public fights, certain bad actors in the private sector, to illustrate for people we were really fighting for them. And we did that to a degree,” he said. “I think if that had been a larger proportion of our messaging, I think people would have better received it.”

Senator Whitehouse is withering on this point. “[Biden] didn’t want to have enemies, he didn’t want to have adversaries, he didn’t want to have villains,” he told me. “They wouldn’t think in those terms. They wouldn’t speak in those terms. They wouldn’t even set up infrastructure to prepare for a battle, like a war room to plot when it was a good chance to land a punch because they left themselves open in some grotesque way. So we had four years in which our bully pulpit was deliberately self-muffled, and that made it really, really hard to move.”

Biden did call out some bad actors by name, or at least by category—Big Pharma, the large meat-packers, the various imposers of junk fees. But he didn’t make a crusade of it. It takes time to tell people how the four big meat-packers make life difficult for small ranchers and jack up prices for working consumers. It’s not something your average person has probably ever given one minute’s thought to. You have to tell that story over and over and over again. You have to use vivid, illustrative examples. You have to name a villain. That’s how you start to undo 45 years of conventional wisdom and get people who don’t have much time in their lives for politics to start thinking in a new way. And that, Biden didn’t do.

Here is one lesson I hope the next Democratic president learns from Trump: In our present-day environment, the president needs to be out there nearly every day promoting his or her agenda—and doing so in terms that make the fight and the conflict readily apparent to people. This is one thing that Trump does well—virtually every day, he’s out there making it clear to people who his bad guys are and feeding the media a narrative of conflict that ensures coverage. True, he’s not popular, but that’s because his policies aren’t popular. He’s a successful agenda setter, and the next Democratic president needs to learn from his example and not regard the presidency as some precious, porcelain institution that should be shielded from too much exposure. That’s not the world we live in now.

Biden, of course, was physically incapable doing that toward the end. But he and his many admirable economic aides did start us down a better path, and it’s exactly the wrong lesson to conclude that because Biden didn’t vanquish Meta, it’s time to throw in the towel. The right conclusion is that Biden started a job that a new generation of Democrats must now finish.

7. Targets

So: What stories should the Democrats tell working people, and what names should they name? Several suggestions emerged from the interviews I did for this article, but I’d like to kick things off with an idea of my own, one I’ve had for a decade or so.

The next time they have the power to do so, Democrats should just make insulin free. It wouldn’t be complicated, or even very expensive. In 2022, Americans with diabetes spent around $22 billion on insulin. That represented a huge increase over the previous decade. But then, the government—the Democrats—stepped in and did good: The Inflation Reduction Act capped the price of an insulin dose at $35 for Medicare beneficiaries starting in 2023. Costs have gone down considerably, and the three manufacturers—Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and Sanofi—have even lowered some prices voluntarily in response to government action. Figures aren’t in for what diabetes patients have spent in more recent years, after the cap kicked in, but experts say it’s well below $22 billion.

The government should just pick up the tab. It should negotiate a fair price with the manufacturers and pay them, just as it does now for Covid vaccines—and not just for Medicare recipients, but for every insulin user in America. Said the economist Dean Baker: “You just say OK, we’re going to give you a lump sum, and as many people who need it will get it.” This doesn’t even require making a villain, unless the companies refuse to negotiate. If they do, Democrats can remind Americans that manufacturing a vial of insulin costs around $4, and the market price can still be north of $250.

Democrats and liberal commentators (including this one) remark frequently on the disconnect between the party’s accomplishments and the public’s failure to see them and give Democrats credit for them. Well, life doesn’t get much simpler and clearer than “free.” It’s how things were always supposed to be, anyway. The three Canadian inventors of insulin refused the offer of a patent from the United States and sold their rights to it to the University of Toronto for one dollar each. Said Frederick Banting, the best-known of the trio: “Insulin does not belong to me. It belongs to the world.”

For critics who think attacking these corporations is socialism, the answer is that it is exactly the opposite. Competition is supposed to be at the heart of capitalism. These bad actors are killing competition. They’re the anti-capitalists.

The people I interviewed had a lot to say about the health care industry. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, whose 2021 book, Antitrust, is a richly detailed history of anti-monopoly battles in the United States, said one of her chief goals as a legislator is “getting competition in the prescription drug market.” And by the way: For critics who think attacking these corporations is socialism, the answer is that it is exactly the opposite. Competition, as Klobuchar emphasized, is supposed to be at the heart of capitalism. These bad actors are killing competition. They’re the anti-capitalists.

One blatant example: There’s something drug companies do called pay-for-delay—they literally pay generic manufacturers to keep their lower-priced drugs off the market. The Federal Trade Commission under both parties has been trying to move against this for years, with limited success. There are bipartisan bills in both houses to end this practice, but they’ve never gotten to the floor. Only a president making a crusade of this and calling out the culprits can defeat the lobbyists and get that legislation passed.

The health care field is rife with targets. UnitedHealth Group has long been accused of monopolistic practices as it has gobbled up more and more of the health care market. “They’re essentially the poster child for vertical integration gone wrong, because they control the insurance, the pharmacy benefit manager, the physician practices,” and more, said Nidhi Hegde, executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project. “And that creates systematic conflicts at every level, allowing them essentially to turn health care into a rent extraction machine” (“rents” being the fancy economists’ term for excess profits). Biden’s Justice Department in 2022 sued to block UHG’s acquisition of another competitor. The judge, a Trump appointee and former Federalist Society member, blocked the suit.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, which have played a key role in a process that has led to the closing of many independent pharmacies in underserved areas, are another rich target. Independent pharmacies, said Alvaro Bedoya, “are often the few places [people] can speak to a medical professional about their medicine, because there aren’t that many primary care physicians that serve working-class urban areas.… And they’re wondering, why is this happening? Why is the pharmacy I used to always go to closing while the CVS is shortening their hours?” The PBM problem is well-known in the policy world, but your average American has almost surely never heard of it. Democrats need to change that. One politician has taken them on, and it’s not who you think: Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a law last year barring the issuance of state permits to pharmacies owned by PBMs. If she can do that in Little Rock, can’t Democrats do it in Washington?

Taking on fights like these can also win the good favor of voters who aren’t normally part of the Democratic coalition. The big four meat-packers—Tyson, Cargill, JBS, and National Beef—totally dominate the industry. According to Reuters, their share of all cattle slaughtered in the United States rose from 25 percent in 1977 to 71 percent in 1992 (funny coincidence: the dawn of the Bork consumer-welfare era). They squeeze ranchers, paying less for cattle even as beef prices rise.

When’s the last time you heard a nationally prominent Democrat talk with passion about farmers? I don’t know the answer to that, but I can tell you the last time a Democratic presidential candidate devoted even a couple of sentences to discussing farmers in his or her convention speech: It was Al Gore, a quarter-century ago. Neither Harris nor Biden nor Hillary Clinton even used the word “farm” in their speeches. Imagine the signal it would send to farmers—and others in related fields—to hear national Democrats taking their struggles seriously. “When a [meat] plant closes,” said Hegde, “it impacts the truckers who are driving those lines. It impacts the grocery store.… You can really just build a wide-ranging coalition if you decide to pick this fight.”

In addition, there are some sleeper issues that politicians and pollsters haven’t bothered to notice. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island told me about a trip he made to Florida, where people talked and talked about the rising cost of homeowners’ insurance. “I’m not the world’s most adept and sensitive public opinion guru, but I can detect when an issue is fully thermonuclear. And in Florida, this issue is fully thermonuclear,” he told me. He said that applies to Texas as well. Sounds to me like a good fight to pick, with a handy villain, in two states where Democrats badly need to break through.

Some battles might not hasten the revolution, but they are highly visible and get people’s blood boiling because they involve such obvious rip-offs. Public enemy number one here is Ticketmaster/Live Nation. According to a recent study by the National Independent Talent Organization, Ticketmaster and another company, AXS, charged fees averaging almost 35 percent of a ticket’s price, nearly double that of competitors. (Also, NITO found, Ticketmaster was the sole vendor for 86 percent of events in New York state held at venues with seating capacities over 2,000.)

The Biden administration’s FTC did force a change here: These firms must now use “all-in pricing,” meaning that the customer sees the full price, fees included, up front, instead of having their jaws hit their desks after the third or fourth click en route to purchase. That’s fine. But they didn’t reduce fees. How do they get away with charging a percentage in the first place? A good seat for a Sacramento Kings game can be had for around $100. A good seat to see Lady Gaga will set you back around $1,000. Is there really 10 times more labor involved in processing a Lady Gaga ticket than a Kings ticket? It’s preposterous. Democrats should legislate some kind of cap on what they can charge.

Klobuchar is livid about this. “They’re owning a huge amount of the arenas, they own Live Nation, this talent piece of it, and the talent management, and then they own the ticketing, so you just can’t get around it,” she said. Added Bedoya: “What I think Ticketmaster is just so emblematic for is how people feel completely nickel-and-dimed every single moment of every single day, even when they try to do something for themselves.” Will it change the world? Maybe not. But it will show voters that the Democrats have picked a fight with one powerful interest and won it on their behalf. That’s taking a stand, as opposed to a position.

Want to get men voting Democratic again? Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project, suggests that Democrats should go after the streaming services and untangle these overly complicated packages and let people watch sports again for free, or at least without having to subscribe to other services they don’t want. The packages are “confusing and frustrating,” Stoller said. “Every year you get an email saying Netflix or Hulu has increased in price. And so I think people are experiencing a confusing ecosystem at higher prices.”

A small thing? Maybe. But people are pretty damn passionate about sports. Millions of Americans would appreciate making it cheaper to take the family to a ball game and making it less anxiety-inducing to figure out how and where to watch one. And it has to be done by calling out the bad actors. As Bharat Ramamurti said above, to get people to pay attention, “you need the controversy and the fight.”

I haven’t even gotten yet to the most obvious villains of all: big tech. We’ll circle back to them, but first I want to put forward another idea I’ve had for a few years, lifted from Franklin Roosevelt, that could do still more to show working Americans that Democrats are on their side.

8. An Economic Bill of Rights

In late 1943, as FDR was preparing to head to Tehran for a Big Three conference with Churchill and Stalin at which the United States and Britain agreed to open a Western front against Nazi Germany, he received a communication from aide Chester Bowles, head of the Office of Price Administration. Bowles was thinking not about the war, but about life in the United States after the victory, which by late 1943 seemed to be well in the cards.

Bowles asked the president to think about what kind of country troops would be returning to—one still mired in poverty and unemployment, or one committed to something better for a people who endured rationing and shortages during the war. The U.K. had already issued the Beveridge Report the year before, which committed postwar Britain to fighting disease, squalor, and other social ills. “I propose,” Bowles wrote to FDR, “a second Bill of Rights in the field of economics.”

Roosevelt did not exactly jump for joy upon reading this. But by the time of his State of the Union address the next January, he did speak of the need for “a second Bill of Rights under which a new basis of security and prosperity can be established for all regardless of station, race, or creed.” It included eight proposed rights, among them: a “useful and remunerative job”; a wage sufficient to provide adequate “food and clothing and recreation”; a decent home; satisfactory medical care; a good education; and, interestingly enough, for small businesses, “freedom from unfair competition and domination by monopolies at home or abroad.”

Bowles hoped Roosevelt would make this Second Bill of Rights the core of his reelection campaign. He did not. He ran mostly as a wartime president. He mentioned the issue only one other time, in a speech in Chicago in October. But the marker had been laid down. In a 1945 address to Congress, Harry Truman laid out a 21-point reconversion program that expanded on Roosevelt’s points, although it didn’t assert these goals as rights as FDR had.

The time is overdue for the Democratic Party, or one of its enterprising 2028 presidential candidates, to propose a new Economic Bill of Rights aimed squarely at saying to working people: You have these rights, and we will move heaven and earth to enshrine them for you, and we’ll fight like hell against the people who don’t want you to have them.

The time is overdue for the Democratic Party, or one of its enterprising 2028 presidential candidates, to propose a new Economic Bill of Rights aimed squarely at saying to working people: You have these rights, and we will move heaven and earth to enshrine them for you, and we’ll fight like hell against the people who don’t want you to have them. The rights should include but not be limited to: a decent wage; cradle-to-grave basic health care, which expressly means both physical and mental health; a good elementary and secondary education, and an affordable higher education; basic workplace rights, even if a person is not in a union, that will ensure ample leisure time and the ability to plan vacations well in advance; sufficient access to recreational activities and facilities; fair prices for everyday goods that are set by fair market competition and not distorted by monopoly or oligopoly power; no hidden or exorbitant fees from banks, airlines, ticket vendors, streaming services, and other businesses that have consumers over a barrel.

This Bill of Rights must also make an effort to lean in the direction of defending constituencies that don’t usually vote Democratic. The rights of small farmers must be made specific and explicit. It should proclaim a right for rural Americans to have access to hospitals and clinics and broadband. On the topic of housing, all I ever hear Democrats talk about is homeownership. That’s important, of course. But about one-third of Americans rent their housing, and they tend to be younger and/or working class. Anything for them, especially as evidence mounts that they’re being rooked by these algorithmic rent-setters like RealPage? On the subject of post–high school education, it should have language that speaks to the 60 percent or so of young people who don’t get college degrees. I hear Democrats talking all the time about the importance of college and the crushing problem of student debt, and these are real things. I can’t ever recall—literally, never—hearing a national Democrat talk at any length, or maybe even at all, about vocational school. How about making vocational and trade schools free? And community colleges? After all, some 40 percent of all college students in this country attend community college. Democrats need to talk to these future plumbers and electricians and dental hygienists and IT people. A big statement telling them that they have a right to a good life is a start.

Yes, an Economic Bill of Rights is just words. But so was the Declaration of Independence. It didn’t make the colonies independent—that had to be won in a war that dragged on for another five years. Giving people actual economic rights will take an enormous amount of legislative will and work. And it will require killing—not reforming or softening; killing—the Senate filibuster, which is a debate for another day, but which, it should never be forgotten, is absolutely crucial to the Democrats ever being able to do anything for working people should they be in a position to do so again.

A bold statement that builds on and modernizes Roosevelt’s 1944 declaration could be of enormous historical importance. People will notice it. It will be viciously attacked by right-wingers and libertarians and oligarchs and, now, the new-era Washington Post editorial page. Good. You need the conflict. Again: People know who you are by the enemies you’re willing to make.

9. Conclusion: The Democrats’ Third Great Challenge

The Democratic Party has faced two great challenges in its history, and it has risen to both. The first came in the 1930s, amid the Great Depression. It’s easy to forget this today, but global democratic capitalism seemed to many to be on its last legs. The Soviet Union had a firm hold on power in the East—and many promoters in the West argued that communism was the future. In Germany, Hitler was installed as chancellor about five weeks before FDR’s inauguration. To read histories of the period is to be struck by the number of commentators who believed that democracy was on the way out, and that humankind’s two choices were Soviet-style communism or Germany-Italy-style fascism.

So Roosevelt and Democrats stepped in. The New Deal had many flaws—it didn’t attack segregation, a number of its prominent programs didn’t work as promised, and it didn’t fully dig America out of the recession until the war. But it made working people’s lives much better. Social Security, a minimum wage, the right to unionize, unemployment insurance, the safety of bank deposits—the list goes on and on. The Democrats made the bold move of embracing Keynesianism, they built the modern state, and they saved the United States from totalitarian extremes; in doing so, they gave people better, happier, freer lives.

The second challenge came in the 1960s. The stain of legal racism in this country, which made a mockery of clichés like “the land of the free,” had finally to be erased. It took guts for LBJ, a Southerner, to press as hard as he did for the civil rights bill—and even more guts to turn around the very next year and, seeing that the Southern racists were circumventing the new law in terms of voter registration, pass the Voting Rights Act. And then, all the new laws that followed, about housing and lending discrimination and so on. We are of course still working on some of these problems, and we always will be. As we’re seeing with grim clarity in our time, the forces of reaction don’t just throw in the towel. But LBJ and the Democratic Party rose to the historic occasion.

Today, the Democrats face their third great historical challenge: to wrest political power back from the new billionaire class and return it to working people; to make the system function again in favor of the many not the few; to work to ensure that people have faith again in this country and its government; to give them better, happier, and freer lives.

With respect to the problem I’ve tried to describe here, Trump is merely a symptom. When a large percentage of people feel the system is rigged and has failed them, they will turn to a Trump. Democrats must create conditions such that the people will never again make that choice.

I might also add: to reduce—or better yet end once and for all—the potential appeal of demagogues like Donald Trump. You perhaps will have noticed that, while Trump is mentioned several times in this piece in passing, he is not the focus here at all. Trumpism is a crisis for this country; there’s no doubt of that. But with respect to the problem I’ve tried to describe here, Trump is merely a symptom. When a large percentage of people feel the system is rigged and has failed them, they will turn to a Trump. Democrats must create conditions such that the people will never again make that choice.

Come to think of it, that is a good three-word summation of what the Democrats need to do: unrig the system. That it is rigged is well beyond dispute. It’s rigged by the excess profit-seekers I’ve suggested the Democrats attack. And it’s rigged by these new billionaires, who have amassed fortunes the Founders would have considered obscene, and who are now spending their money on politics as never before to protect and even advance their privilege. Last November, The Washington Post published a searing report on this: “In 2000, the country’s wealthiest 100 people donated about a quarter of 1 percent of the total cost of federal elections, according to a Post analysis of data from OpenSecrets. By 2024, they covered about 7.5 percent, even as the cost of such elections soared. In other words, roughly 1 in every 13 dollars spent in last year’s national elections was donated by a handful of the country’s richest people.”

Many of these people are building vast fortunes in a tech industry that the Democrats simply have to put in their sights. Steven Levy of Wired wrote an excellent report last September describing how Silicon Valley was shifting its allegiances to the GOP. Good. Good riddance. That should free the Democrats to regulate their companies and investigate their poisonous algorithmic formulas.

Many of them also oppose democracy. Peter Thiel famously wrote in 2009: “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.” He went on in that essay to note that the last time when it was possible to be “genuinely optimistic about politics” in America was the 1920s. Paging Tom Buchanan! Thiel writes—I’m not joking—that the increase in the number of welfare beneficiaries and the giving of the franchise to women had “rendered the notion of ‘capitalist democracy’ into an oxymoron.”

We all know about Elon Musk and his hard-right, anti-statist, and kind of white supremacist views. There’s also Marc Andreessen, whose “Techno-Optimist Manifesto” sees the democratic state as “a hindrance to be opposed, dismantled, and destroyed,” in the words of Guardian opinion editor Amana Fontanella-Khan.

The problem of these uber-rich men is not the same thing as the problem of the bad corporate actors making people’s daily lives hard, but the two are obviously related. The second group picks people’s pockets and gets away with it because neither political party has the collective will to stop it; then, the first group comes forward to shout, “You see, democracy is a failure!” And they share a common goal: a state too weak and hollowed out to check their power and profits. For them, Trump is not some sort of culmination. Trumpism is the first stage in a process that they hope will produce a United States in which they and their kind call all the shots and have all the power.

This is the fight of our time. It is the Democrats’ third great challenge. Are they up to it, as they were in the 1930s and 1960s? I honestly don’t know. Many of them are. I hear more openness, in my private conversations and in their public statements, to the idea of fighting excess corporate power than I’ve heard in a long time, or probably ever. When James Carville writes in The New York Times that “it is abundantly clear even to me that the Democratic Party must now run on the most populist economic platform since the Great Depression,” as he did late last year, something has changed.

Some are still compromised by campaign contributions. Others still hold on to that old liberal faith in consensus. In theory, I support that consensus. And it can still happen on some issues. In fact, it can happen on some of these very issues I discuss in this piece—support for certain anti-monopolistic measures is gaining currency in the GOP, too. Where consensus is possible, it remains preferable.

It’s time for the Democrats to say unambiguously to working people, “We are on your side—and we will pick fights on your behalf.” If they do this consistently and aggressively, I believe they can not only get back to Biden’s 48 percent support among working-class voters; they can win over a consistent majority.

But increasingly, consensus is not possible. Democrats must see this clearly. There are working people struggling to get by. And there are the people at the top making their lives harder and trying to destroy the public services on which they depend. It’s time for the Democrats to say unambiguously to working people, “We are on your side—and we will pick fights on your behalf.” If they do this consistently and aggressively, I believe they can not only get back to Biden’s 48 percent support among working-class voters; they can win over a consistent majority of working people, who will be far less distracted by right-wing wedge issues if they see clearly that the Democratic Party is genuinely and consistently fighting for their interests.

Between now and 2028, the Democrats have to decide whether they want to pocket their piles of crypto money and just get things back to an inadequate “normal,” or whether they want to be in fact what they claim to be in theory—the party of the working people—and create a new and better normal. The future of our democracy hangs on their decision.