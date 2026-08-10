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The New Republic
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September 2026
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Magazine
Jacob Bacharach
Adopt AI or Die?
In his new book
The God Test
, Robert Wright proposes that humanity is facing both a singular opportunity and an epochal threat.
August 2, 2026
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