Adopt AI or Die?

Wright is a fascinating and complex character. Liberal (in the classical sense) by instinct and broad in his interests and habits of mind, he is an entertaining interlocutor and a guy I am very sure I would enjoy having a beer with. I first encountered him when I was in college in the early 2000s; I picked up his book Nonzero: The Logic of Human Destiny in an airport—appropriately; it is very much an airport book, and I mean it in the nonderogatory sense: blithe, entertaining, bumptious, and wide-ranging. I read it on a plane to France, where I was about to spend a semester studying the European Union, which was just then about to embark upon the utopian project of finally putting its continentwide single currency into circulation. Nonzero’s tale of an onward-and-upward evolutionary human trajectory toward greater and greater political integration and social cooperation suited the moment, as did its paean to the power of non-zero-sum human cooperation and organization to achieve mutually beneficial ends.

Wright has described himself as a materialist and an agnostic, and he explicitly rejects arguments for either intelligent design or for some kind of Bergsonian élan vital, but he is very convinced that evolution has a direction and a purpose, and this direction and purpose are deeply embedded in his argument about the likely future of AI. From single cells to multicellular life, to sponges and worms, to fish to frogs to dinosaurs to mammoths to monkeys to us. And then: “In the early 21st century, all of mankind was united in celebration. We marveled at our own magnificence as we gave birth to AI,” to quote The Matrix, a film that Wright himself cites on several occasions. In Wright’s telling, human invention accelerated the processes of natural selection, and we have now built version 2.0 of the conscious, reasoning mind.

This is all marvelous, often lovely stuff, but unfortunately it is mostly hokum. The idea that evolution moves in a direction or necessarily selects for complexity, let alone for consciousness or humanlike intelligence, is nonsense. It supposes that those simple life-forms that are still around are merely vestigial examples of an older, simpler order, and that the complex vertebrates stand atop a vast heap of discarded models. But bugs and crabs and worms and algae and bacteria are still around. Many comparatively simple creatures evolved quite recently, and many complex ones went extinct long ago or evolved into something else entirely. (Plants and other nonanimal life-forms, by the way, are largely and strangely absent from this tale.) Humanity itself once shared the earth with several other upright hominid species, some of them possibly tool and language users. Neanderthals may have made art! Our sense of ourselves as the capstone of an evolutionary journey has an element of recency bias. Who knows what mollusk or saurian minds came before?