Though many things have obviously changed since Mr. Ott, a surprising number of film’s facets, as Everson astutely points out, have survived unchanged. From its very beginnings, he emphasizes, film was a business as well as an art, and from the first it capitalized on “the kind of shock and sensation that could not be presented on stage,” giving early audiences everything from lurid (not really) kisses to Edison’s Electrocution of an Elephant, “a grisly pieceof footage more because we know it is real than because of what it actually shows.”

Year by year, practically film by film, Everson takes us through the silent era from those primitive starts to mature classics like von Stroheimls Greed and F.W. Murnau’s luminous Sunrise, the author’s slightly hedged choice as “a climax to the art of silent film…a textbook illustration not only of what the silent film could achieve despite the lack of dialogue, but, on the contrary, what it could achieve because of it.”

Though he deals extensively with films and directors rediscovered since the last silent histories, Everson’s virtue lies not in pioneering. Rather it is in his feeling for grasp and synthesis, the almost tangible sense he conveys that he has seen and absorbed everything worth seeing, plus much that isn’t, and is able to pass it all on in cogent form.

So while one may wish at times that Everson wouldn’t enthuse quite so much over quite so many items no one else has seen, the bonus comes when he arrives at much discussed films like Edward Porter’s 1903 The Great Train Robbery and is able to definitively say that while hardly the first plotted film, as is often claimed, it is “certainly the first American film in which a narrative structure was recognized, and in which the name of the director was acknowledged.” It’s certainly nice to have the record set straight after 75 years.

An added bonus from Everson’s maniacal thoroughness is that he turns up various charming odds and ends from the silents’ history, tidbits that intrigue as well as educate. We learn, for instance, that in 1924 one of the last of the great overland cattle drives was considered for filming but rejected as “not colorful enough” for inclusion in a moving picture, and that it was not unusual to have two wildly unrelated films shot almost simultaneously on the same location as an economy measure, as when a dramatic sand dune was used as a backdrop for a William S. Hart western and then, “without even a change of camera angle,” it was taken over as the set for a drama of exotic India called “The Beggar of Cawnpore.” Only in Hollywood can such things happen. Dominating the book, and with good reason, is the courtly, egotistical, Victorian figure of David Wark Griffith, the director who was regarded as the artistic pinnacle of his time as well as the standard against which all current popular entertainment was measured. Placing him, as Everson does, against the minutely detailed strivings of his contemporaries merely serves to emphasize how extraordinary his own accomplishments were.