Born in Athens in 1935, he was a child during the wartime German occupation, a youth in the civil war that followed, when the Communists tried to overthrow the government, and then a young man in the country led by the junta of colonels. Later still, he felt himself a citizen of the Balkans as ethnic conflicts made a nightmare of the area to the north. He has noted that the twentieth century began and ended with Sarajevo, and he always sought to explore a dialectic between history and the present. He made films about questionable and dangerous borders and the new race of displaced people. But he never forgot the Greek myths. In Ulysses’ Gaze, Harvey Keitel plays a Greek filmmaker who has become famous in America (he might be John Cassavetes as much as Odysseus). But he has returned to Greece in search of three reels of undeveloped film, made in 1906—he wonders if they are the “first gaze” of the movie camera on his old country.

In Voyage to Cythera (1984), a Greek communist who has been exiled in Russia for thirty years returns to Greece and hardly knows his family. In Landscape in the Mist (1988), a teenage girl and her young brother go in search of their father. In The Suspended Step of the Stork (1991), a journalist sees a man who may be a leading politician who disappeared years earlier. He enlists the man’s wife in an attempt to establish his identity. In Eternity and a Day (1998), which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, Bruno Ganz plays a poet who has learned he is dying. But he meets a lost boy who wants to get away to Albania and in trying to help him the writer begins to reappraise his own life. At the close of that film the poet dances with his dead wife, loses hearing and sight, and then makes his last journey.

But before those pictures, just as the rule of the junta ended, Angelopoulos had made a trilogy of films about modern Greek history: Days of ’36 (1972), The Travelling Players (1975), and The Hunters (1977). The first and the last are done as murder stories, but the four-hour Travelling Players concerns a group of actors who return to their country after an absence and reflect on the changes. It has just over a hundred shots, so intense is its rhythm of sequence cinema. But Angelopoulos went further; he contrived to put the past and the present in the same shot sometimes, and that became a key to his unique and even intimidating style.

The Travelling Players made the director’s name. It won prizes at Cannes and Berlin, and the British Film Institute awarded it the Sutherland trophy for the best new film of the year to play at the National Film Theatre. After that, Angelopoulos became a regular at film festivals. Not everyone admired the leisurely pace of his films or the unwinding camera style; not every viewer is content with films about place, mood and enquiry where there may be no definite resolution. He could be erratic: despite great moments—like the family reunion and the slow transportation of a vast concrete head for a statue of Lenin—Ulysses’ Gaze looks rather labored now. Its English dialogue is awkward sometimes and Harvey Keitel seems ill at ease. But Angelopoulos had elected to hire international stars to give the films a better shot at the box office. Marcello Mastroianni is the politician in The Suspended Step of the Stork (with Jeanne Moreau as his wife). Mastroianni also plays the central character in The Beekeeper (1986) in which a world-weary schoolteacher makes a tour of the beehives in Greece and picks up a hitchhiker along the way. More recently The Dust of Time (2008) was a co-production with money from other countries and a cast that included Willem Dafoe, Michel Piccoli, Bruno Ganz and Irene Jacob. I have not seen it, but reports suggest that it is a failure.

Still, there are half a dozen extraordinary experiences, encounters with the world such as no other filmmaker has done. Irony being what it is, his death may bring the DVDs to America that are more available in Europe. But the television screen cannot contain the special gray light, the wild weather and the wintry terrain Angelopoulos favored—he does very little for Greece’s tourist industry. He is an artist of sky and distance, horizon and border, who needs to be seen and felt on the biggest screens possible, so that we can be accomplices in his journeys and enquiries. (Indeed, until DVDs came along Angelopoulos was unwilling to have his films released on VHS.) He rejects computer-generated imagery and winces at the idea of 3D—what is the depth and perspective he has been working on all his life? In that sense, he may be an artist tied to the short period from the ’70s to the ’90s, the last days of true cinema. And yet, the film on which he was interrupted is apparently about the current financial crisis in Greece. One wonders what he was making of that.