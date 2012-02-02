With Mitt Romney re-establishing himself, after the unpleasantness in South Carolina, as the Republicans' de facto nominee, I thought it would be fun to offer some sort of prize--say, a bronze replica of the 1939 Molotov-Von Ribbentrop pact--to the first Fox News personality to endorse Romney's absurd claim that Romneycare (good) was entirely different from Obamacare (bad). I never dreamed that Ann Coulter would beat me to the punch. She's never been much good at playing with the other children. (Remember when she called Jonah Goldberg and Rich Lowry "girly-boys"?) All I can say is that she must really, really want Obama out of the White House, because in her Feb. 1 column, "Three Cheers For Romneycare!" Coulter truly takes one for the team.

I'm in total agreement with the first 6-7 paragraphs, which explain that Romneycare's "individual mandate" requiring everyone to purchase health insurance has a conservative pedigree. The Heritage Foundation, the Manhattan Institute, and Reason magazine all left fingerprints on it. The trouble begins when Coulter goes on to argue that the individual mandate is constitutional when applied at the state (Romney) level but unconstitutional when applied at the federal (Obama) level because "Congress has no constitutional authority to force citizens to buy a particular product." States, it seems, can do whatever they want. I'd love to see Coulter apply this logic to Washington, D.C.'s gun ban, which the Supreme Court struck down in District of Columbia v. Heller. Coulter might argue that D.C. isn't a state, but the Supremes mooted that distinction in McDonald v. Chicago.

Guns are, in fact, on Coulter's mind. (Are they ever not?) But not gun control and its constitutionality at the state level, alas. "There's no obvious constitutional difference between a state forcing militia-age males to equip themselves with guns," Coulter writes, "and a state forcing adults in today's world to equip themselves with health insurance." I agree. But there's also no obvious constitutional difference between a state forcing militia-age males to equip themselves with guns and the federal government effectively doing the same thing through conscription. Does Coulter (a proud graduate of the University of Michigan law school) believe that the military draft that existed from 1940 to 1973 (and also at earlier points in U.S. history) was unconstitutional?

Coulter seems to sense that this state-federal distinction isn't a winner. Apart from the constitutional issue, how can the mandatory purchase of health insurance be no big deal when the state makes you do it but a horrible intrusion on your individual liberty when the federal government makes you do it? It can't. So Coulter downplays the individual mandate's practical effect. "If Obamacare were a one-page bill that did nothing but mandate that every American buy health insurance," she writes, "it would still be unconstitutional, but it wouldn't be the godawful train wreck that it is." In Coulter's view, "Obamacare's unconstitutional provisions are the least of its horrors."